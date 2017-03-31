Best Motherboards

This page contains our recommendations for motherboards with Intel's mainstream LGA-1151 socket. These include the Skylake family of processors and the Z170, H170, and H110 chipsets. For recommendations for motherboards supporting Intel's high-end LGA-2011v3 socket and X99 chipset, see our recommendations on the next page. Skip to the last page for all AMD-based boards.
MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard
MORE: All Motherboard Content
|
Gigabyte Aorus Z270X-Gaming 9
|
ASRock Z270 Killer SLI/ac
|
ASUS RoG Maximus IX Hero
|
MSI Z270 SLI Plus
|
ASRock Fatal1ty E3V5 Performance Gaming/OC
|
Gigabyte Z170X-Gaming G1
|
ASRock Fatal1ty Z170 Gaming K4
|
Gigabyte Z170X-Ultra Gaming
|
Gigabyte Z170-HD3
|
ASRock Fatal1ty Gaming-ITX/ac
|
ASRock H170 Pro4S
|
MSI H170I Pro AC
|
ASRock H170M Pro4
|
ASRock H170M-ITX/ac
|
MSI H110M Grenade
|Socket
|
LGA 1151
|
LGA 1151
|
LGA 1151
|
LGA 1151
|
LGA 1151
|
LGA 1151
|
LGA 1151
|
LGA 1151
|
LGA 1151
|
LGA 1151
|
LGA 1151
|
LGA 1151
|
LGA 1151
|
LGA 1151
|
LGA 1151
|Chipset
|
Intel Z270
|
Intel Z270
|
Intel Z270
|
Z270
|
Intel C232
|
Z170
|
Z170
|
Z170
|
Z170
|
Z170
|
H170
|
H170
|
H170
|
H170
|
H110
|Form Factor
|
EATX
|
ATX
|
ATX
|
ATX
|
ATX
|
E-ATX
|
ATX
|
ATX
|
ATX
|
ATX
|
ATX
|
Mini-ITX
|
Micro-ATX
|
Mini-ITX
|
Micro-ATX
|Voltage Regulator
|
22 Phases
|
10 Phases
|
10 Phases
|
10 Phases
|
6+4 Phases
|
22 Phases
|
10 Phases
|
8 Phases
|
6 Phases
|
8 Phases
|
10 Phases
|
5 Phases
|
6 Phases
|
6
|
4+2
|Video Ports
|
DisplayPort, HDMI
|
HDMI, DVI-D
|
DisplayPort, HDMI 1.4b
|
DVI-D, HDMI
|
✗
|
HDMI, Thunderbolt
|
DVI-D, HDMI
|
1x HDMI, 2x Mini DisplayPort (in, out)
|
DVI-D, HDMI, VGA
|
DisplayPort, HDMI
|
DVI-D, HDMI
|
DVI-D, HDMI
|
DisplayPort, DVI-I, HDMI, VGA
|
DVI-D, HDMI
|
DVI-D, HDMI, VGA
|USB Ports
|
10Gbps: (1) Type-C, (1) Type A 5Gb/s: (5) Type A
|
5Gbps: (1) Type-C, (5) Type A
|
10Gbps: (1) Type-C, (1) Type A 5Gb/s: (4) Type A; (2) USB 2.0
|
10Gbps: (1) Type-C , (1) Type A, 5Gb/s: (4) Type A, (2) USB 2.0
|
(4) 3.0 (2) 2.0
|
(2) 3.1, (7) 3.0, (2) 2.0
|
(6) 3.0, (2) 2.0
|
(2) 3.1, (4) 3.0, (2) 2.0
|
(4) 3.0, (2) 2.0
|
(2) 3.1, (6) 3.0
|
(6) 3.0
|
(2) 3.0, (4) 2.0
|
(6) 3.0
|
(6) 3.0, (2) 2.0
|
(2) 3.1, (4) 2.0
|Network Jacks
|
(2) Gigabit Ethernet, (2) Wi-Fi Antenna
|
(1) Gigabit Ethernet, (2) Wi-Fi Antenna
|
(1) Gigabit Ethernet
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
(2) RJ45
|
1
|Audio Jacks
|
(5) Analog, (1) Digital Out
|
(5) Analog, (1) Digital Out
|
(5) Analog, (1) Digital Out
|
(6) Analog
|
(5) Analog, (1) Digital
|
(5) Analog, (2) Digital Out (HDMI, Optical)
|
(5) Analog, (2) Digital Out (HDMI, Optical)
