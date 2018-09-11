Best Motherboards

This page contains our recommendations for motherboards with Intel's mainstream LGA-1151 socket. These include boards designed for Intel’s 8th Generation Core “Coffee Lake” family, as well as Z270 chipset boards designed for 7th Generation Core “Kaby Lake” chips. For recommendations for motherboards supporting Intel's high-end LGA-2066 socket and X299 chipset, see our recommendations on the next page. Skip to the last page for all AMD-based boards.
If you’re not sure which chipset you’re after, or have more basic questions, you can visit our motherboard basics and motherboard buying guide stories to help narrow down your board buying options.
Best Intel LGA 1151 Motherboards
-
ASRock H370M Pro4
-
- Socket
- LGA 1151
-
- Chipset
- Intel H370
-
- Form Factor
- Micro ATX
-
- Voltage Regulator
- 10 Phases
-
- Video Ports
- VGA, DVI-D, HDMI 1.4
-
- USB Ports
- 10Gbps: (1) Type-C, (1) Type A 5Gb/s: (2) Type A; (2) USB 2.0
-
- Network Jacks
- Gigabit Ethernet
-
- Audio Jacks
- (3) Analog
-
- Legacy Ports/Jacks
- (2) PS/2
-
- Other Ports/Jacks
- ✗
-
- PCIe x16
- (2) v3.0 (x16/x4*) (*Shares upper PCIe x1)
-
- PCIe x8
- ✗
-
- PCIe x4
- ✗
-
- PCIe x1
- (2) v3.0 (Upper x1 shared w/4-lane x16 slot)
-
- CrossFire/SLI
- 2x / ✗
-
- DIMM Slots
- (4) DDR4
-
- M.2 Slots
- (1) PCIe 3.0 x4 /, (1) PCIe 3.0 x1 / SATA*, (1) Key-E/CNVi (*SATA consumes port 1)
-
- U.2 Ports
- ✗
-
- SATA Ports
- (6) 6Gb/s (Port 1 shared w/M.2-2)
-
- USB Headers
- (2) v3.0, (1) v2.0, (1) Single-port v2.0
-
- Fan Headers
- (4) 4-Pin
-
- Legacy Interfaces
- Serial COM Port
-
- Other Interfaces
- FP-Audio, TPM
-
- Diagnostics Panel
- ✗
-
- Internal Button/Switch
- ✗ / ✗
-
- SATA/RAID Controllers
- Integrated (0/1/5/10)
-
- Ethernet Controllers
- WGI219V PHY
-
- Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Controllers
- ✗ / ✗
-
- USB Controllers
- Integrated
-
- HD Audio Codec
- ALC892
-
- DDL/DTS Connect
- ✗
-
- Warranty
- 3 Years
-
-
Asus ROG Strix Z370-G Gaming
-
- Socket
- LGA 1151
-
- Chipset
- Intel Z370
-
- Form Factor
- Micro ATX
-
- Voltage Regulator
- 10 Phases
-
- Video Ports
- DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 1.4b
-
- USB Ports
- 10Gb/s: 2x Type-A 5Gb/s: 4x Type-A, 2x USB 2.0
-
- Network Jacks
- Gigabit ethernet, (2) Wi-Fi antenna
-
- Audio Jacks
- (5) Analog, Digital out
-
- Legacy Ports/Jacks
- PS/2
-
- Other Ports/Jacks
- ✗
-
- PCIe x16
- (2) v3.0 (x16/x0, x8/x8)
-
- PCIe x8
- ✗
-
- PCIe x4
- ✗
-
- PCIe x1
- (2) v3.0
-
- CrossFire/SLI
- 2x / 2x
-
- DIMM Slots
- (8) DDR4
-
- M.2 Slots
- PCIe v3.0 x4 / SATA3 (consumes SATA port 1), PCIe v3.0 x4
-
- U.2 Ports
- ✗
-
- SATA Ports
- (6) 6Gb/s (SATA M.2-1, consumes port 1)
-
- USB Headers
- USB v3.0, (2) USB v2.0
-
- Fan Headers
- (5) 4-Pin
-
- Legacy Interfaces
- Serial Com Port, System (beep-code) speaker
-
- Other Interfaces
- FP Audio, Thermistor
-
- Diagnostics Panel
- ✗
-
- Internal Button/Switch
- ✗ / ✗
-
- SATA/RAID Controllers
- Integrated (0/1/5/10)
-
- Ethernet Controllers
- WGI219V PHY
-
- Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Controllers
