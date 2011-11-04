Trending

24" LCD Round-Up: Acer S242HL, Dell U2412M, And Samsung T24A550

Another batch of monitors just landed. This time, we're sampling 24" screens. If 27" is too big (and too expensive), and 23" is too small, this round-up is just what you need. We put three screens through the usual paces to find a definitive winner.

Three 24" LCDs, Benchmarked And Reviewed

After a brief hiatus on the display round-ups, we're back. Why? Because, if you're an enthusiast spending big bucks on PC hardware, then you're going to also want a monitor of comparable quality. After all, why would you bother buying a pair of GeForce or Radeon cards if a lackluster screen prevented you from enjoying the highest-quality settings in the latest AAA title?

New LCDs aren't released on a predictable schedule, though, so it's difficult to put together comprehensive line-ups representing the latest and greatest. As such, we're reviewing monitors in smaller batches. This approach has worked pretty well thus far, and we'll continue taking your requests as the come in.

  • Your typical LCD TN-based monitor, Acer's S242HL bid
  • An affordable IPS-based LCD, Dell's UltraSharp U2412M
  • And a multifunction TV/LCD Monitor, Samsung's SyncMaster T24A550

Of the three screens in our comparison, the one we're most interested in is Dell's 24" UltraSharp U2412M. This is the successor to the CCFL-based U2410M, with a LED backlight and an e-IPS panel (more on that in a bit).

We're pitting that model against a typical TN-based monitor and one that performs double duty as a TV. If you're looking slight more display surface than what a 23" screen offers, the interesting results we generated should help shape your choice as you shop for 24"panels.

BrandAcerDellSamsung
ModelS242HL bidUltraSharp U2412MSyncMaster T24A550/T24A350
Panel TypeTNe-IPSTN
Screen Size24"24"24"
Max Resolution1920x10801920x12001920x1080
Aspect Ratio16:916:1016:9
Response Time5 ms8 ms5 ms
Brightness cd/m^2250300250
Contrast Ratio1000:11000:11000:1
SpeakersNoNoNo
VGA111
DVI-D (HDCP)11-
DisplayPort-1-
HDMI1-2
TiltNoYesYes
Energy Star-QualifiedYesYesYes
Refresh Rate60 Hz60 Hz60 Hz
WarrantyThree-yearThree-yearThree-year
93 Comments Comment from the forums
  • austinwillis81 04 November 2011 11:58
    kinda confused why you would be comparinig an IPS to lcd but idk
  • fstrthnu 04 November 2011 12:41
    I would have liked to see the older U2410 model here too, because that uses the "older" IPS technology and is apparently better enough for Dell to justify a $100 price premium over the U2412.
  • kyuuketsuki 04 November 2011 12:41
    austinwillis81kinda confused why you would be comparinig an IPS to lcd but idkUh, why wouldn't they?

    I currently own an eIPS monitor, and will never go back to TN.
  • kyuuketsuki 04 November 2011 12:44
    fstrthnuI would have liked to see the older U2410 model here too, because that uses the "older" IPS technology and is apparently better enough for Dell to justify a $100 price premium over the U2412.So… you didn't read the article? The whole point of eIPS is it's cheaper than other IPS panels, not that it's better.
  • flong 04 November 2011 12:45
    Dell's U2412 is NOT the replacement for the U2410. Dell is going to continue to produce the U2410.

    Also the U2410 frequently goes on sale. I think it is a mistake to buy the U2412 when the U2410 is definitely superior to the U2412 in every benchmark.

    Right now the most affordable HIPS monitors with the best performance are the Dell U2410 and the HP 2475W. I think that the HP 2475W has the edge slightly over the 2410. Asus also has put out a fairly good 24" HIPS monitor but the U2410 and the 2475W are better monitors per the professional reviews that I have read.

    I own the HP 2475W and it does have beautiful picture. You have to go to NEC at twice the cost to improve on it.
  • kyuuketsuki 04 November 2011 12:49
    God, really need an edit function here…

    Just reread your comment and my response was probably a little off-base. However, the U2412's predecessor should be better in every way (except possibly response time) since eIPS is meant to be more economical by trading off some of the quality of other IPS panels.
  • flong 04 November 2011 14:10
    KyuuketsukiGod, really need an edit function here…Just reread your comment and my response was probably a little off-base. However, the U2412's predecessor should be better in every way (except possibly response time) since eIPS is meant to be more economical by trading off some of the quality of other IPS panels.
    Hello :), I was not referring to you. The article's writer states that the U2412 is the successor of the U2410 when actually it is a more affordable IPS monitor for those with lower budgets. BTW, the article is very good; they just got this one thing wrong.

    There is a huge difference between a picture quality HIPS monitor and a TN monitor. I have not seen an eIPS monitor but they seem to be pretty good also from the reviews that I have read.
  • Soul_keeper 04 November 2011 15:22
    I hate touch buttons !
  • 04 November 2011 16:57
    Hello! Could you guys review the LG IPS236v? It's also a cheap IPS panel, i don't know if it's the same technology used to make the U2412M. From my researches it dosen't seem to be sold in the US, but it already arrived in other countries (in Brazil it is being sold for about $300).
    PS.: Sorry if there's any mistake with my English. =)
  • kevith 04 November 2011 17:53
    "...since response time and input lag usually decreases with screen size. Why? Monitors with larger screens have higher pixel density, and as the number of pixels per inch (PPI) increases there are more pixels to refresh. Therefore, at 60 Hz, larger panels take longer to complete a complete screen refresh."

    Ehr, what...?
