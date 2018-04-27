Best Professional Monitors

Professional monitors always come at a premium price. But for the extra coin you often get multiple color gamut options, factory-certified calibration, and often times the ability to create your own color presets with included software and instruments. When you need the absolute best color accuracy, one of the screens below can fulfill that need, usually without any initial adjustment or calibration.
Best Professional & Wide Color Gamut Monitors
April 27th Update: added the Acer PE320QK 32" Ultra HD HDR, and removed the HP Z27q (which is no longer widely available).
-
BenQ PG2401PT
-
- Panel Type & Backlight
- AH-IPS / GB-r-LED
-
- Screen Size & Aspect Ratio
- 24" / 16:10
-
- Curve Radius
- ✗
-
- Max Resolution & Refresh
- 1920x1080 & 60Hz
-
- FreeSync Range
- ✗
-
- Native Color Depth & Gamut
- 10-bit (8-bit w/FRC) / AdobeRGB
-
- Response Time (GTG)
- 5ms
-
- Brightness
- 350cd/m²
-
- Speakers
- (?) ?W
-
- Video Inputs
- (1) DisplayPort, (1) miniDP, (1) DVI, (1) HDMI, (1) VGA
-
- Audio
- ???
-
- USB
- ???
-
- Power Consumption
- ???
-
- Panel Dimensions WxHxD w/base
- ?x?x?" (?x?x?mm)
-
- Panel Thickness
- ?" (?mm)
-
- Bezel Width
- ?" (?mm)
-
- Weight
- ?lbs (?kg)
-
- Warranty
- ? Years
-
- Contrast
- N/A
-
- Panel ThicknessPanel Thickness
- N/A
-
-
NEC EA244UHD
-
- Panel Type & Backlight
- AH-IPS / GB-r-LED
-
- Screen Size & Aspect Ratio
- 24" / 16:9
-
- Curve Radius
- ✗
-
- Max Resolution & Refresh
- 3840x2160 @ 60Hz
-
- FreeSync Range
- ✗
-
- Native Color Depth & Gamut
- 10-bit (8-bit w/FRC) / AdobeRGB
-
- Response Time (GTG)
- 6ms
-
- Brightness
- 350cd/m²
-
- Speakers
- (?) ?W
-
- Video Inputs
- (2) DisplayPort, (2) DVI, (1) HDMI w/MHL, (1) HDMI
-
- Audio
- ???
-
- USB
- ???
-
- Power Consumption
- ?W
-
- Panel Dimensions WxHxD w/base
- ?x?x?" (?x?x?mm)
-
- Panel Thickness
- ?" (?mm)
-
- Bezel Width
- ?" (?mm)
-
- Weight
- ?lbs (?kg)
-
- Warranty
- ? Years
-
- Contrast
- N/A
-
- Panel ThicknessPanel Thickness
- N/A
-
-
HP Z27x
-
- Panel Type & Backlight
- AH-IPS / GB-r-LED
-
- Screen Size & Aspect Ratio
- 27" / 16:9
-
- Curve Radius
- ✗
-
- Max Resolution & Refresh
- 2560x1440 @ 60Hz
-
- FreeSync Range
- ✗
-
- Native Color Depth & Gamut
- 10-bit / AdobeRGB+
-
- Response Time (GTG)
- 7ms
-
- Brightness
- 250cd/m²
-
- Speakers
- (?) ?W
-
- Video Inputs
- (2) DisplayPort, (1) HDMI
-
- Audio
- ???
-
- USB
- ???
-
- Power Consumption
- ?W
-
- Panel Dimensions WxHxD w/base
- ?x?x?" (?x?x?mm)
-
- Panel Thickness
- ?" (?mm)
-
- Bezel Width
- ?" (?mm)
-
- Weight
- ? lbs (?kg)
-
- Warranty
- ? Years
-
- Contrast
- N/A
-
- Panel ThicknessPanel Thickness
- N/A
-
-
NEC PA272W
-
- Panel Type & Backlight
- AH-IPS / GB-r-LED
-
- Screen Size & Aspect Ratio
- 27" / 16:9
-
- Curve Radius
- ✗
-
- Max Resolution & Refresh
- 2560x1440 @ 60Hz
-
- FreeSync Range
- ✗
-
- Native Color Depth & Gamut
- 10-bit / AdobeRGB
-
- Response Time (GTG)
- 6ms
-
- Brightness
- 340cd/m²
-
- Speakers
- (?) ?W
-
- Video Inputs
- (2) DisplayPort, (1) DVI, (1) HDMI
-
- Audio
- ???