- RTL8822BE 802.11ac 2x2 (867mb/s) / BT 4.2 Combo
-
- USB Controllers
- ASM3142 PCIe 3.0 x2
-
- HD Audio Codec
- ALC1220
-
- DDL/DTS Connect
- ✗ / ✗
-
- Warranty
- 3 Years
-
-
Gigabyte Z370 Aorus Gaming 5
-
- Socket
- LGA 1151
-
- Chipset
- Intel Z370
-
- Form Factor
- ATX
-
- Voltage Regulator
- 11 Phases
-
- Video Ports
- DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 1.4
-
- USB Ports
- 10Gbps: (1) Type-C, (1) Type A, 5Gb/s: (4) Type A; (2) USB 2.0
-
- Network Jacks
- (1) Gigabit Ethernet, (2) Wi-Fi Antenna
-
- Audio Jacks
- (5) Analog, (1) Digital Out
-
- Legacy Ports/Jacks
- (1) PS/2
-
- Other Ports/Jacks
- ✗
-
- PCIe x16
- (3) v3.0 (x16/x0/x4*, x8/x8/x4*, x8/x8/x2*) (*Two lanes shared w/3rd M.2)
-
- PCIe x8
- ✗
-
- PCIe x4
- ✗
-
- PCIe x1
- (3) v3.0 (3rd slot excludes SATA port 1)
-
- CrossFire/SLI
- 3x / 2x
-
- DIMM Slots
- (8) (4) DDR4
-
- M.2 Slots
- (2) PCIe 3.0 x4^ / SATA*, (1) PCIe 3.0 x4 (*Excludes ports 0, ^4-5)
-
- U.2 Ports
- ✗
-
- SATA Ports
- (6) 6Gb/s (SATA M.2-2 takes pt 0, M.2-1 pts 4-5)
-
- USB Headers
- (1) 5Gb/s Type-C, (1) v3.0, (2) v2.0
-
- Fan Headers
- (8) 4-Pin
-
- Legacy Interfaces
- ✗
-
- Other Interfaces
- FP-Audio,TPM, (2)RGBW-LED, (2) D-LED, (2)Thermistor Header
-
- Diagnostics Panel
- Numeric
-
- Internal Button/Switch
- ✗ / ✗
-
- SATA/RAID Controllers
- Integrated (0/1/5/10)
-
- Ethernet Controllers
- WGI219V PHY
-
- Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Controllers
- Intel 3165 802.11ac (433mb/s) / BT 4.2 Combo
-
- USB Controllers
- (2) ASM3142 PCIe 3.0
-
- HD Audio Codec
- ALC1220
-
- DDL/DTS Connect
- ✗
-
- Warranty
- Three Years
-
-
Gigabyte Z370 Aorus Gaming 7
-
- Socket
- LGA 1151
-
- Chipset
- Intel Z370
-
- Form Factor
- ATX
-
- Voltage Regulator
- 10 Phases
-
- Video Ports
- DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 1.4
-
- USB Ports
- 10Gbps: (1) Type-C, (1) Type A, 5Gb/s: (5) Type A
-
- Network Jacks
- (3) Gigabit Ethernet (1x PCIe share), (2) Wi-Fi Antenna
-
- Audio Jacks
- (5) Analog, (1) Digital Out
-
- Legacy Ports/Jacks
- (1) PS/2
-
- Other Ports/Jacks
- ✗
-
- PCIe x16
- (3) v3.0 ( x16/x0/x4*, x8/x8/x4*, x8/x8/x2*) (*Two lanes shared w/3rd M.2)
-
- PCIe x8
- ✗
-
- PCIe x4
- ✗
-
- PCIe x1
- (3) v3.0 (3rd slot excludes SATA port 1)
-
- CrossFire/SLI
- 3x / 2x
-
- DIMM Slots
- (4) DDR4
-
- M.2 Slots
- (2) PCIe 3.0 x4^ / SATA*, (1) PCIe 3.0 x4 (*Excludes ports 0, ^4-5)
-
- U.2 Ports
- ✗
-
- SATA Ports
- (6) 6Gb/s (SATA M.2-3 takes pt 0, M.2-1 pts 4-5)
-
- USB Headers
- (1) 10Gb/s Type-C, (1) v3.0, (2) v2.0
-
- Fan Headers
- (8) 4-Pin
-
- Legacy Interfaces
- ✗
-
- Other Interfaces
- FP-Audio,TPM, (2)RGBW-LED, (2) D-LED, (2)Thermistor Header
-
- Diagnostics Panel
- (1) Numeric
-
- Internal Button/Switch
- Power, Reset, OC, CLR_CMOS / ✗
-
- SATA/RAID Controllers
- Integrated (0/1/5/10)
-
- Ethernet Controllers
- WGI219V PHY, Killer E2500 PCIe
-
- Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Controllers
- ✗
-
- USB Controllers
- (2) ASM3142 PCIe 3.0 x2
-
- HD Audio Codec
- ALC1220
-
- DDL/DTS Connect
- ✗
-
- Warranty
- 3 Years
-
-
Asus ROG Maximus IX Hero
-
- Socket
- LGA 1151
-
- Chipset
- Intel Z270
-
- Form Factor
- ATX
-
- Voltage Regulator
- 10 Phases
