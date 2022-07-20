Acer’s 34-Inch XZ342CK 2K Ultrawide Gaming Monitor Is Reduced to $399: Real Deals

On sale today is a cinema-screen-sized gaming monitor from Acer — the Acer Nitro XZ342CK is now just $399 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's a $50 savings off its usual price of $449.

One of our favorite SSDs, the trusty Samsung 980 Pro 1TB is back down to $119. Retaining its special pricing during Amazon Prime Day, this is the lowest price its been.

If you're looking for a budget gaming laptop that's affordable but still able to offer good performance in the latest games then the AN515-57-79TD variant of the Acer Nitro 5 is a great deal at $869.

Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) PCIe Gen 4 SSD: was $229, now $119 at Amazon

Our favorite SSD thanks to its epic performance and superb power efficiency, the Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MBps.

Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-57-79TD) Gaming Laptop: was $999, now $869 at Newegg

This SKU of the Acer Nitro 5 comes equipped with an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. The screen measures 15.6-inches for this 1920 x 1080 resolution IPS panel and has a refresh rate of 144Hz.

Asus TUF Gaming GT501 Mid-Tower Case: was $179, now $109 with code FLSBU2Z28 at Newegg

The GT501 comes with two USB 3.1 Gen1 ports on the front panel as well as audio ports, tempered (smoked) glass side panel, and steel construction. Included are four fans — three front and one rear exhaust. Another nice feature of this case is the carry straps, that help you move your PC if needed.

Corsair Carbide Series Spec-Delta RGB Mid-Tower Case: was $104, now $64 at Newegg

An airflow-inspired front panel adorns the Corsair Carbide Series Spec-Delta, with an angular design to the mesh material. This case comes with three LED fans in the front and a rear exhaust fan, with room for up to a 360mm radiator in the front, a 240mm radiator in the top, and a 120mm radiator in the rear.

