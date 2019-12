Apple's last-gen iPad Pro (the last with home buttons) are on a lighting deal over on Amazon. It's likely to go fast.



The 10.5-inch tablet with Wi-Fi and cellular data is $499.99 for the 64GB model and $599.99 for the 128GB config.

Apple iPad Pro was $662 now $499 @ Amazon The last-gen iPad Pro, with a 10.5-inch display, is on sale at Amazon in silver and Rose GoldView Deal

If you don't care about Face ID and want the 10.5-inch display and Apple's A10X Fusion chip, this is one to consider.