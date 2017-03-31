Login | Sign Up
Search

Best Motherboards

by
26 Comments

This page contains our recommendations for motherboards with Intel's mainstream LGA-1151 socket. These include the Skylake family of processors and the Z170, H170, and H110 chipsets. For recommendations for motherboards supporting Intel's high-end LGA-2011v3 socket and X99 chipset, see our recommendations on the next page. Skip to the last page for all AMD-based boards.

MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard

MORE: All Motherboard Content
Gigabyte Aorus Z270X-Gaming 9
$499.99 Amazon
ASRock Z270 Killer SLI/ac
-
ASUS RoG Maximus IX Hero
$229.99 Newegg
MSI Z270 SLI Plus
$149.99 Newegg
ASRock Fatal1ty E3V5 Performance Gaming/OC
$155.52 Amazon
Gigabyte Z170X-Gaming G1
$499.99 B&H
ASRock Fatal1ty Z170 Gaming K4
$189.00 Amazon
Gigabyte Z170X-Ultra Gaming
$176.99 Amazon
Gigabyte Z170-HD3
$114.99 Amazon
ASRock Fatal1ty Gaming-ITX/ac
$229.00 Amazon
ASRock H170 Pro4S
$94.99 Newegg
MSI H170I Pro AC
$119.99 Newegg
ASRock H170M Pro4
$109.03 Amazon
ASRock H170M-ITX/ac
$129.00 Amazon
MSI H110M Grenade
-
Socket
LGA 1151
LGA 1151
LGA 1151
LGA 1151
LGA 1151
LGA 1151
LGA 1151
LGA 1151
LGA 1151
LGA 1151
LGA 1151
LGA 1151
LGA 1151
LGA 1151
LGA 1151
Chipset
Intel Z270
Intel Z270
Intel Z270
Z270
Intel C232
Z170
Z170
Z170
Z170
Z170
H170
H170
H170
H170
H110
Form Factor
EATX
ATX
ATX
ATX
ATX
E-ATX
ATX
ATX
ATX
ATX
ATX
Mini-ITX
Micro-ATX
Mini-ITX
Micro-ATX
Voltage Regulator
22 Phases
10 Phases
10 Phases
10 Phases
6+4 Phases
22 Phases
10 Phases
8 Phases
6 Phases
8 Phases
10 Phases
5 Phases
6 Phases
6
4+2
Video Ports
DisplayPort, HDMI
HDMI, DVI-D
DisplayPort, HDMI 1.4b
DVI-D, HDMI
HDMI, Thunderbolt
DVI-D, HDMI
1x HDMI, 2x Mini DisplayPort (in, out)
DVI-D, HDMI, VGA
DisplayPort, HDMI
DVI-D, HDMI
DVI-D, HDMI
DisplayPort, DVI-I, HDMI, VGA
DVI-D, HDMI
DVI-D, HDMI, VGA
USB Ports
10Gbps: (1) Type-C, (1) Type A 5Gb/s: (5) Type A
5Gbps: (1) Type-C, (5) Type A
10Gbps: (1) Type-C, (1) Type A 5Gb/s: (4) Type A; (2) USB 2.0
10Gbps: (1) Type-C , (1) Type A, 5Gb/s: (4) Type A, (2) USB 2.0
(4) 3.0 (2) 2.0
(2) 3.1, (7) 3.0, (2) 2.0
(6) 3.0, (2) 2.0
(2) 3.1, (4) 3.0, (2) 2.0
(4) 3.0, (2) 2.0
(2) 3.1, (6) 3.0
(6) 3.0
(2) 3.0, (4) 2.0
(6) 3.0
(6) 3.0, (2) 2.0
(2) 3.1, (4) 2.0
Network Jacks
(2) Gigabit Ethernet, (2) Wi-Fi Antenna
(1) Gigabit Ethernet, (2) Wi-Fi Antenna
(1) Gigabit Ethernet
1
1
2
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
(2) RJ45
1
Audio Jacks
(5) Analog, (1) Digital Out
(5) Analog, (1) Digital Out
(5) Analog, (1) Digital Out
(6) Analog
(5) Analog, (1) Digital
(5) Analog, (2) Digital Out (HDMI, Optical)
(5) Analog, (2) Digital Out (HDMI, Optical)
(5) Analog, (1) Digitial Out