|
(5) Analog, (1) Digitial Out
|
(6) Analog, (1) Digital Out (HDMI)
|
(3) Analog, (2) Digital Out (HDMI, Optical)
|
(3) Analog, (1) Digital Out (HDMI)
|
(3) Analog, (1) Digital Out (HDMI)
|
(6) Analog, (1) Digital Out (HDMI)
|
(3) Analog
|
(3) Analog
|Legacy Ports/Jacks
|
(1) PS/2
|
(1) PS/2
|
✗
|
(1) PS/2
|
(1) PS/2
|
(1) PS/2
|
(1) PS/2
|
(1) PS/2
|
(1) PS/2
|
(1) PS/2
|
(1) PS/2
|
(1) PS/2
|
(1) PS/2
|
(1) PS/2
|
(1) PS/2
|Other Ports/Jacks
|
Thunderbolt 3 (Type C)
|
✗
|
Clear CMOS, BIOS Flashback
|
✗
|
✗
|
(2) Wi-Fi Antennas
|
✗
|
Thunderbolt 3 (Type C)
|
✗
|
CLR_CMOS, Wi-Fi Antennas
|
✗
|
(2) Wi-Fi Antennas, Bluetooth Adapter
|
✗
|
(2) Wi-Fi Antennas
|
✗
|PCIe x16
|
4x 3.0 (x16/x0/x16/x0, x8/x8/x8/x8)
|
(2) v3.0 (x16/x0, x8/x8)
|
(3) v3.0 (x16/x0/x4*, x8/x8/x4*) *Shared with bottom PCIe x1
|
(3) 3.0 (x16/x0/x4, x8/x8/x4)
|
(2) 3.0 (x16/x0/x4, x8/x8/x4)
|
4 (x16, x8)
|
(2) 3.0 (16-lanes, 4-lanes, Fixed)
|
3x 3.0 (x16/x0/x4*, x8/x8/x4*) *Consumes SATA ports 0/1
|
(2) 3.0
|
(1) 3.0 (Full x16)
|
(1) ?.? (x16/x0/x4, x8/x8/x4)
|
(1) ?.?
|
(1) 3.0 (x16/x0/x4, x8/x8/x4)
|
(1) 3.0
|
(1) 3.0, (2) 2.0
|PCIe x8
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|PCIe x4
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
(1) 3.0
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|PCIe x1
|
(4) v2.0
|
(3) v3.0
|
(3) v3.0 (3rd slot shared with bottom x16)
|
(3) 3.0
|
(1) 3.0
|
3x 2.0
|
(3) 3.0
|
3x 3.0
|
(2) 3.0
|
✗
|
(3) 3.0
|
✗
|
(1) 3.0
|
✗
|
✗
|CrossFire/SLI
|
4x / 4x
|
2x / 2x
|
3x / 2x
|
3x / 2x
|
4x / ✗
|
4 / 4
|
✗
|
3x / 2x
|
2 / ✗
|
✗
|
2 / ✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|DIMM Slots
|
(4) DDR4
|
(4) DDR4
|
(4) DDR4
|
(4) DDR4
|
(4) DDR4
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
4
|
2
|
2
|M.2 Slots
|
(2) PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA 6Gbps (Consumes SATA ports 4/5, 3)
|
(2) PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA*, (1) M.2 Key-E (Filled) (*Consumes SATA Ports 0, 5)
|
(2) PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA*, (1) M.2 Key-E (*Consumes SATA Ports 1, 5/6)
|
2x PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA* (*Consumes SATA Ports 1, 5)
|
✗
|
2x PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA 6Gbps (2x SATA, 4x PCIe shared)
|
(1) PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA 6Gbps (2x SATA shared)
|
(1) PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA 6Gbps *Consumes SATA ports 4/5
|
(1) PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA 6Gbps (1x SATA shared)
|
(1) PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA 6Gbps (1x SATA-E, 2x SATA shared)
|
(1) PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA 6Gbps (1x SATA-E, 2x SATA shared)
