Seven Sub-$160 Z77 Express Motherboards, Reviewed

P8Z77-V LX UEFI

Perhaps the biggest reputation-builder for Asus has been its feature-packed and easy-to-use firmware. The value-priced P8Z77-V LX continues that trend by providing most of the same settings as the company's more enthusiast-friendly models.

Ai Overclock Tuner remains, though it only has XMP and Manual configuration modes. CPU settings between these modes are nearly identical, as XMP users are expected to set this first. Switching between XMP and Manual modes does cause you to lose your CPU overclock settings.

Though 47 x 100 MHz wasn’t stable at our desired 1.25 V core setting, 46 x 102.2 MHz got us to 4.7 GHz. The most likely reason 47 x 100 didn’t work was that Asus’ 100 MHz setting provided an actual 100.3 MHz, resulting in a slightly higher 4.71 GHz.

Getting to 1.25 V under load required a combination of 1.245 V in the UEFI and a higher load line calibration setting. Our 1.65 V memory setting appears to have been set manually, but this change was performed by the firmware when we enabled XMP Profile 1.

Remarkable among budget-oriented enthusiast motherboards, the P8Z77-V LX includes primary, secondary, and tertiary timing controls.

Depending on what other settings are used, the multiplier changes might be blocked on the main Ai Tweaker menu. A fixed ratio can be set in its CPU Power Management submenu.

An Ultra High CPU Load-Line Calibration setting got our overclocked CPU core to the desired 1.25 V under load. We tried other load-line and core voltage settings and found these to most closely match our goals. The Digi+ VRM submenu also contains amperage limit and voltage regulator frequency settings.

More than double that of several competing products, eight customized UEFI configurations can be stored on the P8Z77-V LX.