Intel Core i7-10700KF Hits New $247 Low

Intel's 10th Generation CPUs may be one generation behind the current best CPUs, but they're still plenty powerful, even with Alder Lake looming over the horizon. Not to mention, these chips are actually in stock, which isn't always the case with Intel's 11th Gen desktop CPUs. That makes the Intel Core i7-10700KF, which recently hit a brand new low of $247 at Amazon, pretty enticing, depsite its age.

Intel Core i7-10700KF: was $308, now $269 at Amazon With specs almost identical to the Intel Core i7-10700K, which itself is as good at gaming as the Core i9-10900K, this chip has serious value for Intel gamers. It lacks integrated graphics, but its 5.1 GHz boost clock is enticing. The chip has 8 cores, 16 threads and a 16MB cache and doesn't come with a cooler. View Deal

With 8 CPU cores, 16 threads and a boost clock speed of 5.1 GHz, the Intel Core i7-10700KF is almost identical to the more expensive Intel Core i7-10700K, except it doesn't come with integrated graphics. But it's about on par with the Core i9-10900K in gaming, as we mentioned in our i7-10700K review. For instance, when playing Far Cry 5 on an otherwise identical rig with an RTX 2080 Ti, it hit a 155 fps average vs the i9's 157 fps average. That makes the i7-10700KF one of the best values for gamers who are okay with a last-gen chip and are planning to use dedicated graphics card.