Best Motherboards

by
5 Comments

This page contains our recommendations for motherboards with Intel's mainstream LGA-1151 socket. These include boards designed for Intel’s 8th Generation Core “Coffee Lake” family, as well as Z270 chipset boards designed for 7th Generation Core “Kaby Lake” chips. For recommendations for motherboards supporting Intel's high-end LGA-2066 socket and X299 chipset, see our recommendations on the next page. Skip to the last page for all AMD-based boards.

If you’re not sure which chipset you’re after, or have more basic questions, you can visit our motherboard basics and motherboard buying guide stories to help narrow down your board buying options.

Asus ROG X399 Ryzen Threadripper (E-ATX)

The ROG STRIX X3299-E GAMING mobo is powered by AMD Ryzen Thread ripper processors and features 5-way optimization, AURA Sync RGB lighting, and 3D printing mounts. It's at its lowest price ever.

Was $349.99. Is Now $259.99. See details on Amazon

MORE: Best Deals

Best Intel LGA 1151 Motherboards

Why Trust Us

Tom's Hardware has been reviewing PC components for more than two decades. We put each motherboard through a bevy of benchmarks which measure everything from its gaming and CPU/RAM overclocking abilities, to power efficiency and application performance. We've tested hundreds of models, so we can separate the best from the under-performing, over-priced disappointments.

Quick Shopping Tips

When choosing a motherboard, consider the following:

  • Get the right socket for your CPU: You can find great CPUs from either Intel or AMD, but whatever processor you choose, make sure that your board has the correct socket to support it. The latest mainstream AMD chips use AM4 sockets while current Intel 8th Gen Core CPUs require an LGA 1151v2 sockets.
  • Smaller boards = fewer slots and features. Motherboards come in three main sizes, from largest to smallest: ATX, Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX (Yes, Mini is smaller than Micro). You can use a smaller chassis with the micro or mini boards, but you'll have to settle for fewer PCIe slots, RAM banks and other connectors.
  • You can spend under $100: You can find a good motherboard for less than $100, but if you want to overclock an Intel chip or you need a lot of ports, you will have to spend more, usually up to $150. High-end desktop chips like AMD Threadripper require expensive $200+ motherboards.
  • Pay for built-in Wi-Fi, high-end ports only if you need them. Don't spend extra for wireless if you are using a wired connection. You can future proof your PC by getting USB 3.1 Gen 2 and / or Thunderbolt 3 support.

For even more information, check out our motherboard buying guide and motherboard basics stories.

Best Intel H370 Motherboard

ASRock H370M Pro4

Editor's choice tom's Hardware
Pros
  • Two USB 3.1 Gen2 ports and two Gen1 USB 3.1 I/O panel ports
  • Four USB 3.0 front-panel ports
  • H370 features at B360 price
Cons
  • No RGB controller
  • No front-panel 3.1 Gen2 header
Verdict

Buyers who don’t need RGB or a 10Gb/s USB 3.1 Gen2 front-panel header will be pleased to find that the H370M Pro4 offers more of nearly every other port than its closest competitor, for a lower price.

4/5
$93.88Amazon

Best Intel Z370 Motherboards

Asus ROG Strix Z370-G Gaming

Pros
  • Includes x16 to x8/x8 lane splitting for SLI and CPU-based PCIe storage
  • 867Mb/s Wi-Fi for remote placement or use as access point
  • Includes bracket for user-chosen 40mm or 50mm cooling fan
  • Good overclocking when adequately cooled
Cons
  • Voltage regulator requires active cooling fan
Verdict

The best Z370 board we’ve tested for the Micro-ATX form factor, the ROG Strix Z370-G Gaming has sufficient features and overclocking capabilities to meet our performance and value goals. But the need for additional voltage regulator cooling stops it short of broader recommendation.