-
- USB
- ???
-
- Power Consumption
- ?W
-
- Panel Dimensions WxHxD w/base
- ?x?x?" (?x?x?mm)
-
- Panel Thickness
- ?" (?mm)
-
- Bezel Width
- ?" (?mm)
-
- Weight
- ?lbs (?kg)
-
- Warranty
- ? Years
-
- Contrast
- N/A
-
- Panel ThicknessPanel Thickness
- N/A
-
-
BenQ SW2700PT
-
- Panel Type & Backlight
- AHVA / RB-LED
-
- Screen Size & Aspect Ratio
- 27" / 16:9
-
- Curve Radius
- ✗
-
- Max Resolution & Refresh
- 2560X1440 @ 60Hz
-
- FreeSync Range
- ✗
-
- Native Color Depth & Gamut
- 10-bit (14-bit LUT) / Adobe RGB
-
- Response Time (GTG)
- 6ms
-
- Brightness
- 350cd/m²
-
- Speakers
- (?) ?W
-
- Video Inputs
- (1) DisplayPort, (1) DVI, (1) HDMI
-
- Audio
- ???
-
- USB
- ???
-
- Power Consumption
- ?W
-
- Panel Dimensions WxHxD w/base
- ?x?x?" (?x?x?mm)
-
- Panel Thickness
- ?" (?mm)
-
- Bezel Width
- ?" (?mm)
-
- Weight
- ?lbs (?kg)
-
- Warranty
- ? Years
-
- Contrast
- N/A
-
- Panel ThicknessPanel Thickness
- N/A
-
-
Dell UP2718Q
-
- Panel Type & Backlight
- IPS / W-LED, 384-zone array
-
- Screen Size & Aspect Ratio
- 27" / 16:9
-
- Max Resolution & Refresh
- 3840x2160 @ 60Hz; Density - 200ppi
-
- Native Color Depth & Gamut
- 10-bit / Adobe RGB
-
- Response Time (GTG)
- 6ms
-
- Brightness
- SDR - 400cd/m2; HDR - 1000cd/m2
-
- Contrast
- SDR - 1000:1; HDR - 20,000:1
-
- Speakers
- ✗
-
- Video Inputs
- (2) DisplayPort 1.4; (1) HDMI 2.0a w/HDCP 2.2
-
- Audio
- 3.5mm headphone output
-
- USB
- (2) USB v3.0 up; (4) down
-
- Power Consumption
- 55w, brightness @ 200nits
-
- Panel Dimensions WxHxD w/base
- 24.7 x 15.9-21.3 x 7.9" (627 x 404-541 x 201mm)
-
- Panel ThicknessPanel Thickness
- 2.5" (64mm)
-
- Bezel Width
- .5-.6" (13-15mm)
-
- Weight
- 25.5lbs (11.6kg)
-
- Warranty
- 3 Years
-
- Curve Radius
- N/A
-
- FreeSync Range
- N/A
-
- Panel Thickness
- N/A
-
-
Dell UP2715K
-
- Panel Type & Backlight
- AH-IPS / W-LED
-
- Screen Size & Aspect Ratio
- 27" / 16:9
-
- Curve Radius
- ✗
-
- Max Resolution & Refresh
- 5120x2880 @ 60Hz
-
- FreeSync Range
- ✗
-
- Native Color Depth & Gamut
- 10-bit / Adobe RGB
-
- Response Time (GTG)
- 8ms
-
- Brightness
- 350cd/m²
-
- Speakers
- (?) ?W
-
- Video Inputs
- (2) DisplayPort, (1) MiniDP
-
- Audio
- ???
