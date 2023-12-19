Dell's RTX 4070-Powered Alienware M16 gaming laptop falls back to 1,399 — its lowest price

Back to the lowest price I've seen since the sales in October, this powerful Dell Alienware laptop is back on offer and is a much more affordable proposition this holiday season. Alienware is a premium laptop brand that often sets its prices much higher than the competition - so to see a reduction in the MSRP price of up to $600 is great news, and although expensive you are getting a well-built laptop with a top-spec screen and powerful internal components.

You can grab this offer on the Dell Alienware M16 gaming laptop at Dell for $1,399 - a saving of $600 from the MSRP of $1,999. This 16-inch Alienware laptop comes fully loaded with an Intel Core i7-13700HX processor, RTX 4070 laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD for storage. All of these components go into outputting your favorite games in a glorious 2K QHD resolution, with up to a 165Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay.

Alienware m16 Gaming Laptop (RTX 4070): now $1399 at Dell (was $1999)

Having Nvidia's RTX 4070 laptop GPU onboard the M16 means you can actually get the most out of your games by being able to view and play them in a QHD resolution with high frame rates and also have the capability to utilize software supported features such as ray tracing and DLSS 3/3.5 - as long as they are supported in the game. With a smaller screen, pixel density makes for a crisper picture in most situations, so there is always room to tweak game settings to alter frame rate or advanced graphics features.

Connect more devices and monitors with plenty of available ports that include 2 x USB-C Ports, 1 x USB-A, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x Mini DisplayPort 1.4, and a headset jack. At this current sales price, it's hard to find a comparable model for much less.