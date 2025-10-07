One of our favorite 34-inch QD-OLED Alienware gaming monitors is just $521 for Amazon Prime Day – QHD 165Hz monitor hits all-time low pricing

The Alienware AW3423DWF has perennially been one of our favorite gaming monitors, and for good reason. The monitor originally had a suggested retail price of over $1,000, but this price has steadily decreased since its introduction three years ago. When we last visited the monitor just over a month ago in late August, it was selling for $549. However, for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, the price is even lower at just $521.99.

The AW3423DWF, which we rated 5 out of 5 stars, features a 34-inch Quantum Dot OLED (QD-OLED) panel with a 3440 x 1440 resolution and an 1800R curve. The refresh isn't as high as some of the newer panels on the market, but it's still quite respectable at 165 Hz, and is further enhanced by the low 0.1ms response time. AMD FreeSync Premium Pro is supported, and the monitor is also compatible with Nvidia G-Sync.

Save 25% ($177.01) Alienware AW3423DWF: was $699 now $521.99 at Amazon The Alienware AW3423DWF is available at Amazon for its lowest price to date, which is half its launch price. It has a 34-inch curved QD-OLED panel and is AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified. It has a resolution of 3440 x 1440 and can reach a refresh rate of 165Hz.

The monitor offers support for low-framerate compensation (LFC), covers 99.3 percent of DCI-P3 and 140 percent of sRGB, and reaches a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits (peak HDR). Typical brightness in SDR content is more sedate, with an as-tested 253 nits.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

You won't be disappointed regarding ports, as there are two DisplayPort 1.4 ports and one HDMI 2.0 port. Alienware also includes a USB 3.2 hub with four downstream ports. You won't find speakers on the AW3423DWF, but it does have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Check out our list of the best gaming monitors to see how this offer compares to the rest of the market. You can also get an idea of what specs to look out for when picking out a new gaming monitor.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.