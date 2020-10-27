LG 32-Inch IPS Display Down to $199 at Amazon

Black Friday is officially one month away and vendors are getting ready by dishing out offers on our favorite hardware, including the best monitors. It's not always easy to find the best deal, so we've created a page dedicated to sharing the best deals on tech we can find. We also have pages dedicated to specific hardware, like deals on monitors , plus we do daily spotlights on specific deals that are worth an extra look.

Today we're showcasing this $50 discount on the LG 32ML600M-B 32-inch display through Amazon.

LG 32ML600M-B 32” Inch IPS: was $249, now $199 @Amazon

This 32-inch monitor features an IPS panel and supports HDR-10. It's usually priced around $249 but is available today for just $199 through Amazon.View Deal

What makes this display special is that it packs both an IPS panel (with an LED backlight) and HDR-10 support for less than $200. Its screen is also 32-inches, so you'll have plenty of display real estate, and its resolution is FHD (1920 x 1080) with a max refresh rate of 75Hz.

It's also advertised with a color range of DCI-P3 95%. It can be easily mounted to a wall or arm. The footprint size is 28.7" x 8.2" x 20.2".