-
- USB
- ???
-
- Power Consumption
- ?W
-
- Panel Dimensions WxHxD w/base
- ?x?x?" (?x?x?mm)
-
- Panel Thickness
- ?" (?mm)
-
- Bezel Width
- ?" (?mm)
-
- Weight
- ?lbs (?kg)
-
- Warranty
- ? Years
-
- Contrast
- N/A
-
- Panel ThicknessPanel Thickness
- N/A
-
-
NEC PA302W
-
- Panel Type & Backlight
- AH-IPS / GB-r-LED
-
- Screen Size & Aspect Ratio
- 30" / 16:10
-
- Curve Radius
- ✗
-
- Max Resolution & Refresh
- 2560x1600 @ 60Hz
-
- FreeSync Range
- ✗
-
- Native Color Depth & Gamut
- 10-bit / Adobe RGB
-
- Response Time (GTG)
- 6ms
-
- Brightness
- 340cd/m²
-
- Speakers
- (?) ?W
-
- Video Inputs
- (1) DisplayPort, (1) DVI, (1) HDMI
-
- Audio
- ???
-
- USB
- ???
-
- Power Consumption
- ?W
-
- Panel Dimensions WxHxD w/base
- ?x?x?" (?x?x?mm)
-
- Panel Thickness
- ?" (?mm)
-
- Bezel Width
- ?" (?mm)
-
- Weight
- ?lbs (?kg)
-
- Warranty
- ? Years
-
- Contrast
- N/A
-
- Panel ThicknessPanel Thickness
- N/A
-
-
Acer PE320QK
-
- Panel Type & Backlight
- IPS / W-LED, edge array
-
- Screen Size & Aspect Ratio
- 31.5" / 16:9
-
- Max Resolution & Refresh
- 3840x2160 @ 60Hz; FreeSync - 24-60Hz; Density - 139ppi
-
- Native Color Depth & Gamut
- 10-bit (8-bit+FRC) / DCI-P3
-
- Response Time (GTG)
- 4ms
-
- Brightness
- 350cd/m2
-
- Contrast
- 1300:1
-
- Speakers
- 2 x 4w
-
- Video Inputs
- (1) DisplayPort 1.2; (2) HDMI 2.0
-
- Audio
- ✗
-
- USB
- (1) Type C upstream; (2) USB 3.0 downstream
-
- Power Consumption
- 37.4W, brightness @ 200 nits
-
- Panel Dimensions WxHxD w/base
- 28.1 x 18.9-23.1 x 9.0" (714 x 480-587 x 229mm)
-
- Panel ThicknessPanel Thickness
- 2.5" (63mm)
-
- Bezel Width
- 0.3" (8mm)
-
- Weight
- 22.9 lbs (10.4 kg)
-
- Warranty
- Three Years
-
- Curve Radius
- N/A
-
- FreeSync Range
- N/A
-
- Panel Thickness
- N/A
-
-
AOC U3277PWQU
-
- Panel Type & Backlight
- MVA / W-LED, edge array
-
- Screen Size & Aspect Ratio
- 32" / 16:9
-
- Max Resolution & Refresh
- 3840x2160 @ 60Hz
-
- Native Color Depth & Gamut
- 10-bit / DCI-P3
-
- Response Time (GTG)
- 4ms
-
- Brightness
- 300cd/m2
-
- Contrast
- 3000:1
-
- Speakers
- 2 x 3w
-
- Video Inputs
- (1) DisplayPort 1.2; (1) HDMI 2.0; (1) DVI; (1) VGA
-
- Audio
- 3.5mm input; 3.5mm headphone
-
- USB
- (1) USB v3.0 up; (2) down; (2) USB v2.0
-
- Power Consumption
- 36w, brightness @ 200nits
-
- Panel Dimensions WxHxD w/base
- 29.2 x 19.2-25.3 x 9" (742 x 488-643 x 229mm)
-
- Panel ThicknessPanel Thickness
- 2.5" (63mm)
-
- Bezel Width
- Top 0.7" (19mm); Sides 0.8" (20mm); Bottom 1" (25mm)
-
- Weight
- 21.8lbs (9.9kg)
-
- Warranty
- 3 Years
-
- Curve Radius
- N/A
-
- FreeSync Range
- N/A
-
- Panel Thickness
- N/A
-
-
BenQ PV3200PT
-
- Panel Type & Backlight
- IPS / W-LED edge array
-
