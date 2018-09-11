Best Motherboards

This page contains our recommendations for motherboards with Intel's mainstream LGA-1151 socket. These include boards designed for Intel’s 8th Generation Core “Coffee Lake” family, as well as Z270 chipset boards designed for 7th Generation Core “Kaby Lake” chips. For recommendations for motherboards supporting Intel's high-end LGA-2066 socket and X299 chipset, see our recommendations on the next page. Skip to the last page for all AMD-based boards.

If you’re not sure which chipset you’re after, or have more basic questions, you can visit our motherboard basics and motherboard buying guide stories to help narrow down your board buying options.

Best Intel LGA 1151 Motherboards

Quick Shopping Tips

When choosing a motherboard, consider the following:

Get the right socket for your CPU: You can find great CPUs from either Intel or AMD, but whatever processor you choose, make sure that your board has the correct socket to support it. The latest mainstream AMD chips use AM4 sockets while current Intel 8th Gen Core CPUs require an LGA 1151v2 sockets.

Smaller boards = fewer slots and features. Motherboards come in three main sizes, from largest to smallest: ATX, Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX (Yes, Mini is smaller than Micro). You can use a smaller chassis with the micro or mini boards, but you'll have to settle for fewer PCIe slots, RAM banks and other connectors.

You can spend under $100: You can find a good motherboard for less than $100, but if you want to overclock an Intel chip or you need a lot of ports, you will have to spend more, usually up to $150. High-end desktop chips like AMD Threadripper require expensive $200+ motherboards.

Pay for built-in Wi-Fi, high-end ports only if you need them. Don't spend extra for wireless if you are using a wired connection. You can future proof your PC by getting USB 3.1 Gen 2 and / or Thunderbolt 3 support.

For even more information, check out our motherboard buying guide and motherboard basics stories.