(6) Analog, (1) Digital Out (HDMI)
(3) Analog, (2) Digital Out (HDMI, Optical)
(3) Analog, (1) Digital Out (HDMI)
(3) Analog, (1) Digital Out (HDMI)
(6) Analog, (1) Digital Out (HDMI)
(3) Analog
(3) Analog
Legacy Ports/Jacks
(1) PS/2
(1) PS/2
(1) PS/2
(1) PS/2
(1) PS/2
(1) PS/2
(1) PS/2
(1) PS/2
(1) PS/2
(1) PS/2
(1) PS/2
(1) PS/2
(1) PS/2
(1) PS/2
Other Ports/Jacks
Thunderbolt 3 (Type C)
Clear CMOS, BIOS Flashback
(2) Wi-Fi Antennas
Thunderbolt 3 (Type C)
CLR_CMOS, Wi-Fi Antennas
(2) Wi-Fi Antennas, Bluetooth Adapter
(2) Wi-Fi Antennas
PCIe x16
4x 3.0 (x16/x0/x16/x0, x8/x8/x8/x8)
(2) v3.0 (x16/x0, x8/x8)
(3) v3.0 (x16/x0/x4*, x8/x8/x4*) *Shared with bottom PCIe x1
(3) 3.0 (x16/x0/x4, x8/x8/x4)
(2) 3.0 (x16/x0/x4, x8/x8/x4)
4 (x16, x8)
(2) 3.0 (16-lanes, 4-lanes, Fixed)
3x 3.0 (x16/x0/x4*, x8/x8/x4*) *Consumes SATA ports 0/1
(2) 3.0
(1) 3.0 (Full x16)
(1) ?.? (x16/x0/x4, x8/x8/x4)
(1) ?.?
(1) 3.0 (x16/x0/x4, x8/x8/x4)
(1) 3.0
(1) 3.0, (2) 2.0
PCIe x8
PCIe x4
(1) 3.0
PCIe x1
(4) v2.0
(3) v3.0
(3) v3.0 (3rd slot shared with bottom x16)
(3) 3.0
(1) 3.0
3x 2.0
(3) 3.0
3x 3.0
(2) 3.0
(3) 3.0
(1) 3.0
CrossFire/SLI
4x / 4x
2x / 2x
3x / 2x
3x / 2x
4x / ✗
4 / 4
3x / 2x
2 / ✗
2 / ✗
DIMM Slots
(4) DDR4
(4) DDR4
(4) DDR4
(4) DDR4
(4) DDR4
4
4
4
4
2
4
2
4
2
2
M.2 Slots
(2) PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA 6Gbps (Consumes SATA ports 4/5, 3)
(2) PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA*, (1) M.2 Key-E (Filled) (*Consumes SATA Ports 0, 5)
(2) PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA*, (1) M.2 Key-E (*Consumes SATA Ports 1, 5/6)
2x PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA* (*Consumes SATA Ports 1, 5)
2x PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA 6Gbps (2x SATA, 4x PCIe shared)
(1) PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA 6Gbps (2x SATA shared)
(1) PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA 6Gbps *Consumes SATA ports 4/5
(1) PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA 6Gbps (1x SATA shared)
(1) PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA 6Gbps (1x SATA-E, 2x SATA shared)
(1) PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA 6Gbps (1x SATA-E, 2x SATA shared)
(1) PCIe 3.0 x4
(1) PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA 6Gbps (2x SATA shared)
(1) PCIe x4/SATA
U.2 Ports
(2) PCIe 3.0 x4 Inteface (2-lanes share M.2-2)
2 (shared with SATA ports 2/3)
SATA Ports
8x 6Gb/s (Ports 4/5, 3 share M.2-1, M.2-2)
(6) 6Gb/s (Ports 0, 5 shared w/M.2)
(6) 6Gb/s (Ports 1, 4/5 shared w/M.2)
(6) 6Gb/s (Ports 1, 5 shared w/M.2)
(6) 6Gb/s
(10) 6Gb/s
6 (6Gb/s, Shares 2x SATA-E, 1x M.2)
(6) 6Gb/s
(6) 6Gb/s (Includes M.2)
(6) 6Gb/s
(6) 6Gb/s
(6) 6Gb/s, (1) M.2
(6) 6Gb/s, (1) M.2
(4) 6Gb/s
(4) 6Gb/s
USB Headers
(2) v3.0, (2) v2.0
(1) v3.0, (2.5) v2.0
