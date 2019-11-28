How Low Can Ryzen Go? AMD’s 3800X Drops to $329 on Amazon, With Two Free Games

This Black Friday deals season is shaping up to be a good one for those searching for a CPU deal . The latest silicon steal to pop up on our deals radar is AMD’s 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen 7 3800X, which is selling for $329.99 today on Amazon .

That’s $69 off the $399 MSRP and about $25 less than the lowest price we’ve seen previously. AMD also includes an RGB Wraith Prism cooler in the box, as well as a game bundle that includes Borderlands 3, The Outer World, plus 3 months of Xbox Game Pass. That’s a whole lot of extras, especially considering you have to bring your own cooler for competing Intel K series CPUs.

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X: was $399 now $329.99

With a 4.5GHz max turbo speed, 8 physical cores and 16 threads, the Ryzen 7 3800X is a great all-around performer, especially at this lower price.View Deal