|
(1) PCIe 3.0 x4
|
(1) PCIe 3.0 x4 / SATA 6Gbps (2x SATA shared)
|
✗
|
(1) PCIe x4/SATA
|U.2 Ports
|
(2) PCIe 3.0 x4 Inteface (2-lanes share M.2-2)
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
2 (shared with SATA ports 2/3)
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|SATA Ports
|
8x 6Gb/s (Ports 4/5, 3 share M.2-1, M.2-2)
|
(6) 6Gb/s (Ports 0, 5 shared w/M.2)
|
(6) 6Gb/s (Ports 1, 4/5 shared w/M.2)
|
(6) 6Gb/s (Ports 1, 5 shared w/M.2)
|
(6) 6Gb/s
|
(10) 6Gb/s
|
6 (6Gb/s, Shares 2x SATA-E, 1x M.2)
|
(6) 6Gb/s
|
(6) 6Gb/s (Includes M.2)
|
(6) 6Gb/s
|
(6) 6Gb/s
|
(6) 6Gb/s, (1) M.2
|
(6) 6Gb/s, (1) M.2
|
(4) 6Gb/s
|
(4) 6Gb/s
|USB Headers
|
(2) v3.0, (2) v2.0
|
(1) v3.0, (2.5) v2.0
|
(1) v3.1, (1) v3.0, (1) v2.0
|
(2) 3.0, (2) 2.0
|
(1) 3.0, (2) 2.0
|
(2) 3.0, (2) 2.0
|
(1) 3.0, (2) 2.0
|
(1) 3.0, (2) 2.0
|
(2) 3.0, (2) 2.0
|
(1) 3.0, (1) 2.0
|
(1) 3.0, (2) 2.0
|
(1) 3.0, (1) 2.0
|
(1) 3.0, (1) 2.0
|
(1) 3.0, (1) 2.0
|
(1) 3.0, (1) 2.0
|Fan Headers
|
(8) 4-Pin
|
(4) 4-Pin
|
(8) 4-Pin, (1) 5-Pin Proprietary Extension
|
(6) 4-Pin
|
(6) 4-Pin
|
(7) 4-pin
|
(6) 4-pin
|
(5) 4-Pin
|
(3) 4-Pin, (1) 3-Pin
|
(3) 4-pin
|
(3) 4-pin, (1) 3-pin
|
(2) 4-pin
|
(3) 4-pin, (1) 3-pin
|
(1) 4-pin CPU, (1) 4-pin Chassis
|
(1) 4-pin CPU, (1) 4/4-pin Chassis
|Legacy Interfaces
|
✗
|
(1) Serial Com
|
✗
|
Serial Com, Parallel LPT
|
Serial COM
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
(2) 32-bit PCI, (1) Serial COM, (1) Parallel LPT
|
✗
|
(1) Serial COM
|
(1) Serial COM
|
(1) Serial COM, (1) Parallel LPT
|
✗
|
(1) COM
|Other Interfaces
|
FP-Audio, (2) RGB-LED, TPM, (2) Thermistor Header
|
FP-Audio, TPM, Aura-LED, TB_Header
|
FP-Audio, TB_Header, TPM, (2) RGB-LED, ROG_EXT, PC Speaker
|
FP-Audio, TPM, RGB-LED
|
TPM, Clear CMOS Jumper
|
I/O Shield LED header, Voltage Detection Points
|
✗
|
FP-Audio, S/PDIF, TPM
|
S/PDIF
|
✗
|
TPM
|
Chassis Intrusion
|
TPM
|
S/PDIF, TPM
|
✗
|Diagnostics Panel
|
4-Character Alphanumeric
|
✗
|
Numeric
|
✗
|
✗
|
2-digit
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
(4) LEDs
|
✗
|
✗
|
(4) Diagnostic LEDs
|Internal Button/Switch
|
O.C, ECO ,PWR, Reset, CLR_CMOS / Audio Gain, BIOS Mode, BIOS IC
|
✗/✗
|
Power, Rest, Safe_Boot, Retry, MemOK / Slow Mode
|
✗
|
✗
|
Power, Reset, CRL_CMOS, ECO, OC
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|SATA/RAID Controllers
|
Integrated (0/1/5/10), ASM1061 PCIe
|
Integrated (0/1/5/10)
|
Integrated (0/1/5/10)
|
Integrated (0/1/5/10)
|
Integrated (0/1/5/10)
|
ASM1061 PCIe (0/1/5/10)
|
Integrated (0/1/5/10)
|
Integrated (0/1/5/10)
|
Integrated (0/1/5/10)
|
Internal (0/1/5/10)
|
Internal (0/1/5/10)
|
Integrated (0/1/5/10)
|
Internal (0/1/5/10)
|
Integrated (0/1/5/10)
|
✗
|Ethernet Controllers
|