(1) v3.1, (1) v3.0, (1) v2.0
(2) 3.0, (2) 2.0
(1) 3.0, (2) 2.0
(2) 3.0, (2) 2.0
(1) 3.0, (2) 2.0
(1) 3.0, (2) 2.0
(2) 3.0, (2) 2.0
(1) 3.0, (1) 2.0
(1) 3.0, (2) 2.0
(1) 3.0, (1) 2.0
(1) 3.0, (1) 2.0
(1) 3.0, (1) 2.0
(1) 3.0, (1) 2.0
Fan Headers
(8) 4-Pin
(4) 4-Pin
(8) 4-Pin, (1) 5-Pin Proprietary Extension
(6) 4-Pin
(6) 4-Pin
(7) 4-pin
(6) 4-pin
(5) 4-Pin
(3) 4-Pin, (1) 3-Pin
(3) 4-pin
(3) 4-pin, (1) 3-pin
(2) 4-pin
(3) 4-pin, (1) 3-pin
(1) 4-pin CPU, (1) 4-pin Chassis
(1) 4-pin CPU, (1) 4/4-pin Chassis
Legacy Interfaces
(1) Serial Com
Serial Com, Parallel LPT
Serial COM
(2) 32-bit PCI, (1) Serial COM, (1) Parallel LPT
(1) Serial COM
(1) Serial COM
(1) Serial COM, (1) Parallel LPT
(1) COM
Other Interfaces
FP-Audio, (2) RGB-LED, TPM, (2) Thermistor Header
FP-Audio, TPM, Aura-LED, TB_Header
FP-Audio, TB_Header, TPM, (2) RGB-LED, ROG_EXT, PC Speaker
FP-Audio, TPM, RGB-LED
TPM, Clear CMOS Jumper
I/O Shield LED header, Voltage Detection Points
FP-Audio, S/PDIF, TPM
S/PDIF
TPM
Chassis Intrusion
TPM
S/PDIF, TPM
Diagnostics Panel
4-Character Alphanumeric
Numeric
2-digit
(4) LEDs
(4) Diagnostic LEDs
Internal Button/Switch
O.C, ECO ,PWR, Reset, CLR_CMOS / Audio Gain, BIOS Mode, BIOS IC
✗/✗
Power, Rest, Safe_Boot, Retry, MemOK / Slow Mode
Power, Reset, CRL_CMOS, ECO, OC
SATA/RAID Controllers
Integrated (0/1/5/10), ASM1061 PCIe
Integrated (0/1/5/10)
Integrated (0/1/5/10)
Integrated (0/1/5/10)
Integrated (0/1/5/10)
ASM1061 PCIe (0/1/5/10)
Integrated (0/1/5/10)
Integrated (0/1/5/10)
Integrated (0/1/5/10)
Internal (0/1/5/10)
Internal (0/1/5/10)
Integrated (0/1/5/10)
Internal (0/1/5/10)
Integrated (0/1/5/10)
Ethernet Controllers
(2) Killer E2500 PCIe (DoubleShot-X3 Capable)
WGI219V PHY
WGI219V PHY
WGI219V PHY
Intel I219-V
Killer e2400 PCIe
Killer e2400 PCIe
WGI219V PHY
RTL8111HS PCIe
WGI219V PHY
Intel I219V
Realtek 8111H
Intel I219V
Intel I219V, Realtek RTL8111H
i219V PHY
Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Controllers
Killer 1535 801.11ac 2x2 (867 mb/s) / BT 4.0 Combo
Intel 3160 802.11ac (433mb/s) / BT 4.0 Combo
✗/✗
Killer Wireless-AC 1535Killer Wireless-AC 1535
BCM4352 PCIe / Combo
Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8260 / ✗
802.11a/b/g/n/ac / 4.0/3.0+High speed class II
USB Controllers
Intel DSL6540 Thunderbolt 3, RTS5411 Hub
Integrated Only
(2) ASM2142 PCIe 3.0 x2
ASM2142 PCIe 3.0 x2
Chipset-only
Intel DSL6540 Thunderbolt 3 (2x Rear Panel Ports)
ASM1142 (USB 3.1)
Integrated Only
HD Audio Codec
Sound Blaster ZxRi PCIe
ALC892
ALC1220
ALC1220
ALC1150
Creative Core3D CA0132
ALC1150
ALC892
ALC887
ALC1150
ALC892
ALC887
ALC892
ALC892
ALC887
DDL/DTS Connect
✗/✗
✗/✗
✗/✗
DTS Connect
DTS Connect
Warranty
3 Years
3 Years
3 Years
3 Years
3 Years
3 Years
3 Years
3 Years
3 Years
3 Years
3 Years
3 Years
3 Years
3 Years
3 Years