-
- Video Ports
- DisplayPort, HDMI 1.4b
-
- USB Ports
- 10Gbps: (1) Type-C, (1) Type A 5Gb/s: (4) Type A; (2) USB 2.0
-
- Network Jacks
- (1) Gigabit Ethernet
-
- Audio Jacks
- (5) Analog, (1) Digital Out
-
- Legacy Ports/Jacks
- ✗
-
- Other Ports/Jacks
- Clear CMOS, BIOS Flashback
-
- PCIe x16
- (3) v3.0 (x16/x0/x4*, x8/x8/x4*) *Shared with bottom PCIe x1
-
- PCIe x8
- ✗
-
- PCIe x4
- ✗
-
- PCIe x1
- (3) v3.0 (3rd slot shared with bottom x16)
-
- CrossFire/SLI
- 3x / 2x
-
- DIMM Slots
- (4) DDR4
-
- M.2 Slots
- (2) PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA*, (1) M.2 Key-E (*Consumes SATA Ports 1, 5/6)
-
- U.2 Ports
- ✗
-
- SATA Ports
- (6) 6Gb/s (Ports 1, 4/5 shared w/M.2)
-
- USB Headers
- (1) v3.1, (1) v3.0, (1) v2.0
-
- Fan Headers
- (8) 4-Pin, (1) 5-Pin Proprietary Extension
-
- Legacy Interfaces
- ✗
-
- Other Interfaces
- FP-Audio, TB_Header, TPM, (2) RGB-LED, ROG_EXT, PC Speaker
-
- Diagnostics Panel
- Numeric
-
- Internal Button/Switch
- Power, Rest, Safe_Boot, Retry, MemOK / Slow Mode
-
- SATA/RAID Controllers
- Integrated (0/1/5/10)
-
- Ethernet Controllers
- WGI219V PHY
-
- Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Controllers
- ✗/✗
-
- USB Controllers
- (2) ASM2142 PCIe 3.0 x2
-
- HD Audio Codec
- ALC1220
-
- DDL/DTS Connect
- ✗/✗
-
- Warranty
- 3 Years
-
-
Biostar Racing Z270GT9
-
- Socket
- LGA 1151
-
- Chipset
- Intel Z270
-
- Form Factor
- ATX
-
- Voltage Regulator
- 12 Phases
-
- Video Ports
- (1) DisplayPort, (1) HDMI 2.0, (1) HDMI 1.4
-
- USB Ports
- 10Gbps: (1) Type-C, (1) Type A, 5Gb/s: (4) Type A
-
- Network Jacks
- (1) 10 Gigabit Ethernet, (1) Gigabit Ethernet
-
- Audio Jacks
- (5) Analog, (1) Digital Out
-
- Legacy Ports/Jacks
- (1) PS/2
-
- Other Ports/Jacks
- ✗
-
- PCIe x16
- (6) v3.0 (x16/x4/x0/x4/x4/x4, x8/x4/x8//x4x4/x4)* *4-lane slots share (2) U.2 and (4) SATA Ports
-
- PCIe x8
- ✗
-
- PCIe x4
- ✗
-
- PCIe x1
- ✗
-
- CrossFire/SLI
- Uncertified / ✗
-
- DIMM Slots
- (4) DDR4
-
- M.2 Slots
- (1) PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA*, Filled w/256GB PCIe SSD (*Consumes SATA Port 2L)
-
- U.2 Ports
- (2) PCIe x4 (Shares PCIe slots 2, 6)
-
- SATA Ports
- (6) 6Gb/s (4 shared with slots, 1 w/SATA M.2)
-
- USB Headers
- (1) v3.0, (2) v2.0
-
- Fan Headers
- (5) 4-Pin
-
- Legacy Interfaces
- ✗
-
- Other Interfaces
- FP-Audio, Thunderbolt AIC, TPM, 2x RGB headers
-
- Diagnostics Panel
- Numeric
-
- Internal Button/Switch
- Power, Reset, Sport and Eco modes / BIOS IC, LN2 Mode
-
- SATA/RAID Controllers
- Integrated (0/1/5/10), ASM1061 PCIe
-
- Ethernet Controllers
- Intel X550AT PCIe, WGI219V PHY
-
- Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Controllers
- ✗ / ✗
-
- USB Controllers
- ASM2142 PCIe 3.0 x2
-
- HD Audio Codec
- ALC1220
-
- DDL/DTS Connect
- ✗
-
- Warranty
- 3 Years
-
Why Trust Us
Tom's Hardware has been reviewing PC components for more than two decades. We put each motherboard through a bevy of benchmarks which measure everything from its gaming and CPU/RAM overclocking abilities, to power efficiency and application performance. We've tested hundreds of models, so we can separate the best from the under-performing, over-priced disappointments.