- Screen Size & Aspect Ratio
- 32" / 16:9
-
- Curve Radius
- ✗
-
- Max Resolution & Refresh
- 3840x2160 @ 60Hz
-
- FreeSync Range
- ✗
-
- Native Color Depth & Gamut
- 10-bit / sRGB
-
- Response Time (GTG)
- 5ms
-
- Brightness
- 350cd/m²
-
- Speakers
- ✗
-
- Video Inputs
- (1) DisplayPort v1.2, (1) miniDP, (1) HDMI v1.4
-
- Audio
- ✗
-
- USB
- v3.0: (1) up, (2) down / v2.0: (1) down
-
- Power Consumption
- 43.98W Typical
-
- Panel Dimensions WxHxD w/base
- 29.1x19.3-25.2x9.2" (740x490-640x234mm)
-
- Panel Thickness
- 2.1" (65mm)
-
- Bezel Width
- Top/Sides: 0.5" (13mm), Bottom: 0.8" (19mm)
-
- Weight
- 33.95lbs (15.4kg)
-
- Warranty
- 3 Years
-
- Contrast
- N/A
-
- Panel ThicknessPanel Thickness
- N/A
-
-
NEC PA322UHD
-
- Panel Type & Backlight
- IGVO / W-LED
-
- Screen Size & Aspect Ratio
- 32" / 16:9
-
- Curve Radius
- ✗
-
- Max Resolution & Refresh
- 3840x2160 @ 60Hz
-
- FreeSync Range
- ✗
-
- Native Color Depth & Gamut
- 10-bit w/14-bit LUT / AdobeRGB
-
- Response Time (GTG)
- 10ms
-
- Brightness
- 350cd/m²
-
- Speakers
- (?) ?W
-
- Video Inputs
- (2) DisplayPort, (2) DVI, (4) HDMI
-
- Audio
- ???
-
- USB
- ???
-
- Power Consumption
- ?W
-
- Panel Dimensions WxHxD w/base
- ?x?x?" (?x?x?mm)
-
- Panel Thickness
- ?" (?mm)
-
- Bezel Width
- ?" (?mm)
-
- Weight
- ?lbs (?kg)
-
- Warranty
- ? Years
-
- Contrast
- N/A
-
- Panel ThicknessPanel Thickness
- N/A
-
-
Dell U3415W
-
- Panel Type & Backlight
- AH-IPS / W-LED edge array
-
- Screen Size & Aspect Ratio
- 34" / 21:9
-
- Curve Radius
- ✗
-
- Max Resolution & Refresh
- 3440x1440 @ 60Hz
-
- FreeSync Range
- ✗
-
- Native Color Depth & Gamut
- 10-bit (8-bit+FRC) / sRGB
-
- Response Time (GTG)
- 5ms
-
- Brightness
- 300cd/m2
-
- Speakers
- (2) 9W
-
- Video Inputs
- (2) DisplayPort in, (1) DisplayPort out (1) HDMI w/MHL, (1) HDMI v2.0
-
- Audio
- (1) 3.5mm out
-
- USB
- v3.0: (2) up, (4) down
-
- Power Consumption
- 55W Typical
-
- Panel Dimensions WxHxD w/base
- 32.5x16.1-20.6x8.6" (825x409-524x216mm)
-
- Panel Thickness
- 2" (51mm)
-
- Bezel Width
- 0.5-1" (12-25mm)
-
- Weight
- 18.6lbs (8.5kg)
-
- Warranty
- 3 Years
-
- Contrast
- N/A
-
- Panel ThicknessPanel Thickness
- N/A
-
Best 24-Inch Wide Gamut Monitors
The bulk of professional monitors we review measure 27 inches or more in size and sport at least QHD (2560x1440) resolution. BenQ offers an alternative in the PG2401PT. It runs at 1920x1200 (yes, that is indeed 16:10), uses a high-quality 24-inch IPS panel with a GB-r-LED backlight and offers the Adobe RGB color gamut. The screen is designed primarily for the print industry with a few gamut options you won’t find elsewhere like Illuminant A and D50, which simulate different lighting conditions.