Best Intel Z270 Motherboard

MORE: Intel Z270 Motherboard Price List

Gigabyte Aorus Z270X-Gaming 9
Pros
  • 3- and 4-way SLI
  • Dual Ethernet and 802.11ac Wi-Fi
  • Enthusiast-class ZxRi audio with three high-end, upgradeable Op-Amps
  • Highest-yet two-DIMM DRAM O/C
  • Great layout
  • No major connector conflicts
  • 8 high-capacity fan outputs with auto detection and manual PWM/Voltage selection
  • EK “hybrid” chipset water block equally effective with cross-draft CPU coolers
Cons
  • Price
  • Minor performance impact for additional onboard components
  • Minor energy penalty for additional onboard components
  • Port resource sharing in spite of additional switches
  • PCB is slightly oversized ATX
Verdict

The Aorus Z270X-Gaming 9 pushes Intel’s latest mainstream platform beyond its basic limits of connectivity, appealing to ultimate system building fanatics as well as component reviewers.

$499.99 Amazon

ASRock Z270 Killer SLI/ac
Pros
  • Onboard Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
  • Great memory overclocking
  • Good efficiency
  • Frequent discounts provide purchase incentive
Cons
  • Temporary discounts don’t apply to value charts
  • No “extra” slot for a third PCIe x4 NVMe drive
  • No Gen 2 USB 3.1 controller
  • Single-zone lighting outclassed by a different ASRock product
Verdict

Approved at its regular $150 price, the Z270 Killer SLI/ac could have achieved an even greater value award were its recurring $20 discount made permanent.

$149.99 Newegg

Asus RoG Maximus IX Hero
Pros
  • Excellent basic overclocking
  • Several additional features for advanced overclocking
  • Eight 4-pin fan headers, plus a breakout header for a four-fan adapter
  • Supports next-gen USB 3.1 front-panel connections
Cons
  • High price-to-features ratio
Verdict

Overclockers willing to look past a slight features-to-price deficit may be rewarded with an overclocking victory in the ROG Maximus IX Hero.

