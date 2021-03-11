Get $50 off This Acer Nitro QHD UltraWide Gaming Monitor

On the lookout to get the best gaming monitor you can for cheap? Going above and beyond the standard small 1080p panel usually costs you a lot, especially if you’re looking for a big curved screen with a vivid color gamut.

That’s why when we see a deal this good, we pay attention. Don’t miss out, as the feature-packed Acer Nitro XV340CK is back to its lowest price of $399.99, which is a $50 price cut.

Acer Nitro XV340CK: was $449, now $399 at Newegg

This 34-inch 2K gaming monitor sports a buttery smooth 144Hz refresh rate, a 99% sRGB color gamut and a 1ms VRB response time. This alongside multiple HDMI and DP ports and AMD FreeSync make this a great option for gaming enthusiasts.View Deal

When it comes to finding a good gaming monitor deal, you need to strike a good balance between all of the essentials — high resolution for a detailed picture, and a high refresh rate to not miss a beat.

Acer’s Nitro XV340CK nails this handily with a 34-inch 1440p IPS panel that offers a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms VRB response time. Not only that, but with an ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio, you get the competitive edge of seeing more around you. Assuming the games you play support that — some competitive games don't in the name of fairness. If not, it's still great for productivity and for increased immersion in single player games.

Not only that, but you get plenty of I/O (2x HDMI, 2x DP and USB 3.0), adaptive sync, blue light-reducing technology and VESA-compatible mounting, making it easy to slot straight into your home setup.