Seven Sub-$160 Z77 Express Motherboards, Reviewed

Benchmark Results: 3DMark 11

We thought that, all things being equal, 3DMark could show us whether any particular product was broken or artificially boosted. Unfortunately, equal hardware doesn’t always translate to equal performance. Two of the boards in today’s round-up didn’t include Lucidlogix's performance-boosting Virtu MVP software.

Besides giving the program additional resources through the processor’s integrated GPU, Virtu MVP adds a little more variability to the already slightly-inconsistent 3DMark scoring system. Yet, the trend is clear. 3DMark favors boards that use MVP technology.

The biggest performance boost for MVP software comes in 3DMark’s graphics test.

Performance deficits are what we really wanted to look for, since these boards are equipped with the same basic hardware. ECS’ Z77H2-A2X Deluxe appears to have slightly lower CPU performance, as reflected in 3DMark’s Physics score.