(2) Killer E2500 PCIe (DoubleShot-X3 Capable)
|
WGI219V PHY
|
WGI219V PHY
|
WGI219V PHY
|
Intel I219-V
|
Killer e2400 PCIe
|
Killer e2400 PCIe
|
WGI219V PHY
|
RTL8111HS PCIe
|
WGI219V PHY
|
Intel I219V
|
Realtek 8111H
|
Intel I219V
|
Intel I219V, Realtek RTL8111H
|
i219V PHY
|Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Controllers
|
Killer 1535 801.11ac 2x2 (867 mb/s) / BT 4.0 Combo
|
Intel 3160 802.11ac (433mb/s) / BT 4.0 Combo
|
✗/✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
Killer Wireless-AC 1535Killer Wireless-AC 1535
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
BCM4352 PCIe / Combo
|
✗
|
Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8260 / ✗
|
✗
|
802.11a/b/g/n/ac / 4.0/3.0+High speed class II
|
✗
|USB Controllers
|
Intel DSL6540 Thunderbolt 3, RTS5411 Hub
|
Integrated Only
|
(2) ASM2142 PCIe 3.0 x2
|
ASM2142 PCIe 3.0 x2
|
Chipset-only
|
✗
|
✗
|
Intel DSL6540 Thunderbolt 3 (2x Rear Panel Ports)
|
✗
|
ASM1142 (USB 3.1)
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
Integrated Only
|HD Audio Codec
|
Sound Blaster ZxRi PCIe
|
ALC892
|
ALC1220
|
ALC1220
|
ALC1150
|
Creative Core3D CA0132
|
ALC1150
|
ALC892
|
ALC887
|
ALC1150
|
ALC892
|
ALC887
|
ALC892
|
ALC892
|
ALC887
|DDL/DTS Connect
|
✗/✗
|
✗/✗
|
✗/✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
DTS Connect
|
✗
|
✗
|
DTS Connect
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|
✗
|Warranty
|
3 Years
|
3 Years
|
3 Years
|
3 Years
|
3 Years
|
3 Years
|
3 Years
|
3 Years
|
3 Years
|
3 Years
|
3 Years
|
3 Years
|
3 Years
|
3 Years
|
3 Years
Best Intel Z270 Motherboard
MORE: Intel Z270 Motherboard Price List
The Aorus Z270X-Gaming 9 pushes Intel’s latest mainstream platform beyond its basic limits of connectivity, appealing to ultimate system building fanatics as well as component reviewers.
The Aorus Z270X-Gaming 9 pushes Intel’s latest mainstream platform beyond its basic limits of connectivity, appealing to ultimate system building fanatics as well as component reviewers.
Approved at its regular $150 price, the Z270 Killer SLI/ac could have achieved an even greater value award were its recurring $20 discount made permanent.
Approved at its regular $150 price, the Z270 Killer SLI/ac could have achieved an even greater value award were its recurring $20 discount made permanent.
Overclockers willing to look past a slight features-to-price deficit may be rewarded with an overclocking victory in the ROG Maximus IX Hero.
Overclockers willing to look past a slight features-to-price deficit may be rewarded with an overclocking victory in the ROG Maximus IX Hero.
Z270 SLI Plus is recommended to anyone seeking an excellent balance of features, overclocking, and efficiency for a low price.
