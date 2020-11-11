Trending

RAM Benchmark Hierarchy: Fastest DDR4 Memory Kits for AMD and Intel

By

We've benchmarked dozens of memory kits on modern AMD and Intel platforms and ranked them in our hierarchy.

RAM Hierarchy
RAM Hierarchy (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Although often overlooked, RAM (Random Access Memory) is one of the most important pieces of hardware of any system. The right or the wrong memory kit can have a big impact on your system's overall performance in gaming, productivity, and (if you don't have enough of it) overall sluggishness. So it's always best to reference our Best RAM list to find the best deals.

Companies regularly release new memory kits with varying speeds, timings, capacities, and ranks, making the process of sifting through seemingly endless models surprisingly time-consuming. Our RAM hierarchy aims to provide you with a simple database that ranks the best memory kits on the market based on performance.

To keep the ranking as objective as possible, we use a geometric mean of our memory benchmarking results and discard the intangibles, like aesthetics and overclocking headroom. (We've got those details in the individual RAM reviews.) Furthermore, we suspect that many of you would value performance over anything else. However, the geometric means don't always tell the whole story: If you're looking for performance in a specific workload or for gaming, we recommend taking a look at the full review of the memory kit you have in mind.

The score is a result of the geometric mean from our memory benchmarks suite that includes scripted and real-world tests for Microsoft Office, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere, Cinebench R20, Corona benchmark, 7-Zip compression and decompression, Handbrake x264 and x265 conversion, LuxMark, and Y-Cruncher.

For the sake of simplicity, we've separated the memory kits into different categories according to their densities. We ranked the memory kits for each capacity from best to worst for both Intel and AMD systems.

The score on our hierarchy may differ slightly from the geometric mean in the individual review. The discrepancy is because we strive to provide you with results on the most recent and relevant Intel and AMD platforms. Keeping the metrics in the table as up-to-date as possible involves retesting every single memory kit on the list when there's been a substantial change in either of our test systems, such as a new processor, motherboard, or graphics card (or even new firmware revisions), just to name a few.

Memory pricing is very volatile. We've restrained ourselves from providing a price-to-performance value since it would only capture the pricing for one static moment in time, and memory pricing fluctuates far too much for that. That means that while you can see up-to-date pricing listed in each table below, the performance measurements don't take that pricing into account. 

If you're split between two particular kits, you can always evaluate your options on your own by dividing the real-time pricing by the geometric mean. Obviously, you'll be looking for low values, as a lower number represents a better bang for your buck.

The Best RAM For Intel Systems

Best 16GB (2x8GB) Memory Kits for Intel Systems

Memory KitScoreData RateTimingsVoltage (V)Part NumberAvailability
TeamGroup T-Force Xtreem ARGB779.12DDR4-360014-15-15-351.45TF10D416G3600HC14CDC01Team Group T-Force XTREEM ARGB 16GB (2x 8GB)
Klevv Cras XR770.99DDR4-400019-25-25-451.40KD48GU880-40B190ZN/A
G.Skill Trident Z Neo 770.92DDR4-360014-15-15-351.45F4-3600C14D-16GTZNBG.Skill Trident Z Neo DDR4-3600
Adata XPG Spectrix D60G767.74DDR4-360014-15-15-351.45AX4U360038G14C-DT60Adata XPG Spectrix D60G DDR4-3600 (2x 8GB)
Adata XPG Spectrix D50767.48DDR4-360018-20-20-421.35AX4U360038G18A-DT50Adata XPG Spectrix D50 DDR4-3600 C18 2x8GB
Gigabyte Aorus RGB Memory765.99DDR4-360018-19-19-391.35GP-AR36C18S8K2HU416RGigabyte Aorus RGB Memory DDR4-3600 C18 2x8GB
HP V8763.17DDR4-360018-20-20-401.358MG07AA#ABCHP V8 DDR4-3600 C18 2x8GB
GeIL Orion AMD Edition743.44DDR4-360018-22-22-421.35GAOR416GB3600C18BDCGeIL Orion AMD Edition DDR4-3600 C18 2x8GB
Lexar UDIMM734.71DDR4-266619-19-19-431.20LD4AU008G-R2666ULexar DDR4-2666 C19 2x8GB
Thermaltake ToughRAM RGBN/ADDR4-460019-26-26-451.50R009D408GX2-4600C19AThermaltake ToughRAM RGB DDR4-4600 C19 2x8GB
Patriot Viper 4 BlackoutN/ADDR4-440018-26-26-461.45PVB416G440C8KPatriot Viper 4 Blackout DDR4-4400 C18 2x8GB

