Seven Sub-$160 Z77 Express Motherboards, Reviewed

Benchmark Results: 3DMark 11
We thought that, all things being equal, 3DMark could show us whether any particular product was broken or artificially boosted. Unfortunately, equal hardware doesn’t always translate to equal performance. Two of the boards in today’s round-up didn’t include Lucidlogix's performance-boosting Virtu MVP software.
Besides giving the program additional resources through the processor’s integrated GPU, Virtu MVP adds a little more variability to the already slightly-inconsistent 3DMark scoring system. Yet, the trend is clear. 3DMark favors boards that use MVP technology.
The biggest performance boost for MVP software comes in 3DMark’s graphics test.
Performance deficits are what we really wanted to look for, since these boards are equipped with the same basic hardware. ECS’ Z77H2-A2X Deluxe appears to have slightly lower CPU performance, as reflected in 3DMark’s Physics score.
The things that actually get screwed-up are typically related to the clock generator, multiplier control, memory timings and power options.
Nice review.
You're kidding - Biostar. I guess this article is not about the 'Best Sub-$160 Z77' MOBO's but about the best manufacturers sent you. The cheapest MOBO I recommend for the SB/IB (K) is the ASUS P8Z77-V which pops your 'unique' budget cap depending where you shop; found it here for $159.99 - http://www.gadgetneeds.net/asus-p8z77-v-atx-intel-motherboard/
Interesting you didn't get an ASUS P8Z77-V LK ~$120 which offers SLI. The ASRock Z77 Extreme4 and Gigabyte Z77X-D3H for the price aren't bad.
There's NO WAY I'm recommending Biostar in the forum, folks and myself would thing I've lost my mind.
Would really like to see how the UD3X Atheros Ethernet controller fares against the Intel and broadcom ones.
Thank you!