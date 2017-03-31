Best Motherboards

This page contains our recommendations for motherboards with Intel's mainstream LGA-1151 socket. These include the Skylake family of processors and the Z170, H170, and H110 chipsets. For recommendations for motherboards supporting Intel's high-end LGA-2011v3 socket and X99 chipset, see our recommendations on the next page. Skip to the last page for all AMD-based boards.

Gigabyte Aorus Z270X-Gaming 9 $499.99 Amazon ASRock Z270 Killer SLI/ac - ASUS RoG Maximus IX Hero $229.99 Newegg MSI Z270 SLI Plus $149.99 Newegg ASRock Fatal1ty E3V5 Performance Gaming/OC $155.52 Amazon Gigabyte Z170X-Gaming G1 $499.99 B&H ASRock Fatal1ty Z170 Gaming K4 $189.00 Amazon Gigabyte Z170X-Ultra Gaming $176.99 Amazon Gigabyte Z170-HD3 $114.99 Amazon ASRock Fatal1ty Gaming-ITX/ac $229.00 Amazon ASRock H170 Pro4S $94.99 Newegg MSI H170I Pro AC $119.99 Newegg ASRock H170M Pro4 $109.03 Amazon ASRock H170M-ITX/ac $129.00 Amazon MSI H110M Grenade - Socket LGA 1151 LGA 1151 LGA 1151 LGA 1151 LGA 1151 LGA 1151 LGA 1151 LGA 1151 LGA 1151 LGA 1151 LGA 1151 LGA 1151 LGA 1151 LGA 1151 LGA 1151 Chipset Intel Z270 Intel Z270 Intel Z270 Z270 Intel C232 Z170 Z170 Z170 Z170 Z170 H170 H170 H170 H170 H110 Form Factor EATX ATX ATX ATX ATX E-ATX ATX ATX ATX ATX ATX Mini-ITX Micro-ATX Mini-ITX Micro-ATX Voltage Regulator 22 Phases 10 Phases 10 Phases 10 Phases 6+4 Phases 22 Phases 10 Phases 8 Phases 6 Phases 8 Phases 10 Phases 5 Phases 6 Phases 6 4+2 Video Ports DisplayPort, HDMI HDMI, DVI-D DisplayPort, HDMI 1.4b DVI-D, HDMI ✗ HDMI, Thunderbolt DVI-D, HDMI 1x HDMI, 2x Mini DisplayPort (in, out) DVI-D, HDMI, VGA DisplayPort, HDMI DVI-D, HDMI DVI-D, HDMI DisplayPort, DVI-I, HDMI, VGA DVI-D, HDMI DVI-D, HDMI, VGA USB Ports 10Gbps: (1) Type-C, (1) Type A 5Gb/s: (5) Type A 5Gbps: (1) Type-C, (5) Type A 10Gbps: (1) Type-C, (1) Type A 5Gb/s: (4) Type A; (2) USB 2.0 10Gbps: (1) Type-C , (1) Type A, 5Gb/s: (4) Type A, (2) USB 2.0 (4) 3.0 (2) 2.0 (2) 3.1, (7) 3.0, (2) 2.0 (6) 3.0, (2) 2.0 (2) 3.1, (4) 3.0, (2) 2.0 (4) 3.0, (2) 2.0 (2) 3.1, (6) 3.0 (6) 3.0 (2) 3.0, (4) 2.0 (6) 3.0 (6) 3.0, (2) 2.0 (2) 3.1, (4) 2.0 Network Jacks (2) Gigabit Ethernet, (2) Wi-Fi Antenna (1) Gigabit Ethernet, (2) Wi-Fi Antenna (1) Gigabit Ethernet 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 (2) RJ45 1 Audio Jacks (5) Analog, (1) Digital Out (5) Analog, (1) Digital Out (5) Analog, (1) Digital Out (6) Analog (5) Analog, (1) Digital (5) Analog, (2) Digital Out (HDMI, Optical) (5) Analog, (2) Digital Out (HDMI, Optical) (5) Analog, (1) Digitial Out (6) Analog, (1) Digital Out (HDMI) (3) Analog, (2) Digital Out (HDMI, Optical) (3) Analog, (1) Digital Out (HDMI) (3) Analog, (1) Digital Out (HDMI) (6) Analog, (1) Digital Out (HDMI) (3) Analog (3) Analog Legacy Ports/Jacks (1) PS/2 (1) PS/2 ✗ (1) PS/2 (1) PS/2 (1) PS/2 (1) PS/2 (1) PS/2 (1) PS/2 (1) PS/2 (1) PS/2 (1) PS/2 (1) PS/2 (1) PS/2 (1) PS/2 Other Ports/Jacks