Seven Sub-$160 Z77 Express Motherboards, Reviewed

Benchmark Results: PCMark And Sandra

We’re still primarily looking for broken parts or artificially inflated scores (and hoping not to find any). PCMark shows the performance parity we expected.

Ocassionally, we find a company trying to beat the system by altering its base clock setting to operate beyond the 100 MHz specification. With a stock BCLK overclock of only 0.03%, Asus’s P8Z77-V LX finds itself atop Sandra’s CPU Arithmetic chart.

Asus’ tiny lead continues through Sandra's Multi-Media module.

ECS falls to the bottom of an otherwise-mundane Sandra Memory Bandwidth chart, while Biostar, Gigabyte, and Asus pick up a few nanoseconds in its Memory Latency tests. Tighter default timings can lead to lower DRAM overclocks, so we’re interested to see how these three boards fare in our overclocking evaluation.