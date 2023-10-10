Prime Big Deal Days Live Blog: Best Savings Tech and PC Hardware

Refresh

HP's Attractive Victus 15 Budget Gaming Laptop Is Just $599 ($300 Off)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

If you're after a new gaming laptop and don't have much to spend, HP's Victus is worth considering, especially at its current $599 price during Best Buy's two-day Flash Sale. Any gaming rig below $1,000 is usually a study in compromises, but the Victus 15 has surprisingly few obvious failings.



HP Victus 15: was $899, now $599 at Best Buy

With a 13th Gen Core i5, RTX 3050, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, this is a solid entry-level gamer. It also sports a 1080 IPS display with a speedy 144HZ refresh rate.

The laptop’s primary gaming limitation is going to be its RTX 3050 GPU. It’s certainly no powerhouse, it should handle modern AAA games just fine, so long as you stick to mostly medium settings. And if you drop the resolution below the panel’s native 1080p, you’ll get higher frame rates to take better advantage of the laptop’s speedy 144Hz refresh rate.



With a current-gen Core i5-13420H CPU. 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, there is a decent amount of storage for games, and enough processing power to make sure you’re getting the most out of your graphics silicon.



When we last reviewed HP’s Victus 15 last year, we mostly liked it, citing its strong entry-level gaming and productivity performance. And that model sported an older CPU and lesser GTX 1650 graphics. With newer, more powerful silicon under the hood, this HP Victus is a sweet deal on an affordable gaming portable.



The Victus 15 is also nicely understated for a gaming laptop, with a dark blue chassis, white keyboard backlighting and a chrome V on its lid. If you’re after a laptop that won’t look awkward in the classroom or the office while still letting you game on your downtime, HP’s Victus 15 is an affordable option that cuts surprisingly few corners.



