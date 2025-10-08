Here are the best OLED gaming monitor deals you can snag for Prime Day — monitors up to 41% off

OLED panels are quickly becoming a must-have item for desktop PCs. Most of us were introduced to the panel technology in smartphones, and it’s become increasingly popular on laptops. For desktop gamers seeking an immediate visual upgrade, OLED is the way to go, and fortunately, Prime Day is proving to be a great time to take the plunge. From massive DQHD panels on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (G93SC) to more value-oriented offerings like the ASRock Phantom Gaming 27 (PGO27QFS), we have you covered.

Here are the best OLED gaming monitors that we’ve seen so far:

Mega-Ultrawide OLED Gaming Monitors

Save 36% MSI MPG 491CQP: was $1,099.99 now $699.99 at Amazon If you want a big QD-OLED screen that also brings a lot of value to the table, look no further than the MSI MPG 491CQP. It offers a 49-inch QD-OLED DQHD panel with a 144 Hz refresh rate. Read more ▼

Mega-ultrawide gaming monitors are not for the faint of heart. Not only can these monitors be quite expensive, but they can also occupy a substantial amount of desktop space. However, for those who have the need (and the space), there are options such as the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (G93SC) and the MSI MPG 491CQP. Both feature 49-inch DQHD (5120 x 1440) QD-OLED panels, but that’s where the similarities stop.

The G93SC is the more premium of the two, sporting a maximum 240 Hz refresh rate. We reviewed the G93SC and came away impressed not only with its overall image quality and expansive contrast, but also with its premium build quality. Samsung also includes some excellent extras, such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, the latter of which can be used with Samsung TV Plus and the Gaming Hub.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Our testing revealed that the G93SC was among the class leaders in input lag and response time, as expected from a premium OLED gaming monitor.

Although we have yet to test the 491CQP, it’s also a DQHD monitor with a QD-OLED panel, but its maximum refresh rate is lower at 144 Hz. Depending on the potency of your GPU, this lower refresh rate may not be as significant a hindrance at DQHD resolution. You don’t get all the bells and whistles of the G93SC, but that also means that the price is much lower. While the G93SC is priced at $949 (a 41% savings off its list price), the 491CQP is available for just $749.

34-inch Ultrawide OLED Gaming Monitors

Save $128 Alienware AW3423DWF: was $649.99 now $521.99 at Amazon The Alienware AW3423DWF is getting up there in age, but it's still a highly desirable QD-OLED monitor that strikes a sweet spot with its 34-inch WQHD panel and a 165 Hz refresh rate. Read more ▼

Gigabyte MO34WQC2: was $1,069.99 now $699.99 at Newegg Gigabyte's MO34WQC2 offers up a 34-inch WQHD WOLED panel with a 240 Hz refresh rate. It is also a good-looking monitor with thin bezels. Read more ▼

If you're looking for something more in a “mid-range” size class, the Alienware AW3423DWF should be on your shopping list. This is a 34-inch QD-OLED monitor with a 3440 x 1440 resolution and a 165 Hz refresh rate. While that figure may not be as high as the 240 Hz more commonly found with 34-inch panels, the AW3423DWF is priced at just $549, representing a $100 savings over its typical asking price. In our review, we praised the monitor for its excellent SDR and HDR color performance, as well as its premium motion processing.

(Image credit: Future)

If you’re willing to spend a bit more money, it’s worth considering the Gigabyte MO34WQC2, priced at $669 ($400 off its usual selling price). You still get a 34-inch QD-OLED panel, but the maximum refresh rate is the more typical 240 Hz.

27-inch OLED Gaming Monitors

If you have a smaller desk or just want to experience the benefits of OLED panels without overspending, it’s worth considering monitors in the 27-inch size class. One standout is the ASRock Phantom Gaming 27 (PGO27QFS), which is currently on sale for $479.99 (a 25% savings) at Newegg. You won’t get a QD-OLED panel at this price point, but you did get a vibrant QHD (2560 x 1440) WOLED panel that is VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certified. You get a 0.03 ms response time and a 240 Hz refresh rate, making it a good choice for eSports gamers.

(Image credit: Future)

Another option is the Alienware AW2725DF, which also sports a 27-inch QHD panel, albeit using QD-OLED technology. When the AW2725DF arrived in our testing lab, we noted its large color gamut, fast response, and stunning image quality. The monitor also boasts a 360 Hz refresh rate for ultra-twitch gamers. Currently, the AW2725DF is on sale for $599, representing a 33% savings.

