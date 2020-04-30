Best PC Cases 2020: Our Tested Picks for Your New Build

When it comes to finding the perfect case for you, there’s a lot to consider. First and foremost you’ve got to be thinking about good airflow. Keeping your hardware cool, and noise levels as low as possible is paramount to good system performance and your own peace of mind. There’s a lot to consider even in that small facet of case design. A mass of variables affect it, from the number of included fans (and total fan mount locations), to sound dampening material, and overall shape and design the list is endless.
And then there’s size? Are you looking for a cupboard sized super-tower? Or a shoe-box like ITX chassis? Choose the right case, and it’ll serve you well through multiple builds, and save your bundles of your hard earned cash in the long-run. That said, with hundreds of available chassis, models and variants, where do you even start? Well you’re in the right place.
Quick Shopping Tips
- Figure out what parts you have/want first. Aesthetics are important, but before you get to that, you’ll want to know what motherboard, graphics card, and cooler you’ll be using, plus how many drives you’ll want to install. This will dictate the size and shape of the cases you should be considering.
- You probably don’t need a huge tower. Multi-card setups seem to be on the wane, storage is always getting denser (plus with an M.2 SSD, your SSD is physically smaller than ever), and coolers are getting more efficient. So unless you are building a component-packed workstation or you just like the looks and upgradability of a full-sized tower, something smaller will probably serve you well.
- Cooling is key, especially in small cases or with lots of components. Airflow is important, especially when it comes to high-end components in tight spaces. Check our cooler reviews for our cooling test results before buying, and remember that cases with tempered-glass fronts and tops often restrict airflow and may require additional fans.
- Tiny cases are tougher to build in. This is especially important if you’re a novice builder, but even veterans can find it tough to fit components in a small Mini-ITX chassis. There’s no doubt that compact builds with powerful parts are impressive and space-saving. But remember to set aside extra time and patience—and double-check those key component dimensions—before attempting to build a tiny PC.
- Choose a chassis that you like to look at. Unless you don’t care about aesthetics at all and are going to be shove your new system far under your desk, your case is likely to spend lots of time in your peripheral vision. Don’t forget to check airflow and that your parts will fit. But after that, find something that appeals to you visually, whether that be a glass-enclosed rainbow of RGB LEDs, or a simple black box with smooth lines and lots of top-mounted USB ports. There are tons of case options out there. You should take the time to find one that appeals to you visually.
Best PC Cases of 2020
1. Fractal Design Define 7
Best High-End ATX Case
Type: Mid-Tower ATX | Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX | Card Length Supported: 18.4 / 12.4 inches (467 / 315mm) | Storage Support: (7) 3.5", (2) 2.5" | Included Fans: (3) 140mm, (3) 120mm
A dual-layout (open or extra storage) interior, vented top panel, dedicated water cooling fill port under the top filter, and a Nexus+ 2 PWM fan hub add to the Define 7's extremely solid construction and top-notch fit/finish to make it a sure hit with performance enthusiasts. If you're looking for top notch performance with a strong feature set, the Fractal Design Define 7 is worth the money.
Read: Fractal Design Define 7 Review
2. Maingear Vybe RGB
Best Mid-Range ATX Case
Type: Mid Tower ATX | Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX | Card Length Supported: 10.51 inches (267mm) | Storage Support: (4) 2.5” (2) 3.5” | Included Fans: (4) 120mm
With great thermal performance, quiet operation, a tempered glass side panel, built in RGB lighting, a PWM fan controller and a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port, Maingear's Vybe chassis is an excellent case at a reasonable price.
Read: Maingear Vybe RGB Review
3. DIYPC Trio-GT-RGB
Best Budget ATX Case
Type: Mid Tower | Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX | Card Length Supported: 383mm (15.07 inches) | Storage Support: (2) 3.5” (3) 2.5” | Included Fans: (4) 120mm ARGB
The DIYPC Trio-GT-RGB combines a trio of tempered glass panels with four ARGB fans and its own ARGB controller to deliver solid performance and great overall value for as little as $70. Its poor dust filtration and lack of USB 3 Gen2 front-panel connection are common to this price class, which allows its other improvements to tower over competitors.
