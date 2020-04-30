Best PC Cases 2020: Our Tested Picks for Your New Build

When it comes to finding the perfect case for you, there’s a lot to consider. First and foremost you’ve got to be thinking about good airflow. Keeping your hardware cool, and noise levels as low as possible is paramount to good system performance and your own peace of mind. There’s a lot to consider even in that small facet of case design. A mass of variables affect it, from the number of included fans (and total fan mount locations), to sound dampening material, and overall shape and design the list is endless.

And then there’s size? Are you looking for a cupboard sized super-tower? Or a shoe-box like ITX chassis? Choose the right case, and it’ll serve you well through multiple builds , and save your bundles of your hard earned cash in the long-run. That said, with hundreds of available chassis, models and variants, where do you even start? Well you’re in the right place.

Quick Shopping Tips

Figure out what parts you have/want first. Aesthetics are important, but before you get to that, you’ll want to know what motherboard, graphics card, and cooler you’ll be using, plus how many drives you’ll want to install. This will dictate the size and shape of the cases you should be considering.

You probably don’t need a huge tower. Multi-card setups seem to be on the wane, storage is always getting denser (plus with an M.2 SSD, your SSD is physically smaller than ever), and coolers are getting more efficient. So unless you are building a component-packed workstation or you just like the looks and upgradability of a full-sized tower, something smaller will probably serve you well.

Cooling is key, especially in small cases or with lots of components. Airflow is important, especially when it comes to high-end components in tight spaces. Check our cooler reviews for our cooling test results before buying, and remember that cases with tempered-glass fronts and tops often restrict airflow and may require additional fans.

Tiny cases are tougher to build in. This is especially important if you’re a novice builder, but even veterans can find it tough to fit components in a small Mini-ITX chassis. There’s no doubt that compact builds with powerful parts are impressive and space-saving. But remember to set aside extra time and patience—and double-check those key component dimensions—before attempting to build a tiny PC.

Choose a chassis that you like to look at. Unless you don’t care about aesthetics at all and are going to be shove your new system far under your desk, your case is likely to spend lots of time in your peripheral vision. Don’t forget to check airflow and that your parts will fit. But after that, find something that appeals to you visually, whether that be a glass-enclosed rainbow of RGB LEDs, or a simple black box with smooth lines and lots of top-mounted USB ports. There are tons of case options out there. You should take the time to find one that appeals to you visually.

Best PC Cases of 2020

Fractal Design Define 7 (Image credit: Fractal Design)

1. Fractal Design Define 7

Best High-End ATX Case

Type: Mid-Tower ATX | Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX | Card Length Supported: 18.4 / 12.4 inches (467 / 315mm) | Storage Support: (7) 3.5", (2) 2.5" | Included Fans: (3) 140mm, (3) 120mm

Tempered-glass side panel

Filtration system

Good thermal performance

Low noise

Water cooling support

USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C

Versatility

No RGB Lighting

A dual-layout (open or extra storage) interior, vented top panel, dedicated water cooling fill port under the top filter, and a Nexus+ 2 PWM fan hub add to the Define 7's extremely solid construction and top-notch fit/finish to make it a sure hit with performance enthusiasts. If you're looking for top notch performance with a strong feature set, the Fractal Design Define 7 is worth the money.

Read: Fractal Design Define 7 Review

Maingear Vybe RGB (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

2. Maingear Vybe RGB

Best Mid-Range ATX Case

Type: Mid Tower ATX | Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX | Card Length Supported: 10.51 inches (267mm) | Storage Support: (4) 2.5” (2) 3.5” | Included Fans: (4) 120mm

Extremely competitive price

Three included fans

Great cooling performance

Tempered-glass panel

Included PWM fan / RGB hub

USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C

No RGB fans, despite RGB controller

With great thermal performance, quiet operation, a tempered glass side panel, built in RGB lighting, a PWM fan controller and a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, Maingear's Vybe chassis is an excellent case at a reasonable price.

Read: Maingear Vybe RGB Review

DIYPC Trio-GT-RGB

3. DIYPC Trio-GT-RGB

Best Budget ATX Case

Type: Mid Tower | Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX | Card Length Supported: 383mm (15.07 inches) | Storage Support: (2) 3.5” (3) 2.5” | Included Fans: (4) 120mm ARGB

Low price

Four LED-Lit fans

Great cooling performance

Triple TG panels

No USB 3.1 Gen Type-C

Only one dust filter

The DIYPC Trio-GT-RGB combines a trio of tempered glass panels with four ARGB fans and its own ARGB controller to deliver solid performance and great overall value for as little as $70. Its poor dust filtration and lack of USB 3 Gen2 front-panel connection are common to this price class, which allows its other improvements to tower over competitors.

