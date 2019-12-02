Dell Doorbuster: 24-Inch, 144 Hz FreeSync Monitor Just $99

Dell S2419HGF (Image credit: Amazon)

The Dell S2419HGF normally sells for $299.99. But as part of Cyber Monday tech deals season, Dell is selling it for just $99 starting at 9 am ET. Dell considers it a doorbuster and, in fact, it had the same sale going on Black Friday, but the monitor was sold out within five minutes. So don't think too much though as we expect the S2419HGF fly off the the shelves at this price.

The Dell S2419HGF rocks a 24-inch TN display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. The monitor is rated with a native refresh rate of 120 Hz. However, you can easily overclock it to 144Hz, which is why Dell advertises it as such.

The Dell S2419HGF comes with support for AMD's FreeSync technology to provide a tear-free gaming experience. The good news is that the monitor is also G-Sync compatible, meaning you can enjoy the adaptive sync capabilities with your Nvidia GeForce graphics card. The S2419HGF also boasts a 1ms GTG (gray-to-gray) response time.

The Dell S2419HGF is quite flexible as it supports height, swivel, tilt and pivot adjustments. Input connectors include two HDMI 1.4 ports, one DisplayPort 1.2 output, one USB 3.0 upstream port, two USB 3.0 downstream ports, one headphone-out jack and one audio line-out jack.

Dell backs the S2419HGF with a limited three-year warranty.