3.5/5
$188.67Amazon

Gigabyte Z370 Aorus Gaming 5

Pros
  • Great overclocking
  • Triple M.2 slots
  • Excellent fan header configuration
  • Enhanced on-board lighting plus two D-LED and two RGBW headers
  • Better-value pricing
Cons
  • Multiple resource shares reduced SATA availability by up to four ports
  • Using the third M.2 slot drops the bottom PCIe slot to two lanes
Verdict

Gigabyte’s Z370 Aorus Gaming 5 solves the value concerns of its Gaming 7 sibling through its significantly lower price. Strong overall value becomes a killer buy for customers who love RGB lighting excess.

4/5
$199.99Amazon

Gigabyte Z370 Aorus Gaming 7

Pros
  • Great overclocking
  • Enhanced-quality audio components
  • Dual USB 3.1 Gen 2 controllers with front-panel header
  • Triple M.2 slots
  • Excellent fan header configuration
  • Enhanced on-board lighting plus two D-LED and two RGBW headers
Cons
  • Moderately expensive for its feature set
  • Poor efficiency for non-overclockers
Verdict

The Z370 has the features and overclocking to please most enthusiasts, at a price that will appeal primarily to show-system builders.

3.5/5
$249.99Newegg

Best Intel Z270 Motherboards

Asus RoG Maximus IX Hero

Pros
  • Excellent basic overclocking
  • Several additional features for advanced overclocking
  • Eight 4-pin fan headers, plus a breakout header for a four-fan adapter
  • Supports next-gen USB 3.1 front-panel connections
Cons
  • High price-to-features ratio
Verdict

Overclockers willing to look past a slight features-to-price deficit may be rewarded with an overclocking victory in the ROG Maximus IX Hero.

3.5/5
$229.99Newegg

Biostar Racing Z270GT9

Pros
  • Includes high-end X550AT 10GbE networking
  • Includes bonus Intel 600P 256GB M.2 Drive
  • Second (Gigabit) Network Controller is also Intel (for teaming)
  • Ultimate flexibility of six x16 slots providing 8-4-8-4-4-4 lane connections
  • Entire package costs less than the combination of its 10GbE network controller and 256GB SSD
Cons
  • The two CPU-fed slots are only two, rather than three, spaces apart
  • Not SLI capable (no license)
  • Not CrossFire validated (this should have been easy for a manufacturer)
  • Three of the four-lane slots steal storage connections (U.2, SATA)
  • Minor firmware bug exposed when using our alternative M.2 SSD as a system drive
  • Mediocre CPU overclocking (at our hard voltage limit, which is heat-constrained)
  • Poor DRAM overclocking when using our samples
Verdict

Anyone who wants Intel’s high-end X550AT 10GbE controller and doesn’t despise the included 600P 256GB SSD can find unbeatable value in the Racing-series Z270GT9 from Biostar.

4/5
$328.99Newegg

MORE: Intel Z270 Motherboard Price List

MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard

MORE: All Motherboard Content

Next
Summary
  1. Best Intel LGA 1151 Motherboards
  2. Best Intel X299 Motherboards
  3. Best AMD Motherboards
About the author
Thomas Soderstrom

Thomas Soderstrom is a Senior Staff Editor at Tom's Hardware US. He tests and reviews cases, cooling, memory and motherboards.

Read more
Create a new thread in the Reviews comments forum about this subject
5 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • abryant
    Archived comments are found here: http://www.tomshardware.com/forum/id-3753289/motherboards.html
  • tomasf
    Is there any mobo with Thunderbolt 3 that you can recommend?
  • roy.a.dejesus
    What's considered the best/smallest mini-itx mb and case combo for the Ryzen5 2400G? No discrete vc will be used. I want this to be as transportable as possible.
  • rettinger
    The Biostar X370 newegg link says that it's out of stock and may not be restocked. So, I'm not sure that's a helpful suggestion.
  • Soaptrail
    Are AMD 470 motherboards not mass produced yet? Not one is on this list.
The Latest On Tom's Hardware
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2018 Purch All Rights Reserved.