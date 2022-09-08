Acer’s 35-Inch Z35P Gaming Monitor Drops $100 Below Previous Low: Real Deals

The massive 35-inch ultrawide Acer Predator Z35P curved gaming has had $100 knocked off of its previous lowest price and is now only $399 on Amazon (opens in new tab). If you're looking for more screen real estate for all your favorite games, then this offer may be of interest to you. We reviewed the Acer Predator Z35P (opens in new tab)and thought it was rather expensive at the time, but at this price, the monitor is a very attractive proposition.

Intel's Core i5-12600K has also seen a small reduction to just $250 (opens in new tab). It's a superb CPU for the price, but you may want to hold off until the next generation, as Intel's 13th Gen Raptor Lake is expected to release in the near future.

Grab one of Corsair's HX Series HX750 power supplies for only $96 (opens in new tab) on Newegg. This is a brilliant price for this 80-Plus Platinum-rated unit. To get the HX750 for $96 you need to use code SSBW823 at the checkout and also make use of a $20 rebate offer.

We also have some SSD deals below, so please don't forget to scroll down and check them out.

Acer Predator Z35P 35-inch Curved Monitor: was $899, now $399 at Amazon

The Acer Predator Z35P is a 35-inch 1800R curved gaming monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio, 100Hz refresh rate, and a 3440x1440 resolution. This monitor also uses Nvidia G-Sync technology.

Intel Core i5-12600K: was $294, now $250 at Newegg

The Core i5-12600K is a great all-rounder for an affordable price — made even better with this discount. With 10 cores/16 threads and a max clock speed of 4.9 GHz. Plus the impressive setup of 6 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores is great for day-to-day use. If you don't need integrated graphics go for the 12600KF.

Corsair HX Series HX750: was $154, now $96 at Newegg with promo code and rebate

The HX750 power supply is a fully modular PSU, with supplied cables. The unit is also 80-Plus Platinum Certified, for peak performance and reliability.

Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4 1TB: was $159, now $119 at Amazon

This PCIe 4, NVMe SSD blew us away when we reviewed it, returning scores that were similar to the more-expensive WD Black SN850 and Samsung 980 PRO. It promises sequential reads and writes of up to 7,000 and 5,300 MBps.

XPG SX8100 PCIe Gen 3 4TB: was $699, now $399 at B&H

This 4TB PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD features a massive 4TB of storage. It has read/write speeds as high as 3500/3000 MB/s and is ideal if you are looking for more storage but have limited M.2 slots on your motherboard.