Read: DIYPC Trio-GT-RGB Review

NZXT H400i

4. NZXT H400i

Best MicroATX Case

Type: Mini Tower | Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX | Card Length Supported: 411mm (16.2 inches) | Storage Support: (1) 3.5", (4) 2.5" | Included Fans: (3) 120mm

Good-looking tempered-glass design

Strong thermal performance

Included RGB lighting and fan control

Reasonable price

Slightly noisy at full fan speed

No front-panel USB-C ports

Excellent performance, good-looking design, included RGB and fan control, and competitive price tag come together to make the H400i an excellent choice for MicroATX builders. The case gets a little noisy with fans running at top speed, and there’s no USB-C ports on the front panel. But if those shortcomings sound reasonable to you and your motherboard is smaller than full-size ATX, this case should be on your short list.

Read: NZXT H400i Review

Cooler Master Silencio S400

5. Cooler Master Silencio S400

Best Budget MicroATX Case

Type: Mid Tower | Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX | Card Length Supported: 319mm (12.56 inches) | Storage Support: (4) 3.5", (4) 2.5" | Included Fans: (3) 120mm

Whisper quiet operation

Sleek design

Solid build quality

Reversible front door

SD card slot

5.25-inch ODD slot

Below average thermal performance

No USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C

Front radiator support may require hard drive rack removal

We don't often find a case that's lined with sound damping sheets for under $100, let alone one that has a damped front panel door with reversible swing. The Silencio 400 offers these, plus a hidden front panel device bay and adequate dust filtration, along with a classic look. Despite its slightly higher-than-average temperatures, the case's exceptionally reduced noise gave it a great performance balance that could be perfect for your low-noise environment.

Read: Cooler Master Silencio S400 Review

NZXT H1 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

6. NZXT H1

Best Mini-ITX Case

Type: Ultra Compact Desktop | Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX | Card Length Supported: 305mm (12.01 inches) | Storage Support: (2) 2.5" | Included Fans: (1) 140mm

Easy installation of hardware

Includes 650w SFX PSU and 140mm AIO liquid cooling

Compact footprint

Supports only mITX motherboards

No support for additional fans

With a base that's under 7.5-inches square and a height of just over 15 inches, the H1 from NZXT packs a lot of hardware into an incredibly small footprint. Concerns over its incredibly large price are mostly addressed via its inclusion of NZXT's 650w, 80+ Gold SFX modular power supply and built-in 140mm AIO liquid cooling system. Those custom fit components leave builders free to assemble their machines without the need to purchase custom-length cables, as may have otherwise been required to fit so much hardware into so small a space. With support for both AM4 and LGA 1151 processors plus graphics cards up to 12" long, limitations are primarily left to your imagination.

Read: NZXT H1 Review



Cooler Master Cosmos C700M

7. Cooler Master Cosmos C700M

Best High-End Showcase PC Case

Type: Full Tower | Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX, (E-ATX support up to 12 x 10.7 inches) | Card Length Supported: 490mm (19.3 inches) | Storage Support: (5) 3.5” (4) 2.5” (+ 5x converted from 3.5) | Included Fans: (4) 140mm

Excellent thermal performance, liquid cooling support and cable management

Quiet under full load

Expandability

Modular design allows for a variety of configurations

USB-C port

Multiple GPU configurations

Includes GPU riser cable and four 140mm fans

Price

Heavy

Requires two USB 3.0 headers or a 20-pin splitter cable for all four front panel USB 3.0 ports

Reconfiguring the motherboard layout may be tough for beginners

You couldn't ask for a more full-featured, future-proof chassis than the Cooler Master Cosmos C700M. Even with the higher than average price tag, the case's thermal performance, integrated ARGB lighting, multi-layout design and laundry list of features definitely justifies the asking price.

Not everyone can or should spend $440 on a case, but but this is a specialized, high-end chassis specifically built for enthusiasts willing to spend their hard earned money to have the best. And make no mistake about it, the Cooler Master Cosmos C700M is one of the best.

Read: Cooler Master Cosmos C700M Review



be quiet! Dark Base 700

8. be quiet! Dark Base 700

Best XL/EATX Case

Type: Mid Tower | Motherboard Support: E-ATX, ATX, Micro ATX, Mini ITX | Card Length Supported: 286mm (11.2 inches)/430mm (16.9 inches with HD cage removed) | Storage Support: (7) 3.5, (9) 2.5" | Included Fans: (2) 140mm

Good thermal performance

Great looking chassis

Embedded lighting

Tempered-glass side panel

Low noise

Excellent filtration system

Price

Only two 140mm fans (three would be ideal at this price)

The be quiet! Dark Base 700 is in a class of its own. At first glance it may seem like just another case with a tempered-glass side panel. But upon further inspection, it’s clear how much time and effort went into the design. You'd be hard-pressed to find a more versatile, high-performance enclosure.

It’s clear that be quiet! put a great deal of thought into the design of this chassis’ filtration system. Every intake fan mounting location in the Dark Base 700 is equipped with a washable nylon fan filter. Gaining access to filters requires removing the front panel, but even though the front and bottom filters are extremely long, maintenance and cleaning is a snap.

Read: be quiet! Dark Base 700 Review