Best 32GB (2x16GB) Memory Kits for Intel Systems

Memory KitScoreData RateTimingsVoltage (V)Part NumberAvailability
G.Skill Trident Z Royal810.30DDR4-400017-18-18-381.40F4-4000C17D-32GTRGBG.Skill Trident Z Royal DDR4-4000 C17 2x16GB
G.Skill Trident Z Neo803.54DDR4-360016-16-16-361.35F4-3600C16D-32GTZNG.Skill Trident Z Neo DDR4-3600 C16 2x16GB
Klevv Bolt XR797.36DDR4-360018-22-22-421.35KD4AGU880-36A180CN/A
Crucial Ballistix Max RGB782.38DDR4-400018-22-22-421.35BLM2K16G40C18U4BLCrucial Ballistix Max RGB DDR4-4000 C18 2x16GB

Best 64GB (2x32GB) Memory Kits for Intel Systems

Memory KitScoreData RateTimingsVoltage (V)Part NumberAvailability
Crucial Ballistix799.25DDR4-320016-18-18-361.35BL2K32G32C16U4WCrucial Ballistix DDR4-3200 C16 2x32GB
Patriot Viper Steel795.26DDR4-360018-20-20-401.35PVS464G360C8KPatriot Viper Steel Series DDR4 64GB (2x 32GB) 3600MHz Kit
TeamGroup T-Create Classic 10L779.14DDR4-320022-22-22-521.20TTCCD464G3200HC22DC01TeamGroup T-Create Classic 10L DDR4-3200 C22 2x32GB

The Best RAM For AMD Systems

Best 16GB (2x8GB) Memory Kits for AMD Systems

Memory KitScoreData RateTimingsVoltage (V)Part NumberBuying Link
G.Skill Trident Z Neo 632.48DDR4-360014-15-15-351.45F4-3600C14D-16GTZNBG.Skill Trident Z Neo DDR4-3600
TeamGroup T-Force Xtreem ARGB632.06DDR4-360014-15-15-351.45TF10D416G3600HC14CDC01Team Group T-Force XTREEM ARGB 16GB (2x 8GB)
Adata XPG Spectrix D60G630.99DDR4-360014-15-15-351.45AX4U360038G14C-DT60Adata XPG Spectrix D60G DDR4-3600 (2x 8GB)
Gigabyte Aorus RGB Memory629.16DDR4-360018-19-19-391.35GP-AR36C18S8K2HU416RGigabyte Aorus RGB Memory DDR4-3600 C18 2x8GB
Adata XPG Spectrix D50626.59DDR4-360018-20-20-421.35AX4U360038G18A-DT50Adata XPG Spectrix D50 DDR4-3600 C18 2x8GB
Thermaltake ToughRAM RGB625.89DDR4-460019-26-26-451.50R009D408GX2-4600C19AThermaltake ToughRAM RGB DDR4-4600 C19 2x8GB
GeIL Orion AMD Edition625.26DDR4-360018-22-22-421.35GAOR416GB3600C18BDCGeIL Orion AMD Edition DDR4-3600 C18 2x8GB
Patriot Viper 4 Blackout625.01DDR4-440018-26-26-461.45PVB416G440C8KPatriot Viper 4 Blackout DDR4-4400 C18 2x8GB
HP V8624.06 DDR4-360018-20-20-401.358MG07AA#ABCHP V8 DDR4-3600 C18 2x8GB
Klevv Cras XR622.25DDR4-400019-25-25-451.40KD48GU880-40B190ZN/A
Lexar UDIMM607.51DDR4-266619-19-19-431.20LD4AU008G-R2666ULexar DDR4-2666 C19 2x8GB