In our tests, we found the best feature to be superb out-of-box accuracy. Although we performed a full calibration, the results were only altered by a tiny amount. Without adjustment, the PG2401PT’s grayscale error was a mere 1.16 Delta E, returning a phenomenal gamut result of .6 Delta E. Even though most graphics pros calibrate their monitors, this BenQ product works just fine as it comes from the factory.
Even though native resolution is relatively low, its screen size translates to a pixel density of 94PPI, only 14 less than a 27-inch QHD display. A price tag of almost $1000 is expensive, to be sure. But the PG2401PT’s accuracy and performance are hard to beat.
Even though the EA244UHD is part of NEC’s business-class line, it has nearly every feature available in the high-end PA models. You get an Adobe RGB gamut option and SpectraView calibration, just like the PA line, along with amazing out-of-box accuracy. In fact, when we ran our tests, we were unable to improve any of the default results with calibration. Without making a single adjustment, this NEC is more accurate than most monitors after calibration.
At 184PPI, 24-inch UHD monitors represent the highest possible pixel density available right now. In Windows, this means fonts and icons are going to be super small if you don't use DPI scaling. Meanwhile, photos and other graphics look simply stunning. You cannot see the pixel structure, no matter how close you sit or how good your vision is. When Microsoft catches up in the scalability department, everything displayed on a monitor like this will be amazing to look at.
If you’re looking for a luxury business-class screen that outperforms many professional displays, look no further. Priced around $1300, this monitor has a fairly high buy-in. But the EA244UHD's build quality and accuracy have few equals. It works equally well for your daily tasks and higher-end graphics applications. Such a well-rounded showing earned our coveted Editors' Choice Award.
Best 27-Inch Professional Monitor
You’ll have to apply a little effort to extract the ViewSonic VP2771’s full potential, but it is a very capable and accurate display that will be equally at home in a premium business or pro-graphics environment. It easily meets industry standards in its factory calibration presets, and manual adjustment takes it to an even higher level. Solid build quality means it will last through many system upgrades. And the price is pretty reasonable for what you get. Unless you need Adobe RGB, the VP2771 has few peers and deserves serious consideration.
Best 27-Inch Wide Gamut Monitors
Designed with input from elite post-production houses, the HP Z27x provides a real alternative to frightfully expensive professional mastering monitors that can cost upwards of $15,000. For about a tenth of that, you can have spot-on color accuracy, superior image quality, and a neat internal calibration engine that can adjust itself in just a few minutes. Add to that remote control capabilities, support for every conceivable color gamut, and the ability to accept signals up to 4096x2160 pixels and you have a veritable Swiss Army knife. Anyone working on today’s CGI-laden Hollywood films would do well to give this HP serious consideration.
NEC's PA272W won't calibrate itself like the HP. But thanks to a superb OSD and one of the best color management systems we've seen, it can be adjusted to perfection. If you don't have CalMAN, NEC offers an excellent auto-cal application called SpectraView that makes the procedure quick and painless.
The monitor also exposes multiple color gamuts that go all the way up to DCI, so it's suitable for Hollywood film CGI and post-production work. Our review sample measured just average for color and grayscale accuracy, but we're told by NEC that the issue was corrected at the manufacturing level. So, if you buy one today, it shouldn't need calibration unless you require ultimate accuracy.
Compared to special mastering monitors that can cost $15,000 or more, NEC makes a serious statement with its latest PA-series display.
Even though most graphics professionals and photographers have the equipment and know-how to calibrate their monitors, there’s still a lot of value in a product that can be simply turned on, switched to a preset mode and used without further intervention. The BenQ SW2700PT is one of those rare monitors that’s so good out of the box, we couldn’t improve the results with a calibration. Even though there are a myriad of adjustments available like color management, gamma presets and grayscale control, its default performance exceeded many of the products we’ve reviewed after calibration.