Thunderbolt 3 (Type C) ✗ Clear CMOS, BIOS Flashback ✗ ✗ (2) Wi-Fi Antennas ✗ Thunderbolt 3 (Type C) ✗ CLR_CMOS, Wi-Fi Antennas ✗ (2) Wi-Fi Antennas, Bluetooth Adapter ✗ (2) Wi-Fi Antennas ✗ PCIe x16 4x 3.0 (x16/x0/x16/x0, x8/x8/x8/x8) (2) v3.0 (x16/x0, x8/x8) (3) v3.0 (x16/x0/x4*, x8/x8/x4*) *Shared with bottom PCIe x1 (3) 3.0 (x16/x0/x4, x8/x8/x4) (2) 3.0 (x16/x0/x4, x8/x8/x4) 4 (x16, x8) (2) 3.0 (16-lanes, 4-lanes, Fixed) 3x 3.0 (x16/x0/x4*, x8/x8/x4*) *Consumes SATA ports 0/1 (2) 3.0 (1) 3.0 (Full x16) (1) ?.? (x16/x0/x4, x8/x8/x4) (1) ?.? (1) 3.0 (x16/x0/x4, x8/x8/x4) (1) 3.0 (1) 3.0, (2) 2.0 PCIe x8 ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ PCIe x4 ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ (1) 3.0 ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ PCIe x1 (4) v2.0 (3) v3.0 (3) v3.0 (3rd slot shared with bottom x16) (3) 3.0 (1) 3.0 3x 2.0 (3) 3.0 3x 3.0 (2) 3.0 ✗ (3) 3.0 ✗ (1) 3.0 ✗ ✗ CrossFire/SLI 4x / 4x 2x / 2x 3x / 2x 3x / 2x 4x / ✗ 4 / 4 ✗ 3x / 2x 2 / ✗ ✗ 2 / ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ DIMM Slots (4) DDR4 (4) DDR4 (4) DDR4 (4) DDR4 (4) DDR4 4 4 4 4 2 4 2 4 2 2 M.2 Slots (2) PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA 6Gbps (Consumes SATA ports 4/5, 3) (2) PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA*, (1) M.2 Key-E (Filled) (*Consumes SATA Ports 0, 5) (2) PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA*, (1) M.2 Key-E (*Consumes SATA Ports 1, 5/6) 2x PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA* (*Consumes SATA Ports 1, 5) ✗ 2x PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA 6Gbps (2x SATA, 4x PCIe shared) (1) PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA 6Gbps (2x SATA shared) (1) PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA 6Gbps *Consumes SATA ports 4/5 (1) PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA 6Gbps (1x SATA shared) (1) PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA 6Gbps (1x SATA-E, 2x SATA shared) (1) PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA 6Gbps (1x SATA-E, 2x SATA shared) (1) PCIe 3.0 x4 (1) PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA 6Gbps (2x SATA shared) ✗ (1) PCIe x4/SATA U.2 Ports (2) PCIe 3.0 x4 Inteface (2-lanes share M.2-2) ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ 2 (shared with SATA ports 2/3) ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ SATA Ports 8x 6Gb/s (Ports 4/5, 3 share M.2-1, M.2-2) (6) 6Gb/s (Ports 0, 5 shared w/M.2) (6) 6Gb/s (Ports 1, 4/5 shared w/M.2) (6) 6Gb/s (Ports 1, 5 shared w/M.2) (6) 6Gb/s (10) 6Gb/s 6 (6Gb/s, Shares 2x SATA-E, 1x M.2) (6) 6Gb/s (6) 6Gb/s (Includes M.2) (6) 6Gb/s (6) 6Gb/s (6) 6Gb/s, (1) M.2 (6) 6Gb/s, (1) M.2 (4) 6Gb/s (4) 6Gb/s USB Headers (2) v3.0, (2) v2.0 (1) v3.0, (2.5) v2.0 (1) v3.1, (1) v3.0, (1) v2.0 (2) 3.0, (2) 2.0 (1) 3.0, (2) 2.0 (2) 3.0, (2) 2.0 (1) 3.0, (2) 2.0 (1) 3.0, (2) 2.0 (2) 3.0, (2) 2.0 (1) 3.0, (1) 2.0 (1) 3.0, (2) 2.0 (1) 3.0, (1) 2.0 (1) 3.0, (1) 2.0 (1) 3.0, (1) 2.0 (1) 3.0, (1) 2.0 Fan