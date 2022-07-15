The Best GPU Deals

It's been nearly two years since we've seen GPU deals that were actually worth discussing. The global supply chain issues aren't fully resolved, but the declining GPU mining profitability has improved supply for the rest of us, and all of the best graphics cards are now in stock at retail, with reasonable GPU prices as a bonus. We'll list the best GPU prices we've found on all the latest offerings, as well as spotlighting the top five deals overall.



If you've been trying to find a reasonably priced Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series Ampere or AMD Radeon RX 6000-series RDNA 2 GPU since 2020, the wait may finally be over. Unfortunately, the next wait has already queued up, and we're now looking forward to Ada RTX 40-series and RDNA 3 RX 7000-series GPUs, which should land before the end of the year, but probably not until September or later. Those will both almost certainly launch at the higher end of the price and performance spectrum as well, which means anyone looking for a reasonably priced budget to mid-range graphics card will need to wait longer or settle for one of the current generation cards.



We're going to cover every available GPU from both the RTX 30-series and RX 6000-series, starting at the bottom and moving to the top for Nvidia and then AMD. For roughly comparable performance — though not fully accounting for DLSS or ray tracing performance — AMD's GPUs are generally the better value right now. Nvidia's GPUs remain far ahead in terms of market share, however, and overall demand for Team Green's products tends to be higher, which explains the premium pricing. As always, our advice is to only upgrade when you truly feel the need for something faster, not just because something new and shiny is available.

Best GPU Deals Overall

Gigabyte Gaming OC RTX 3080 (12GB): was $1349, now $729 at Newegg

This is an epic low price for an RTX 3080 card with 12GB of VRAM. This triple-fan RTX card has a 1,755 MHz boost clock speed, 45 MHz above the reference card, and performance is only a bit slower than a 3080 Ti.

Gigabyte Eagle OC RTX 3060: was $409, now $389 at Newegg

This dual-fan card boasts a boost clock of 1,807 MHz and 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM. It has two DisplayPort connections and two HDMI 2.1 ports.

RTX 30-Series and RX 6000-Series Performance

If you're looking for how the cards stack up in terms of performance, here's the high level overview using our standard gaming suite — meaning, no DXR, DLSS, or FSR is used. We tested all of the cards at 1080p medium and ultra, dropped the RX 6400 at 1440p ultra, and only included the RX 6700 XT / RTX 3070 and above at 4K ultra.



AMD takes the pole position at 1080p and 1440p, while Nvidia takes the crown for 4K. Given the growing number of games with DLSS support, plus Nvidia's generally superior ray tracing performance, you might want to add 10% or so to the Nvidia figures as a ballpark "bonus" for those features. Or not, but there are some valid reasons people are willing to pay a bit more for otherwise comparable Nvidia performance.

Nvidia RTX 30-Series GPU Deals

Starting with Nvidia, we'll run through all of the current RTX 30-series graphics cards — and when they start to appear, we'll add the future RTX 40-series offerings to the list. We'll go in order of performance, starting with the slowest and theoretically lowest priced RTX 3050 and work our way up to the RTX 3090 Ti.

GeForce RTX 3050 Deals

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

Nvidia's slowest RTX card to date, the RTX 3050 generally comes in a bit behind the previous generation RTX 2060, despite having 2GB more VRAM. There are a few exceptions, but overall, the 2060 remains the superior card — just avoid using settings that go beyond its 6GB VRAM limit. We've seen the RTX 3050 occasionally in stock for under $300, though right now, the best we can do is $320. That's a 28% markup over the nominal $250 MSRP, so we suggest holding off until you can pick it up for closer to $250.

GeForce RTX 3060 Deals

(Image credit: PNY)

Nvidia's RTX 3060 comes with plenty of VRAM, more than many of its more expensive siblings, and it's one of the best values for an RTX 30-series GPU right now. It competes well against AMD's RX 6600, which also has the same official $329 starting price. The cheapest options cost about 17% more than MSRP and come with a single fan, but the RTX 3060 doesn't really need a massive triple-fan cooler.

GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Deals

(Image credit: Asus)

The RTX 3060 Ti tends to be more difficult to find these days and currently sits at higher prices relative to the MSRP than some of the other Nvidia GPUs. The lowest price we've found is $480, still 20% more than the baseline MSRP. For traditional performance, the RTX 3060 Ti lands between AMD's RX 6600 XT and the RX 6700 XT. Given the extra memory and added performance of the 6700 XT, being able to find it at a lower price makes it an easy pick, unless you absolutely love playing games with DXR and/or DLSS enabled.

GeForce RTX 3070 Deals

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

Nvidia's RTX 3070 isn't as widely available these days as the newer RTX 3070 Ti, but the relative price and performance remain attractive. For about 10% more than the RTX 3060 Ti, you get up to 12% higher performance at 1440p and 4K. The use of regular GDDR6 also makes the cards less power hungry than the 3070 Ti, which currently costs about $110 more — and at that price, AMD's RX 6800 and 6800 XT certainly warrant a closer look.

GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Deals

(Image credit: Asus)

There's a relatively large gap in performance going from the RTX 3080 down to the RTX 3070 Ti, mostly thanks to the loss of memory capacity and bandwidth. At higher resolutions like 1440p and 4K, the 3080 delivers 15–30% higher frame rates — sometimes more in cases where 8GB simply isn't sufficient for the data set. The move to GDDR6X memory also caused an abnormally large jump in power use compared to the vanilla 3070. In short, the 3070 Ti uses 30% more power, costs 20% more, and is only 8% faster at best, and right now it's a small step up in price to the far more potent RTX 3080 (see below).

GeForce RTX 3080 10GB Deals

(Image credit: MSI)

When it launched nearly two years ago, the RTX 3080 delivered a price and performance ratio that was almost too good to be true. Now, finally, you can pick up cards for relatively close to the official $699 starting MSRP, a far cry from the $2,000 or more people were paying during the cryptocurrency mining spree. Performance is up to 25% faster than the 3070 Ti, thanks to the additional memory and bandwidth, for 15% more money — but really the 3080 12GB represents an even better deal. Bear in mind the upcoming Ada and RDNA 3 launches, however, which will likely deliver improved performance and hopefully do so at competitive prices. (Fingers crossed!)

GeForce RTX 3080 12GB Deals

(Image credit: Zotac)

Nvidia quietly released a 12GB update to the RTX 3080 that added a few more GPU cores and moved to 12GB of memory — the same as the 3080 Ti we'll cover next. It doesn't have an official MSRP, though unofficially we put it at $799 — $100 more than the 10GB card. Depending on the card, a big factory overclock can nearly make up for any loss in GPU cores compared to the RTX 3080 Ti, but typically it's about 5% slower than a comparable 3080 Ti. You still get the same 12GB of GDDR6X memory, plus Nvidia's superior ray tracing hardware and DLSS capabilities. We've seen these go for as little as $800, though right now there's a Gigabyte model at Newegg for only $729.

GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Deals

(Image credit: EVGA)

The RTX 3080 Ti has half as much memory as the RTX 3090 and 3090 Ti and slightly slower memory clocks. In practice, the 3080 Ti is only a few percent slower than the 3090, but it's also only a few percent faster than the 3080 12GB — and about 10% faster than the 3080 10GB. The 3080 Ti launched about a year ago, which led to a rather inflated MSRP compared to the existing 3080 and 3090. That's why this is one of the few Nvidia cards that currently costs less than its official $1,200 MSRP.

GeForce RTX 3090 Deals

(Image credit: Asus)

The once-mighty RTX 3090 often sold for $3,000 or more last year, but with the collapse of cryptocurrency prices and mining profits, you can now pick one up for 'only' $1,299 — still not a great deal, and the use of 24 GDDR6X chips on both sides of the PCB often leads to higher memory temperatures. That's part of what makes the RTX 3090 Ti so much more enticing as a halo card, as it switched to 2GB chips and only needs twelve of them. Still, the 3090 Ti costs about $300 more (depending on the model), so if you just want gobs of VRAM for semi-professional workloads, the vanilla 3090 remains an excellent content creator card.

GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Deals

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

As with other extreme GPUs, the RTX 3090 Ti can be found well below MSRP, largely because it was overpriced to begin with. Several models cost $1,500 now, a $500 drop since the late March launch. That's only $200 more than the vanilla 3090, for about 10% more performance, so if you simply must have the fastest GPU around, power and price be damned, this is the card to get. Just know that Nvidia Ada GPUs are likely to arrive around September (give or take), and we fully expect the "RTX 4080" (whatever it ends up being called) to deliver better performance than the 3090 Ti for hopefully less than $1,000.

AMD RX 6000-Series GPU Deals

Moving on to AMD, we'll again run through all the current RX 6000-series graphics cards — and at some point in the future, we'll add the RX 7000-series GPUs. Starting at the bottom of the barrel RX 6400, we'll move up through AMD's top-shelf RX 6950 XT.

Radeon RX 6400 Deals

(Image credit: XFX)

The RX 6400 has a few things going for it. It's the cheapest modern GPU currently available, going for as little as $150 (less if you're willing to deal with a rebate card ). It also doesn't require an external 6-pin or 8-pin power connector, and perhaps most important for some will be its availability as a half-height "low profile" card. On the other hand, it's quite a bit slower than any other GPU on this list, though it does look okay compared to Nvidia's dumpster fire GTX 1630.

Radeon RX 6500 XT Deals

(Image credit: ASRock)

Like the RX 6400, the RX 6500 XT underwhelms in many ways. However, it tries to make up for that with its budget pricing, and at least somewhat succeeds. Performance is roughly on par with the GTX 1650 Super from several years back, but the RX 6500 XT continues to be produced and is thus readily available, even below its $200 MSRP. However, you only get an x4 PCIe link, one HDMI and DisplayPort output, and no video encoding hardware. If you're okay with those limitations, the RX 6500 XT might fit your needs, though stepping up to the RX 6600 provides a substantial boost to performance and features.

Radeon RX 6600 Deals

(Image credit: MSI)

The Radeon RX 6600 is a great card, balancing price, performance, and features quite effectively. It's also selling for far less than the official $329 MSRP, though in this case, that price comes via a $25 instant rebate and an additional $20 rebate card (blech). The RX 6600 averaged 30% higher frame rates in our standard gaming test suite compared to the RTX 3050, and it even tied the RTX 3060 in our standard test suite, making it well worth the price.



Also, while it may cost about $100 more than the 6500 XT, it's typically more than twice as fast. The vanilla 6600 mostly serves as a good 1080p gaming solution, generally handling ultra settings at 60 fps or more, but you'll mostly want to stick with medium or high settings if you plan on running games at 1440p. Note that ray tracing performance on the RX 6600 was poor, falling 12% behind the RTX 3050 — if that's something you care about.

Radeon RX 6600 XT Deals

(Image credit: PowerColor)

The RX 6600 XT officially hit end of life when the RX 6650 XT launched, though you can still find the cards in stock — often at better prices than the newcomer. Performance lands midway between the RTX 3060 and the RTX 3060 Ti, with a price that's $30–$50 lower than the former and $160 less than the latter. That's at 1080p and 1440p, though quite a few games may struggle to hit 60 fps at 1440p ultra. Also, note that DXR performance basically only matches the RTX 2060 for ray tracing games (still without DLSS). In other words, don't buy this for ray tracing, but it's a good upper midrange solution.

Radeon RX 6650 XT Deals

(Image credit: XFX)

The RX 6650 XT is the only one of the new GPU models that are supposed to fully replace the outgoing RX 6600 XT. That's unfortunate, as the price is higher and performance is hardly any different — the 18Gbps GDDR6 memory just doesn't seem to help that much, possibly due to changes in memory timings. Still, depending on the card model, it's only $10–$20 more, and the RX 6650 XT already sells for less than AMD's official $400 MSRP. The same general advice applies equally here as with the RX 6600 XT: This is a good overall card with weaker ray tracing performance.

