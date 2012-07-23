Seven Sub-$160 Z77 Express Motherboards, Reviewed

Z77A-G45 Applications

MSI has shifted more of its attention to freeware and trial software in the Z77A-G45. The company still has a few applications of its own, however, though a few of them simply replicate Windows features.

For example, MSI Easy Viewer and Video Genie are very basic photo viewing and gamma-correcting apps. They’re redundant to our system’s basic operating system and driver features.

Live Update 5 is slightly more useful, as it can be set to automatically locate driver and BIOS updates. Selecting the “Total Installer” button allows manually-checked updates to be downloaded and installed semi-automatically.

MSI Network Genie provides very basic packet prioritization control. The simplified menu is probably more than most users need, but we have a feeling that those who like it may eventually begin searching for additional features.

MSI spent a bunch of time marketing “Click BIOS II”, a Windows-based program that replicates its firmware menu. It’s unfortunately very slow to respond when used with this version of the Z77A-G45 firmware. It changes firmware settings and, like firmware, requires a reboot to affect those changes.

MSI uses the same THX TruStudio Pro package as Biostar, with the same range of benefits.

While Intel scales back it’s Lucidlogix software to the Virtu Universal package, MSI doesn’t offer it at all. Though it is on the installation disk, Virtu MVP installs only in trial mode and can’t be registered.