Read: DIYPC Trio-GT-RGB Review
4. NZXT H400i
Best MicroATX Case
Type: Mini Tower | Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX | Card Length Supported: 411mm (16.2 inches) | Storage Support: (1) 3.5", (4) 2.5" | Included Fans: (3) 120mm
Excellent performance, good-looking design, included RGB and fan control, and competitive price tag come together to make the H400i an excellent choice for MicroATX builders. The case gets a little noisy with fans running at top speed, and there’s no USB-C ports on the front panel. But if those shortcomings sound reasonable to you and your motherboard is smaller than full-size ATX, this case should be on your short list.
Read: NZXT H400i Review
5. Cooler Master Silencio S400
Best Budget MicroATX Case
Type: Mid Tower | Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX | Card Length Supported: 319mm (12.56 inches) | Storage Support: (4) 3.5", (4) 2.5" | Included Fans: (3) 120mm
We don't often find a case that's lined with sound damping sheets for under $100, let alone one that has a damped front panel door with reversible swing. The Silencio 400 offers these, plus a hidden front panel device bay and adequate dust filtration, along with a classic look. Despite its slightly higher-than-average temperatures, the case's exceptionally reduced noise gave it a great performance balance that could be perfect for your low-noise environment.
Read: Cooler Master Silencio S400 Review
6. NZXT H1
Best Mini-ITX Case
Type: Ultra Compact Desktop | Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX | Card Length Supported: 305mm (12.01 inches) | Storage Support: (2) 2.5" | Included Fans: (1) 140mm
With a base that's under 7.5-inches square and a height of just over 15 inches, the H1 from NZXT packs a lot of hardware into an incredibly small footprint. Concerns over its incredibly large price are mostly addressed via its inclusion of NZXT's 650w, 80+ Gold SFX modular power supply and built-in 140mm AIO liquid cooling system. Those custom fit components leave builders free to assemble their machines without the need to purchase custom-length cables, as may have otherwise been required to fit so much hardware into so small a space. With support for both AM4 and LGA 1151 processors plus graphics cards up to 12" long, limitations are primarily left to your imagination.
Read: NZXT H1 Review
7. Cooler Master Cosmos C700M
Best High-End Showcase PC Case
Type: Full Tower | Motherboard Support: Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX, (E-ATX support up to 12 x 10.7 inches) | Card Length Supported: 490mm (19.3 inches) | Storage Support: (5) 3.5” (4) 2.5” (+ 5x converted from 3.5) | Included Fans: (4) 140mm
You couldn't ask for a more full-featured, future-proof chassis than the Cooler Master Cosmos C700M. Even with the higher than average price tag, the case's thermal performance, integrated ARGB lighting, multi-layout design and laundry list of features definitely justifies the asking price.
Not everyone can or should spend $440 on a case, but but this is a specialized, high-end chassis specifically built for enthusiasts willing to spend their hard earned money to have the best. And make no mistake about it, the Cooler Master Cosmos C700M is one of the best.
Read: Cooler Master Cosmos C700M Review
8. be quiet! Dark Base 700
Best XL/EATX Case
Type: Mid Tower | Motherboard Support: E-ATX, ATX, Micro ATX, Mini ITX | Card Length Supported: 286mm (11.2 inches)/430mm (16.9 inches with HD cage removed) | Storage Support: (7) 3.5, (9) 2.5" | Included Fans: (2) 140mm
The be quiet! Dark Base 700 is in a class of its own. At first glance it may seem like just another case with a tempered-glass side panel. But upon further inspection, it’s clear how much time and effort went into the design. You'd be hard-pressed to find a more versatile, high-performance enclosure.
It’s clear that be quiet! put a great deal of thought into the design of this chassis’ filtration system. Every intake fan mounting location in the Dark Base 700 is equipped with a washable nylon fan filter. Gaining access to filters requires removing the front panel, but even though the front and bottom filters are extremely long, maintenance and cleaning is a snap.
Read: be quiet! Dark Base 700 Review
But you still have the pc o11 air and Lan cool one to test! Reviews for the lancool one digital asap plz!
I had the Lian Li A20. It was an expensive beast, and a damn good case, but i find Fractal Design's cases to be more practical, same build quality - if not better, and definitely quieter.
The thin aluminium of the Lian Li was prone to vibration.
It's a legacy name thing from a time when your CRT monitor sat upon a PC case that was designed to be laid flat & sit on a desk. It then served as a distinction between laptops & other equipment.
If you have your mid-tower case on your desk you are doing it wrong.
Its noisier and it eats up valuable desk real estate. Its a big stupid box on a desk - F it off.
'But how else can we look at the purty lights?!' they might ask. That's where it all went wrong.