Radeon RX 6700 XT Deals

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

AMD's RX 6700 XT trimmed the shader counts, die size, memory capacity, and Infinity Cache size relative to the faster Navi 21 GPUs, bringing a balanced high-end offering to the market. Performance remains strong at 1440p ultra, landing halfway between the RTX 3070 and RTX 3060 Ti in standard gaming performance, priced $50–$100 below either one. However, it's slightly behind the RTX 3060 in the most demanding DXR games. Like most of AMD's cards, the official MSRP is $480, and it's selling for less than that.

Radeon RX 6750 XT Deals

(Image credit: Sapphire)

The RX 6750 XT is one of three "new" AMD GPUs that launched in May, with slightly higher performance than the above 6700 XT and a disproportionately higher price. In our testing, the RX 6750 was only 6% faster than the RX 6700 XT but costs 13% more. The RX 6750 XT trades blows with Nvidia's RTX 3070, winning at 1080p but losing slightly at 1440p and 4K, with the Nvidia card costing $50 more when comparing the lowest current prices. Nvidia runs much faster in DXR games and in games with DLSS support, so the added cost might be justifiable — we just wish Nvidia also offered 12GB of VRAM.

Radeon RX 6800 Deals

(Image credit: PowerColor)

AMD's Radeon RX 6800 has always been an interesting card, plagued by a price that was too high and sandwiched between the 6700 XT (now 6750 XT) and 6800 XT. The cheapest RX 6800 currently goes for $600, 18% more than the cheapest 6750 XT, and the RX 6800 is 16% faster at 1440p and 22% faster at 4K. We like that it has 16GB of VRAM, and performance is within spitting distance of the RTX 3080 at 1440p (it's 7% slower). The RX 6800 XT meanwhile offers 15% more performance for 15% more money, if you prefer to stick with AMD GPUs. As with Nvidia's highest-tier GPUs, however, keep in mind that RDNA 3 will likely arrive within a few months and will likely disrupt the high-end offerings more than the midrange and lower tiers.

Radeon RX 6800 XT Deals

(Image credit: ASRock)

The RX 6800 XT remains one of the few AMD GPUs that cost more than its official $649 MSRP, though the gap has dropped to just 6% now. The issue now is that the 6900 XT has dropped quite a bit in price and may represent a better value. The 6800 XT typically beats the RTX 3080 in non-DXR gaming performance, though DLSS and DXR again potentially eliminate that gap. With DXR-heavy games, even without DLSS, the 6800 XT can only keep pace with the RX 6700 XT.

Radeon RX 6900 XT Deals

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

The RX 6900 XT has lost its pole position for AMD cards, and the price dropped about $100. It's still a capable GPU, though if you're after bragging rights, you'll want the new 6950 XT. If you're not after bragging rights, we'd strongly recommend putting a pause on upgrading your graphics card until the incoming Ada and RDNA 3 GPUs land, or at the very least try to get by with something priced below $500. The saving grace here is that the cheapest 6900 XT currently only costs $40 more than the cheapest 6800 XT.

Radeon RX 6950 XT Deals

(Image credit: ASRock)

The RX 6950 XT ranks as AMD's top consumer graphics card, with up to 10% more performance than the 6900 XT. If we ignore ray tracing and DLSS performance, the 6950 XT takes the crown from Nvidia's best, at least at 1080p and 1440p. It's still about 6% slower than the RTX 3090 Ti at 4K ultra, but more critically, ray tracing performance falls far behind Nvidia's top GPUs. Even the RTX 3070 Ti can trade blows with the RX 6950 XT in demanding DXR games, and that's without enabling DLSS. The 6950 XT can be found starting at the official $1,099 MSRP — not really a good deal, all things considered.