$229.99 Newegg

MSI Z270 SLI Plus
Pros
  • Performance
  • Overall feature set
  • Energy efficiency
  • Price
Cons
  • No Digital Audio Optical output
  • No POST code display
  • No backup firmware ROM
Verdict

Z270 SLI Plus is recommended to anyone seeking an excellent balance of features, overclocking, and efficiency for a low price.

$149.99 Newegg

MORE: Best Builds

MORE: Best Cases

Best Intel C232 Motherboard

ASRock Fatal1ty E3V5 Performance Gaming/OC
Pros
  • Component placement
  • Overclocking capabilities
Cons
  • The C232 chipset means limited PCIe pathways
Verdict

My first Tom’s Hardware Approved Award! Great placement and a decent price earn the ASRock Fatal1ty E3V5 Performance Gaming/OC. If you want to overclock and game while deploying ECC memory, this board will perform!

$155.52 Amazon

MORE: Best Cooling

MORE: Best CPUs

Best Intel Z170 Motherboards

MORE: Intel Z170 Motherboard Price List

Gigabyte Z170X-Gaming G1
Pros
  • 4-way CrossFireX/SLI
  • 802.11ac MIMO
  • Cabling
  • Selectable firmware ROMs
  • Overclocking
  • Thunderbolt 3
  • Three Killer Networks controllers
  • USB 3.1 front-panel bay device
Cons
  • Price
Verdict

Packing high-end features, such as a 3-way SLI enabling 48-lane repeater switch, Thunderbolt 3 controller, integrated liquid cooling support, a USB 3.1 front-panel adapter, dual Gigabit Ethernet and a MIMO wifi controller, Gigabyte's Z10X-Gaming G1 needs those features to justify its high price. Supreme four-DIMM memory overclocking stability has put this board in our own test arsenal, and those added features should give it the flexibility to make additional appearances in other articles. While far from value-priced, Gigabyte's Z170X-Gaming G1 sports a far more extensive feature set for the money than its lower-cost rivals, earning it our Editors' Choice award.

$499.99 Amazon

ASRock Fatal1ty Z170 Gaming K4
Pros
  • Audio
  • CPU overclocking
  • Network
  • Price
Cons
  • Quad-channel memory overclocking
Verdict

Priced under $150 and occasionally as cheap as $130, the Fatal1ty Z170 Gaming K4 provides buyers with mid-range CPU overclocking capability, high-end overclocking for two memory modules, a Killer E2400 network controller, and a DTS Connect-enabled ALC1150 audio codec. While mediocre overclocking of 4-DIMM modules reminds us that this isn't marketed towards elite overclockers, those other features have made it a top value compared to similarly-priced products.

$189.00 Amazon

Gigabyte Z170X-Ultra Gaming
Pros
  • PCIe & U.2 simultaneously
  • Performance
  • Thunderbolt 3
  • Triple NVMe via M.2
Cons
  • CPU voltage regulator
  • NVMe interfaces steal SATA ports
Verdict

If you love the idea of Thunderbolt 3 and tire of the extreme-overclocking theme of traditional mid-range “Gaming” motherboards, Gigabyte’s Z170X-Ultra Gaming makes a value play.

$176.99 Amazon

Gigabyte Z170-HD3
Pros
  • Firmware
  • Overclocking
  • Price
  • Stability
  • Warranty
Cons
  • Audio codec
  • Network controller
  • No SLI
  • Second PCIe x16 slot only has four lanes from the PCH
  • Voltage regulator
Verdict

Priced around $115, the Z170-HD3 checks off all of the basic Z170 motherboard features from the list, but it stops there before its able to pull buyers away from Gigabyte's more feature-laden models. Buyers get the LGA-1151 socket and loads of firmware settings to aid their overclocking efforts, but no USB 3.1 controller or even dual-x8-mode for graphics arrays. PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 is a nice touch, and its implementation costs Gigabyte only the price of a connector. Overall, Gigabyte’s Z170-HD3 is a solid performance board at an exceptionally-low price.