Best 32GB (2x16GB) Memory Kits for AMD Systems

Memory KitScoreData RateTimingsVoltage (V)Part NumberBuying Link
G.Skill Trident Z Neo645.78DDR4-360016-16-16-361.35F4-3600C16D-32GTZNG.Skill Trident Z Neo DDR4-3600 C16 2x16GB
Klevv Bolt XR644.31DDR4-360018-22-22-421.35KD4AGU880-36A180CN/A
G.Skill Trident Z Royal639.44DDR4-400017-18-18-381.40F4-4000C17D-32GTRGBG.Skill Trident Z Royal DDR4-4000 C17 2x16GB
Crucial Ballistix Max RGB634.82DDR4-400018-22-22-421.35BLM2K16G40C18U4BLCrucial Ballistix Max RGB DDR4-4000 C18 2x16GB

Best 64GB (2x32GB) Memory Kits for AMD Systems

Memory KitScoreData RateTimingsVoltage (V)Part NumberBuying Link
Patriot Viper Steel638.07DDR4-360018-20-20-401.35PVS464G360C8KPatriot Viper Steel Series DDR4 64GB (2x 32GB) 3600MHz Kit
Crucial Ballistix636.13DDR4-320016-18-18-361.35BL2K32G32C16U4WCrucial Ballistix DDR4-3200 C16 2x32GB
TeamGroup T-Create Classic 10L626.18DDR4-320022-22-22-521.200TTCCD464G3200HC22DC01TeamGroup T-Create Classic 10L DDR4-3200 C22 2x32GB

Processors and Official Supported Memory Frequency

Once upon a time, the memory controller resided on the motherboard itself. As processors and motherboards evolved, chipmakers eventually moved the memory controller onto the chips. Therefore, Intel and AMD specify the official supported memory frequency that's supported on each generation of their processors. Unless you have a very good sample, drifting far away from the supported frequency will require manual tweaking to get the memory to play nice with your processor. For the best plug-n-play experience, you should pick up a memory kit that doesn't surpass the supported frequency.

There are two important things to take into account if you want to run memory that's faster than the official specification for your processor. For starters, the quality of your processor's IMC (integrated memory controller) determines if you can post with high-speed memory. Since no two processors are equal and you can't judge a chip's IMC until you test it, it's down to the silicon lottery.

Secondly, you need to ensure that the motherboard supports the frequency of the memory kit that you have your eyes on. A quick trip to your motherboard's user manual or product page should give you the information that you need. Furthermore, the motherboard's memory QVL (Qualified Vendors List) is very helpful as it'll tell you whether a specific memory kit has been tested and validated on the motherboard. But remember that your chip's IMC still plays a bigger role.

In case you're unsure of the memory frequency that your processor supports, we've provided the different standards for the last few generations of AMD and Intel processors. Presently, AMD's existing and looming Ryzen processors are faster, supporting memory modules up to DDR4-3200. Intel's current Comet Lake chips, on the other hand, are qualified to run DDR4-2933 memory.

AMD Desktop Processors

ProcessorCodename Microarchitecture Frequency
Ryzen 5000VermeerZen 3DDR4-3200
Ryzen 3000MatisseZen 2DDR4-3200
Ryzen 2000Pinnacle RidgeZen+DDR4-2933
Ryzen 1000Summit RidgeZenDDR4-2666

Intel Desktop Processors

ProcessorCodename Microarchitecture Frequency
10000-seriesComet LakeComet LakeDDR4-2933
9000-seriesCoffee Lake RefreshCoffee LakeDDR4-2666
8000-seriesCoffee LakeCoffee LakeDDR4-2666
7000-seriesKaby LakeKaby LakeDDR4-2400

Test Systems

Our current Intel test platform is based of an Intel Core i7-10700K processor. The octa-core chip resides on the Asus ROG Maximus XII Apex motherboard, which employs the 0707 firmware. On the other side, our AMD testbed includes the AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor and the ASRock B550 Taichi that's running on the 1.30 firmware. An MSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming Trio graphics card handles the graphical duties on both test platforms.

Intel SystemAMD System
ProcessorIntel Core i7-10700KAMD Ryzen 5 3600
MotherboardAsus ROG Maximus XII ApexASRock B550 Taichi
Graphics CardMSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming X TrioMSI GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Gaming X Trio
StorageKingston HyperX Savage 480GBKingston HyperX Savage 480GB
CoolingCorsair H115i ProCorsair H115i Pro
Power Supply SeaSonic X-1250 1250W SeaSonic X-1250 1250W