Z270 SLI Plus is recommended to anyone seeking an excellent balance of features, overclocking, and efficiency for a low price.
MORE: Best Builds
MORE: Best Cases
Best Intel C232 Motherboard
My first Tom’s Hardware Approved Award! Great placement and a decent price earn the ASRock Fatal1ty E3V5 Performance Gaming/OC. If you want to overclock and game while deploying ECC memory, this board will perform!
My first Tom’s Hardware Approved Award! Great placement and a decent price earn the ASRock Fatal1ty E3V5 Performance Gaming/OC. If you want to overclock and game while deploying ECC memory, this board will perform!
MORE: Best Cooling
MORE: Best CPUs
Best Intel Z170 Motherboards
MORE: Intel Z170 Motherboard Price List
Packing high-end features, such as a 3-way SLI enabling 48-lane repeater switch, Thunderbolt 3 controller, integrated liquid cooling support, a USB 3.1 front-panel adapter, dual Gigabit Ethernet and a MIMO wifi controller, Gigabyte's Z10X-Gaming G1 needs those features to justify its high price. Supreme four-DIMM memory overclocking stability has put this board in our own test arsenal, and those added features should give it the flexibility to make additional appearances in other articles. While far from value-priced, Gigabyte's Z170X-Gaming G1 sports a far more extensive feature set for the money than its lower-cost rivals, earning it our Editors' Choice award.
Packing high-end features, such as a 3-way SLI enabling 48-lane repeater switch, Thunderbolt 3 controller, integrated liquid cooling support, a USB 3.1 front-panel adapter, dual Gigabit Ethernet and a MIMO wifi controller, Gigabyte's Z10X-Gaming G1 needs those features to justify its high price. Supreme four-DIMM memory overclocking stability has put this board in our own test arsenal, and those added features should give it the flexibility to make additional appearances in other articles. While far from value-priced, Gigabyte's Z170X-Gaming G1 sports a far more extensive feature set for the money than its lower-cost rivals, earning it our Editors' Choice award.
Priced under $150 and occasionally as cheap as $130, the Fatal1ty Z170 Gaming K4 provides buyers with mid-range CPU overclocking capability, high-end overclocking for two memory modules, a Killer E2400 network controller, and a DTS Connect-enabled ALC1150 audio codec. While mediocre overclocking of 4-DIMM modules reminds us that this isn't marketed towards elite overclockers, those other features have made it a top value compared to similarly-priced products.
Priced under $150 and occasionally as cheap as $130, the Fatal1ty Z170 Gaming K4 provides buyers with mid-range CPU overclocking capability, high-end overclocking for two memory modules, a Killer E2400 network controller, and a DTS Connect-enabled ALC1150 audio codec. While mediocre overclocking of 4-DIMM modules reminds us that this isn't marketed towards elite overclockers, those other features have made it a top value compared to similarly-priced products.
If you love the idea of Thunderbolt 3 and tire of the extreme-overclocking theme of traditional mid-range “Gaming” motherboards, Gigabyte’s Z170X-Ultra Gaming makes a value play.
If you love the idea of Thunderbolt 3 and tire of the extreme-overclocking theme of traditional mid-range “Gaming” motherboards, Gigabyte’s Z170X-Ultra Gaming makes a value play.
Priced around $115, the Z170-HD3 checks off all of the basic Z170 motherboard features from the list, but it stops there before its able to pull buyers away from Gigabyte's more feature-laden models. Buyers get the LGA-1151 socket and loads of firmware settings to aid their overclocking efforts, but no USB 3.1 controller or even dual-x8-mode for graphics arrays. PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 is a nice touch, and its implementation costs Gigabyte only the price of a connector. Overall, Gigabyte’s Z170-HD3 is a solid performance board at an exceptionally-low price.
Priced around $115, the Z170-HD3 checks off all of the basic Z170 motherboard features from the list, but it stops there before its able to pull buyers away from Gigabyte's more feature-laden models. Buyers get the LGA-1151 socket and loads of firmware settings to aid their overclocking efforts, but no USB 3.1 controller or even dual-x8-mode for graphics arrays. PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 is a nice touch, and its implementation costs Gigabyte only the price of a connector. Overall, Gigabyte’s Z170-HD3 is a solid performance board at an exceptionally-low price.