$114.99 Amazon

ASRock Fatal1ty Z170 Gaming-ITX/ac
Pros
  • CPU overclocking
  • DTS Connect, PCIe on SATA-E independent of shared SATA connection
  • Under-board M.2 connector
  • Wi-Fi/Bluetooth controller
Cons
  • Analog audio connectors
  • memory overclocking
Verdict

ASRock’s Fatal1ty Z170 Gaming-ITX/ac sets the standard for high-end Mini ITX Skylake overclocking.

$229.00 Amazon

MORE: Best Deals

MORE: Best Graphics

Best Intel H170 Motherboards

MORE: Intel H170 Motherboard Price List

ASRock H170 Pro4S
Pros
  • Build quality
  • M.2 slot
  • Power usage
  • Rear-panel USB 3.0
Cons
  • 7.1 audio requires software and cabling
  • No diagnostic LEDs
  • No overclocking
Verdict

Builders who don't have a windowed case or need 7.1-channel analog audio connections on the I/O panel can save a few dollars compared to the H170 Pro4 (non-S), by choosing the H170 Pro4S. It still has the same logic components, even if a few audio connectors and a voltage regulator heat sink are missing. Using the same circuit board and even the same ferite-core voltage regulator chokes as the non-S version, those few changes are entirely responsible for the Pro4S' reduced price. If you’re on a tight budget and aren’t one of the very few people who will miss what’s not on the Pro4 version of this board, this one is a good choice.

$94.99 On Newegg

MSI H170I PRO AC
Pros
  • Diagnostic LEDs
  • Durability
  • Features
  • Size
  • Wi-Fi
Cons
  • Expandability
  • M.2 slot is PCIe-only
  • Power consumption
  • SATA placement
Verdict

Despite being the only mini-ITX board in today's round-up, MSI's H170I PRO AC offers a very complete set of features. But there is one "gotcha:" The M.2 slot is PCIe-only. It's the most expensive board in this round-up, and the only one with wireless connectivity. (Not tested today, as none of these other boards have wireless.) Assuming that's worth at least $20-$30, this board also deserves our Editor Approved award.

$119.99 Newegg

ASRock H170M Pro4
Pros
  • Durability
  • Features
  • M.2 slot
  • Price
  • Rear-panel USB 3.0
Cons
  • No diagnostic LEDs
  • No SATA Express
Verdict

If you are ready to leave DDR3 behind, ASRock's H170M Pro4 is another good, all-around choice, particularly if you are picky about power usage. I also liked the way the color of the heat sinks pops out. Looking at the features table, only SATA Express is missing, yet it is the least expensive board in today's round-up. For now, it deserves our Editor's Approved award, at the very least. It will get a second look later, when it will be compared with the "Pro4 S" version to see if it should move up in our rankings.

$109.03 Amazon

ASRock H170M-ITX/ac
Pros
  • 2 LAN ports
  • Power consumption
  • USB 3.0 ports
  • Wi-Fi/Bluetooth
Cons
  • Expandability
  • mSATA slot needed for Wi-Fi
  • No PCIe M.2 drive support
  • SATA port placement
Verdict

The two LAN ports on the H170M-ITXac (plus wireless) may be perfect for specific uses, such as network appliances. It remains a decent choice for other uses as well, provided that you don't mind the trade-offs.

$129.00 Amazon

MORE: Best Gaming Laptops

MORE: Best Memory

Best Intel H110 Motherboards

MORE: Intel H110 Motherboard Price List

MSI H110M Grenade
Pros
  • Inexpensive
  • Solid feel from a thick board and decent components
  • Good features for this bottom-rung chipset
  • Reinforced PCIe slot for heavy cards
  • Diagnostic LEDs
Cons
  • Only two RAM slots
  • M.2 slot is PCIe v2.0, not v3.0
  • Only 3 available SATA ports if the M.2 is used
  • 7.1 audio will require use of both front and rear audio ports
Verdict

If this board isn’t missing something you need, it’s a good step up from a plain vanilla H110, with all the options most users actually need rather than merely want.

