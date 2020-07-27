Get Into Curved 144Hz Gaming for Under $200

There are generally two approaches people take when buying new gaming monitors: You prioritize speed or you prioritize fidelity. If you’re like me and you fall into the latter camp, that makes displays like the 27-inch Lenovo G27c-10 ideal. Currently on sale $189.99 at Best Buy, which is down from its standard price of $220, this monitors two key features are its 144Hz refresh rate and curved form factor.



The Lenovo G27c-10 is a 27 inch curved gaming monitor that focuses on 1080p gaming at 144 fps. It also fights screen tearing with AMD FreeSync. In terms of build. the stand is adjustable and tiltable, and the monitor comes with both an HDMI connection and a DisplayPort connection.