ASRock’s Fatal1ty Z170 Gaming-ITX/ac sets the standard for high-end Mini ITX Skylake overclocking.
ASRock’s Fatal1ty Z170 Gaming-ITX/ac sets the standard for high-end Mini ITX Skylake overclocking.
MORE: Best Deals
MORE: Best Graphics
Best Intel H170 Motherboards
MORE: Intel H170 Motherboard Price List
Builders who don't have a windowed case or need 7.1-channel analog audio connections on the I/O panel can save a few dollars compared to the H170 Pro4 (non-S), by choosing the H170 Pro4S. It still has the same logic components, even if a few audio connectors and a voltage regulator heat sink are missing. Using the same circuit board and even the same ferite-core voltage regulator chokes as the non-S version, those few changes are entirely responsible for the Pro4S' reduced price. If you’re on a tight budget and aren’t one of the very few people who will miss what’s not on the Pro4 version of this board, this one is a good choice.
Builders who don't have a windowed case or need 7.1-channel analog audio connections on the I/O panel can save a few dollars compared to the H170 Pro4 (non-S), by choosing the H170 Pro4S. It still has the same logic components, even if a few audio connectors and a voltage regulator heat sink are missing. Using the same circuit board and even the same ferite-core voltage regulator chokes as the non-S version, those few changes are entirely responsible for the Pro4S' reduced price. If you’re on a tight budget and aren’t one of the very few people who will miss what’s not on the Pro4 version of this board, this one is a good choice.
Despite being the only mini-ITX board in today's round-up, MSI's H170I PRO AC offers a very complete set of features. But there is one "gotcha:" The M.2 slot is PCIe-only. It's the most expensive board in this round-up, and the only one with wireless connectivity. (Not tested today, as none of these other boards have wireless.) Assuming that's worth at least $20-$30, this board also deserves our Editor Approved award.
Despite being the only mini-ITX board in today's round-up, MSI's H170I PRO AC offers a very complete set of features. But there is one "gotcha:" The M.2 slot is PCIe-only. It's the most expensive board in this round-up, and the only one with wireless connectivity. (Not tested today, as none of these other boards have wireless.) Assuming that's worth at least $20-$30, this board also deserves our Editor Approved award.
If you are ready to leave DDR3 behind, ASRock's H170M Pro4 is another good, all-around choice, particularly if you are picky about power usage. I also liked the way the color of the heat sinks pops out. Looking at the features table, only SATA Express is missing, yet it is the least expensive board in today's round-up. For now, it deserves our Editor's Approved award, at the very least. It will get a second look later, when it will be compared with the "Pro4 S" version to see if it should move up in our rankings.
If you are ready to leave DDR3 behind, ASRock's H170M Pro4 is another good, all-around choice, particularly if you are picky about power usage. I also liked the way the color of the heat sinks pops out. Looking at the features table, only SATA Express is missing, yet it is the least expensive board in today's round-up. For now, it deserves our Editor's Approved award, at the very least. It will get a second look later, when it will be compared with the "Pro4 S" version to see if it should move up in our rankings.
The two LAN ports on the H170M-ITXac (plus wireless) may be perfect for specific uses, such as network appliances. It remains a decent choice for other uses as well, provided that you don't mind the trade-offs.
The two LAN ports on the H170M-ITXac (plus wireless) may be perfect for specific uses, such as network appliances. It remains a decent choice for other uses as well, provided that you don't mind the trade-offs.
MORE: Best Gaming Laptops
MORE: Best Memory
Best Intel H110 Motherboards
MORE: Intel H110 Motherboard Price List
If this board isn’t missing something you need, it’s a good step up from a plain vanilla H110, with all the options most users actually need rather than merely want.
If this board isn’t missing something you need, it’s a good step up from a plain vanilla H110, with all the options most users actually need rather than merely want.
MORE: Best Power Supplies
MORE: Best SSDs
MORE: Best Virtual Reality Headsets
Thanks!
Bsquared
Thanks
For gaming it's a no-brainer: The latest Skylake platform is #1 bar none.