Headers (8) 4-Pin (4) 4-Pin (8) 4-Pin, (1) 5-Pin Proprietary Extension (6) 4-Pin (6) 4-Pin (7) 4-pin (6) 4-pin (5) 4-Pin (3) 4-Pin, (1) 3-Pin (3) 4-pin (3) 4-pin, (1) 3-pin (2) 4-pin (3) 4-pin, (1) 3-pin (1) 4-pin CPU, (1) 4-pin Chassis (1) 4-pin CPU, (1) 4/4-pin Chassis Legacy Interfaces ✗ (1) Serial Com ✗ Serial Com, Parallel LPT Serial COM ✗ ✗ ✗ (2) 32-bit PCI, (1) Serial COM, (1) Parallel LPT ✗ (1) Serial COM (1) Serial COM (1) Serial COM, (1) Parallel LPT ✗ (1) COM Other Interfaces FP-Audio, (2) RGB-LED, TPM, (2) Thermistor Header FP-Audio, TPM, Aura-LED, TB_Header FP-Audio, TB_Header, TPM, (2) RGB-LED, ROG_EXT, PC Speaker FP-Audio, TPM, RGB-LED TPM, Clear CMOS Jumper I/O Shield LED header, Voltage Detection Points ✗ FP-Audio, S/PDIF, TPM S/PDIF ✗ TPM Chassis Intrusion TPM S/PDIF, TPM ✗ Diagnostics Panel 4-Character Alphanumeric ✗ Numeric ✗ ✗ 2-digit ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ (4) LEDs ✗ ✗ (4) Diagnostic LEDs Internal Button/Switch O.C, ECO ,PWR, Reset, CLR_CMOS / Audio Gain, BIOS Mode, BIOS IC ✗/✗ Power, Rest, Safe_Boot, Retry, MemOK / Slow Mode ✗ ✗ Power, Reset, CRL_CMOS, ECO, OC ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ SATA/RAID Controllers Integrated (0/1/5/10), ASM1061 PCIe Integrated (0/1/5/10) Integrated (0/1/5/10) Integrated (0/1/5/10) Integrated (0/1/5/10) ASM1061 PCIe (0/1/5/10) Integrated (0/1/5/10) Integrated (0/1/5/10) Integrated (0/1/5/10) Internal (0/1/5/10) Internal (0/1/5/10) Integrated (0/1/5/10) Internal (0/1/5/10) Integrated (0/1/5/10) ✗ Ethernet Controllers (2) Killer E2500 PCIe (DoubleShot-X3 Capable) WGI219V PHY WGI219V PHY WGI219V PHY Intel I219-V Killer e2400 PCIe Killer e2400 PCIe WGI219V PHY RTL8111HS PCIe WGI219V PHY Intel I219V Realtek 8111H Intel I219V Intel I219V, Realtek RTL8111H i219V PHY Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Controllers Killer 1535 801.11ac 2x2 (867 mb/s) / BT 4.0 Combo Intel 3160 802.11ac (433mb/s) / BT 4.0 Combo ✗/✗ ✗ ✗ Killer Wireless-AC 1535Killer Wireless-AC 1535 ✗ ✗ ✗ BCM4352 PCIe / Combo ✗ Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8260 / ✗ ✗ 802.11a/b/g/n/ac / 4.0/3.0+High speed class II ✗ USB Controllers Intel DSL6540 Thunderbolt 3, RTS5411 Hub Integrated Only (2) ASM2142 PCIe 3.0 x2 ASM2142 PCIe 3.0 x2 Chipset-only ✗ ✗ Intel DSL6540 Thunderbolt 3 (2x Rear Panel Ports) ✗ ASM1142 (USB 3.1) ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ Integrated Only HD Audio Codec Sound Blaster ZxRi PCIe ALC892 ALC1220 ALC1220 ALC1150 Creative Core3D CA0132 ALC1150 ALC892 ALC887 ALC1150 ALC892 ALC887 ALC892 ALC892 ALC887 DDL/DTS Connect ✗/✗ ✗/✗ ✗/✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ DTS Connect ✗ ✗ DTS Connect ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ ✗ Warranty 3 Years 3 Years 3 Years 3 Years 3 Years 3 Years 3 Years 3 Years 3 Years 3 Years 3 Years 3 Years 3 Years 3 Years 3 Years

Best Intel Z270 Motherboard

Best Intel C232 Motherboard

Best Intel Z170 Motherboards

Best Intel H170 Motherboards

Best Intel H110 Motherboards

