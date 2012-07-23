Seven Sub-$160 Z77 Express Motherboards, Reviewed

Benchmark Results: PCMark And Sandra
We’re still primarily looking for broken parts or artificially inflated scores (and hoping not to find any). PCMark shows the performance parity we expected.
Ocassionally, we find a company trying to beat the system by altering its base clock setting to operate beyond the 100 MHz specification. With a stock BCLK overclock of only 0.03%, Asus’s P8Z77-V LX finds itself atop Sandra’s CPU Arithmetic chart.
Asus’ tiny lead continues through Sandra's Multi-Media module.
ECS falls to the bottom of an otherwise-mundane Sandra Memory Bandwidth chart, while Biostar, Gigabyte, and Asus pick up a few nanoseconds in its Memory Latency tests. Tighter default timings can lead to lower DRAM overclocks, so we’re interested to see how these three boards fare in our overclocking evaluation.
The things that actually get screwed-up are typically related to the clock generator, multiplier control, memory timings and power options.
Nice review.
You're kidding - Biostar. I guess this article is not about the 'Best Sub-$160 Z77' MOBO's but about the best manufacturers sent you. The cheapest MOBO I recommend for the SB/IB (K) is the ASUS P8Z77-V which pops your 'unique' budget cap depending where you shop; found it here for $159.99 - http://www.gadgetneeds.net/asus-p8z77-v-atx-intel-motherboard/
Interesting you didn't get an ASUS P8Z77-V LK ~$120 which offers SLI. The ASRock Z77 Extreme4 and Gigabyte Z77X-D3H for the price aren't bad.
There's NO WAY I'm recommending Biostar in the forum, folks and myself would thing I've lost my mind.
Would really like to see how the UD3X Atheros Ethernet controller fares against the Intel and broadcom ones.