It wasn’t long ago that 27-inch QHD/IPS screens from the business class cost $600. This BenQ offers all that along with a spot-on accurate Adobe RGB option and even a rigid light-blocking hood and a factory calibration for the same money. The wide gamut comes courtesy of an RB-LED backlight; a technology previously found only rarely in very expensive monitors. Its advanced spectral properties mean that no fancy engineering is necessary to achieve accurate color. Further professional cred comes from a 10-bit native color depth and an internal 14-bit look-up table for images completely free of banding artifacts.
We urge you to check out our benchmark test results from this phenomenal display. With no adjustments whatsoever it finished at or near the top in every metric. Its color gamut accuracy is especially impressive. Only BenQ’s own PG2401PT was able to compete in that area. If you’re looking for a reasonably-priced 27-inch proofing monitor, the SW2700PT is probably the last place you need to look; it’s truly that good. So good that we gave our Tom’s Editor’s Choice Award.
The Dell UP2718Q is, for now, a unique monitor. It’s the first zone-dimming backlight we’ve seen in a desktop display, and the first consumer-level panel that can truly do justice to HDR content. Coupled with reasonably accurate color that extends all the way up to Adobe RGB, you’re looking at a high-end mastering screen at a relatively affordable price. $1500 may seem like a lot, but in the professional realm it’s a bargain. Users looking to outfit their Ultra HD video post-production systems may want to give it a serious look.
After a bit of trial and error we managed to get a full 5120x2880 pixel image on the screen when we tested HP's Z27q 5k monitor. With Dell's UP2715K however, we saw the Windows desktop moments after booting up our GTX Titan X-based PC. Even though it's spec'd to run with high-end pro graphics cards with names like FirePro and Quadro, we found pixel density nirvana from the top-level GeForce.
Dell has placed the UP2715K firmly in the professional category with a factory calibration that's certified for both sRGB and Adobe RGB color gamuts. Our testing revealed no differences between the enclosed data sheets and our measured results. In fact, we improved things to perfection when we tried the slick calibration software that comes in the box. By plugging our i1Pro directly into the panel, we were able to achieve reference-level results without user intervention. After hanging the probe and checking a few options, we let the app do its thing. In about an hour we had ideal presets for both color gamuts stored in the monitor's firmware.
It's hard to describe the quality of a picture made up of over 14.7 million pixels. Needless to say, you won't see the dots, even if you put your nose close enough to the screen to leave a grease spot. With so many cameras already exceeding 14 mega-pixels, it's pretty amazing to see those pictures on a screen like this. There's no doubt that monitors will continue to increase their pixel counts. 5K is bleeding-edge technology today but by this time next year, it might even be commonplace. If you're in the market now though, the Dell UP2715K looks like the top choice in 5K screens for both price and performance.
Best 30-Inch Wide Gamut Monitors
Professional screens usually come in large sizes, 27-inches and up, but are generally restricted to the same 16:9 aspect ratio as all other display categories. Once upon a time however, 16:10 was fairly common. That little bit of extra height can be a real boon to users working on large documents. And in portrait mode, you can fill the screen with things like musical scores or large posters.
NEC has answered user demands with a premium 30-inch IPS display, the PA302W. Like its EA-series counterpart, the EA305WMi, it sports an Adobe RGB color gamut. But as a member of the elite PA line, it also offers other gamut presets including DCI-P3 and sRGB/Rec.709. Whether you’re a photographer or Hollywood CGI artist, this display can handle any graphics or video task you care to engage it in. The best part is that even though it has every conceivable image adjustment, both in the OSD and via software, it’s ready to go right out of the box thanks to the production-line calibration of each individual monitor.
Like other PA-series screens, the 302W offers a five-level uniformity compensation feature. In the past, we’ve questioned the need for this option because of its negative impact on contrast. But it seems NEC has listened to our critiques because this new display makes far better use of it than any previous monitor we’ve tested. Not only does it visibly improve upon an already excellent panel, there is almost no change in contrast. And color uniformity is so good, it set a record at Tom’s that is unlikely to ever be broken, a phenomenal .05 DeltaE.
