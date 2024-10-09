Best RTX 4090 desktop deal: Fully-loaded Alienware PC is $1,000 off

Despite the rumors of an upcoming Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090, the RTX 4090 is still expensive. But over at Dell, which is having sales to compete with Amazon's October Prime Day, one pre-built with a 4090 in it is seeing a $1,000 price cut.



The Alienware Aurora R16 is down to $2,999.99 with that top-of-the-line GPU, down from $3,999.99. Pricey, definitely, but still a deal. And in a quick check at other stores, we couldn't find another PC with that GPU for any less. If you don't want to build your own, this is as cheap as you're going to get for now.

Alienware Aurora R16 with RTX 4090, Core i9, 2TB, 64GB: now $2,999 at Dell (was $3,999)

This fully-loaded Alienware desktop comes complete with a Core i9-14900KF CPU, 64GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD and RTX 4090 graphics. It also has customizable RGB lighting, a 1,000 watt PSU and a 240mm AIO.

This system also comes with an Intel Core i9-14900KF, 64GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD, as well as a 240 mm AIO cooler and a 1,000-watt PSU.



In our testing, the Alienware (with the same configuration except for 32GB of RAM) ripped and tore through gaming benchmarks — as it should with these parts — at both 1080p and 4K resolutions.

But if you're buying to upgrade for the future, be warned. While Alienware redesigned the outside of the chassis to be smaller and sleeker, the inside still uses a proprietary motherboard and a server PSU. There's not much in the way of upgrades here, though you could always take that RTX 4090 with you to a new build.



That being said, this isn't bad when you compare the pricing to building one on your own, especially considering we found that to be the case before it went on sale. If you don't want to build your own rig, can deal with some fan noise, and don't mind the lack of upgrade potential, this is a pretty solid deal.