Quick Shopping Tips
When choosing a motherboard, consider the following:
- Get the right socket for your CPU: You can find great CPUs from either Intel or AMD, but whatever processor you choose, make sure that your board has the correct socket to support it. The latest mainstream AMD chips use AM4 sockets while current Intel 8th Gen Core CPUs require an LGA 1151v2 sockets.
- Smaller boards = fewer slots and features. Motherboards come in three main sizes, from largest to smallest: ATX, Micro-ATX and Mini-ITX (Yes, Mini is smaller than Micro). You can use a smaller chassis with the micro or mini boards, but you'll have to settle for fewer PCIe slots, RAM banks and other connectors.
- You can spend under $100: You can find a good motherboard for less than $100, but if you want to overclock an Intel chip or you need a lot of ports, you will have to spend more, usually up to $150. High-end desktop chips like AMD Threadripper require expensive $200+ motherboards.
- Pay for built-in Wi-Fi, high-end ports only if you need them. Don't spend extra for wireless if you are using a wired connection. You can future proof your PC by getting USB 3.1 Gen 2 and / or Thunderbolt 3 support.
For even more information, check out our motherboard buying guide and motherboard basics stories.
Best Intel H370 Motherboard
Buyers who don’t need RGB or a 10Gb/s USB 3.1 Gen2 front-panel header will be pleased to find that the H370M Pro4 offers more of nearly every other port than its closest competitor, for a lower price.
ASRock H370M Pro4
Buyers who don’t need RGB or a 10Gb/s USB 3.1 Gen2 front-panel header will be pleased to find that the H370M Pro4 offers more of nearly every other port than its closest competitor, for a lower price.
Best Intel Z370 Motherboards
The best Z370 board we’ve tested for the Micro-ATX form factor, the ROG Strix Z370-G Gaming has sufficient features and overclocking capabilities to meet our performance and value goals. But the need for additional voltage regulator cooling stops it short of broader recommendation.
Asus ROG Strix Z370-G Gaming
The best Z370 board we’ve tested for the Micro-ATX form factor, the ROG Strix Z370-G Gaming has sufficient features and overclocking capabilities to meet our performance and value goals. But the need for additional voltage regulator cooling stops it short of broader recommendation.
Gigabyte’s Z370 Aorus Gaming 5 solves the value concerns of its Gaming 7 sibling through its significantly lower price. Strong overall value becomes a killer buy for customers who love RGB lighting excess.
Gigabyte Z370 Aorus Gaming 5
Gigabyte’s Z370 Aorus Gaming 5 solves the value concerns of its Gaming 7 sibling through its significantly lower price. Strong overall value becomes a killer buy for customers who love RGB lighting excess.
The Z370 has the features and overclocking to please most enthusiasts, at a price that will appeal primarily to show-system builders.
Gigabyte Z370 Aorus Gaming 7
The Z370 has the features and overclocking to please most enthusiasts, at a price that will appeal primarily to show-system builders.
Best Intel Z270 Motherboards
Overclockers willing to look past a slight features-to-price deficit may be rewarded with an overclocking victory in the ROG Maximus IX Hero.
Asus RoG Maximus IX Hero
Overclockers willing to look past a slight features-to-price deficit may be rewarded with an overclocking victory in the ROG Maximus IX Hero.
Anyone who wants Intel’s high-end X550AT 10GbE controller and doesn’t despise the included 600P 256GB SSD can find unbeatable value in the Racing-series Z270GT9 from Biostar.
Biostar Racing Z270GT9
Anyone who wants Intel’s high-end X550AT 10GbE controller and doesn’t despise the included 600P 256GB SSD can find unbeatable value in the Racing-series Z270GT9 from Biostar.
