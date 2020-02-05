MSI's 4K P65 Mobile Workstation Is $100 Off

If you're looking for a powerful Windows laptop to use for video production, photo editing or 3D animation, MSI's P65 Creator fits the bill. This 15.6-inch workstation packs extremely-powerful components and a 4K display into a super-svelte, lightweight chassis. With one of the best tech deals, you can now grab one at Amazon for just $1,752 with coupon code 100CREATOR, $100 off the current price.

Based on the design of MSI's GS65 Stealth gaming laptop, but made more for work than play, the P65 Creator weighs just 4.9 pounds and is a mere 0.63 inches thick. Yet, MSI still found room for an Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, RTX 2060 graphics, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

The thin-bezeled 4K display promises sharp images and nearly 100% of the sRGB color gamut. MSI rates the P65 Creator for 8 hours of battery life.

At $1,752, the Creator is the lowest price that it has been since it hit a mere $1,499 on Cyber Monday. The coupon code 100CREATOR will remain valid through February 28.