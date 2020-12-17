LG Ultrawide 34-Inch Curved IPS Monitor Down to $579

Why should gamers hog all the curved monitors? The massive 34-inch LG 34BK95C-W curved monitor makes a great case that ultrawide and curved screens are ideal for creative users, too. It's usually priced at around $899 but is available today for just $579 through Newegg.

Not only is this a curved display, it also has an IPS panel and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification. Ultrawide and curved displays aren't for everyone, though, so also check out our list of the best computer monitor deals to comparison shop with other quality monitors.

LG Ultrawide 34BK95C-W 34-Inch IPS: was $899, now $579 at Newegg

This screen has a 3440 x 1440 resolution with a refresh rate of 75Hz. It uses Nano IPS technology (which gives it a wider color gamut) and features HDR 400. This model also supports AMD FreeSync to reduce screen tearing.

Users can save a little desk space by using the 7-Watt built-in speakers or opt to use the audio out port with a set of headphones. There are multiple video input options including two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort. This screen can also be mounted to a wall or arm using a compatible VESA mount.

Visit the LG 34BK95C-W product page at Newegg for more details and checkout options.