If you’re looking for a monitor that will last through years of daily use without breaking a sweat, look no further than the NEC PA302W. While no display will ever be “the last screen you ever buy,” this superbly-engineered and ruggedly-built NEC comes pretty close.
Best 32-Inch Professional Monitors
The HDR- and FreeSync-capable PE320QK has a large feature list and excellent performance. It's a solid value and should be on many professionals' short lists.
For professionals seeking a DCI-P3 mastering monitor, you won’t find better than the AOC U3277PWQU unless you spend a whole lot more money. For a surprisingly low price, you get factory-certified, 10-bit color in a 32” MVA screen with Ultra HD resolution and a beautiful, clear picture. Despite a lack of flexibility in the sRGB mode, this display offers high performance and a lot of value. Whether you’re in the business or just want a great display to mate with that new Ultra HD Blu-ray player, this monitor is definitely worth checking out.
For video editors in the broadcast industry, the BenQ PV3200PT is a great value-choice for those needing only Rec.709/sRGB color. It’s qualified for professional use in any area except for those who require DCI-P3 or Adobe RGB. We could find no other flaws and it’s built like a tank. Only NEC can claim quality this high. It’s not the least-expensive 32-inch Ultra HD display out there but for what it offers, it’s priced well. We think it should be on every pro’s short list.
Best 32-Inch Wide Gamut Monitors
Every 32-inch UHD monitor (except the BenQ BL3201PT) is based on Sharp’s IGZO parts. This IPS-type technology has the potential to offer faster pixel response and lower power consumption than traditional IPS by virtue of a new liquid crystal material, indium gallium oxide. Traditional LCDs use amorphous silicon which has 20-50 times less electron mobility.
The PA322UHD doesn’t realize the possibilities of a super-fast panel but it does offers everything a professional photographer or video technician might need. In addition to the Adobe RGB gamut, there is an sRGB option plus an extensive calibration menu. You can control the color points with a traditional CMS or enter in the x & y coordinates for a super-precise setup. The monitor can also be calibrated with NEC’s SpectraView software, or you can plug an instrument directly into the display’s USB hub and calibrate it without a computer.
Our tests prove once again that NEC is devoted to accuracy and performance. It tops 1000:1 in almost all our contrast tests and posts an amazing 1015.2:1 result for the ANSI test. Grayscale numbers before calibration are only 1.14dE and 1.60dE for the sRGB and Adobe RGB modes respectively. After calibration they drop to a super-low .61dE and .46dE. Color gamut results are equally impressive with average errors of .82 for the sRGB mode and .91 for Adobe RGB. With numbers like that, it’s hard to imagine better performance at any price.
The PA322UHD is most definitely a premium product but if you are looking for the ultimate color-accurate professional tool, this monitor has few equals.
Best 34-Inch Professional Monitor
Curved monitors may still leave some buyers scratching their heads but in our opinion, they’re quite useful and worth the extra money. The U3415W offers quality and accuracy that easily justify its price so we consider the ultra-wide aspect and curved screen to be bonuses. If you really want to know what they’re all about, try one out before buying. We have no trouble recommending this one to professionals or enthusiasts alike
A very nice selection of AOC monitors at NewEgg. A new player in the monitor scene? new to me.
http://us.aoc.com/product_feature.php?id=28
In case the link isn't allowed, these quotes show where it specifically states that the VA panel being used is 8-bit and achieves
10-bit through FRC:
'VA Panel for Wide Viewing Angles
VA panel gives 178/178 degree viewing angle while maintaining consistent
image quality and colors from all viewing positions. VA panel has true
8-bit color depth that results in incredible color accuracy.'
and
'Over 1 Billion Colors
U3277PWQU "10-bit" panel (8-bit + FRC) boasts 1.07 billion colors. The
Frame-Rate-Control (FRC) technology is used to enhance the color depth
of the 8-bit panel and boosting the normal 16.7 million colors found in
most displays, to 1.07 billion colors.'
This was missed in the original Tom'sHARDWARE review.