AOC Unveils Ultrawide 32:9 165Hz 49-Inch Monitor

TPV Technology has quietly introduced a yet another 49-inch ultrawide display in less than a month. This time around the company launched its AOC Agon AG493UCX2 monitor aimed at standing out as one of the best gaming monitor options, offering a 165Hz refresh rate with Adaptive-Sync technology. The unit is currently available in China and some European countries but over time availability is likely to get broader.

The AOC Agon AG493UCX2 is based on a 49-inch VA panel that features a 1800R curvature, 32:9 aspect ratio, 5120 × 1440 resolution, 550 nits peak brightness (along with VESA's DisplayHDR 400 badge), and a 3000:1 aspect ratio. Gamers will of course find Agon AG493UCX2's 1ms MPRT response time and 165Hz refresh rate with Adaptive-Sync technology particularly useful.

TPV Technology produces monitors under AOC and Philips brands. Just a couple of weeks ago the company introduced its Philips Brilliance 498P9Z display with a 144Hz refresh rate that is aimed both at business users who need to replace two 24-inch or 27-inch LCDs with one as well as gamers that want to have plenty of screen space. It is highly likely that the AOC Agon AG493UCX2 and the Philips Brilliance 498P9Z share one panel and electronics, but the former is tailored primarily for gamers.

Since TPV most likely uses the same panel for both of its 49-inch 165Hz monitors, general capabilities of these LCDs are also very close, yet not the same The Agon AG493UCX2 can display 16.7 million colors and can reproduce 91% of the DCI-P3, 100% of the NTSC, and 121% of the sRGB color gamuts. Meanwhile, unlike the Brilliance 498P9Z, this one does not support the AdobeRGB color range, which makes it less desirable for those working with images. On the other hand, the LCD comes factory calibrated to a Delta E < 2 accuracy.

As far as connectivity is concerned, the Agon AG493UCX2 has three HDMI 2.0 inputs (i.e., enough only for a 5120×1440 resolution at 75Hz), one DisplayPort 1.4 input, and a USB Type-C connector. It also has a built-in KVM switch, two 5W stereo speakers, and a triple-port USB 3.2 Gen 1 hub.

At present the AOC Agon AG493UCX2 is only officially available in China but it can also be found in Czech Republic retailers, as reports ComputerBase.de. It should be noted that previous-generation 49-inch ultrawide 120Hz Agon AG493UCX is available in the U.S. for about $1,500.