-

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: Best SSDs

MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets

Next
Summary
  1. Best Intel LGA 115x Motherboards
  2. Best Intel X99 Motherboards
  3. Best AMD Motherboards
About the author
Thomas Soderstrom

Thomas Soderstrom is a Senior Staff Editor at Tom's Hardware US. He tests and reviews cases, cooling, memory and motherboards.

Read more
Create a new thread in the US Reviews comments forum about this subject
26 comments
    Your comment
  • adamovera
    Archived comments are found here: http://www.tomshardware.com/forum/id-3211455/motherboards.html
    -1
  • Jamroast
    How is the gigbyte GA990FX not on here?
    -2
  • okoyos
    Do you have a recommendation for an X99 ATX board?
    -1
  • NickNasc2
    I am curious why nothing from EVGA is here? I have been using their MOBOs and Graphic cards for many years and wonder why they are not mentioned? Does Tom's have some sort of beef with them?
    -2
  • Malik 722
    surprised not to see gigabyte gaming 7 in the round up.it's also a great board with both value and features out of box.
    -1
  • JCGod
    Gigabyte z170x Gaming 7???, for me is the best price/performance/features
    0
  • Bsquared
    When can we expect to see some X99 atx motherboards for review?

    Thanks!

    Bsquared
    0
  • alexojedav
    Tom, many thanks for the articles info. They have been very helpful. Im currently trying to build a system, but im having a hard time finding a Motherboard that will accommodate the components I want . Id like to have one Xeon 18 core processor, 256 GB of RAM, and two Nvidia Geforce 1080 graphic cards, 3 or 4 1TB SSDs and 6 HDD on RAID 5. Which MOBO would you recommend for this? Id appreciate your help, tips or suggestions very much! Cheers!
    -1
  • Mimran
    I want to build a system for protools 12 HD and I am on a tight budget. Please recommend me the hardware.
    0
  • SCANNERMAN777
    I agree with BSQUARED. We need to see more X99 ATX motherboard reviews including X99E ATX reviews and reviews on X99 boards boasting usb 3.1 and M.2.
    1
  • Sanjoy Alosius
    Plz suggest a top gigabyte motherboard with LGA1155 Intel socket and an H61 chipset
    -1
  • Sanjoy Alosius
    Plz suggest me a top gigabyte motherboard with LGA1155 Intel socket and H61 chipset there are a lot of them in the series
    -1
  • MasoudJabbari
    Hi.im about to buy a new set of pc and im really confused ?? can you suggest some of gaming set of computers?i would be glad if motherboard is intel platform.
    Thanks
    -1
  • SteveOoO
    oops, recommend waiting until after mercury retrograde cycle is finished on Jan 8th, before buying any electronics, or you risk getting a dud
    -1
  • SCANNERMAN777
    Anonymous said:
    Hi.im about to buy a new set of pc and im really confused ?? can you suggest some of gaming set of computers?i would be glad if motherboard is intel platform.
    Thanks


    For gaming it's a no-brainer: The latest Skylake platform is #1 bar none.
    -1
  • OhAlAmin
    Any recommendation for 1150 sockets?
    -1
  • ahuja289
    Best Intel Z270 & H270 Motherboards. When???
    -1
  • Thomas_234
    I want to buy a new pc and your reviews are quite excellent but I still cant decide between Asus or Gigabyte. What I have in mind is to get Gigabyte Aorus Z270x Gaming 7 or the Asus Maximus Hero 9. Whats the difference between these two boards and also the difference between Asus Maximus 9 and Asus Maximus 9 ROG. Also I considered Asus Maximus Formula but its just to confusing what should I get.
    0
  • ahuja289
    Thanks for the update but what about H270 motherboard cuz I'm looking for an non-oc motherboard for Intel i5-7500. Pls reply..
    1
  • Najd 2017
    why you dont include Asus boards ?
    0
Display more comments
The Latest On Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices