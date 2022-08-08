Nvidia's RTX 3060 Ti Founders Edition Is in Stock for $399: Real Deals

We've been used to Founders Edition cards going out of stock and then basically only showing up on sites like eBay in the past. But these days it's becoming more common to see GPUs and the occasional Founders Edition card back in stock online and on shelves as they should be. You can get your hands on an Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti FE at Best Buy for $399 (opens in new tab), making it one of the cheapest 3060 Ti's on the market currently. See our GPU Hierarchy (opens in new tab) and review of the RTX 3060 Ti (opens in new tab)for more details on the card.

If you're in the market for a CPU instead (or as well) this the cheapest we've seen the Ryzen 5 5600G processor, at only $127 (opens in new tab) on Amazon. That's a fantastic price for a great-performing CPU. See our list of the best CPUs for gaming (opens in new tab) and review of the 5600G (opens in new tab) for more information.

You can also grab an EVGA Z15 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for only $39 (opens in new tab), which is an absolute steal seeing as you get a hot-swappable board that comes with quality Kaihl switches and per-key RGB.

More deals are below.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti 8GB Founders Edition: now $399 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The Founders Edition of Nvidia's RTX 3060 Ti comes stocked with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM and core clock speeds of 1.41MHz that can boost to 1.67Mhz. The card follows the design of previous FE cards, with its dual-fan and steel/black aesthetic.

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 5 5600G: was $259, now $127 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Ryzen 5 5600G is a six-core 12-thread APU with a 16MB L3 cache and a base clock of 3.9GHz able to boost to 4.4GHz. This chip contains integrated Radeon graphics with a TDP of 65W. The Wraith Stealth cooler is also included in this retail box. $14 shipping brings this up to $166.

(opens in new tab) EVGA Z15 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: was $129, now $39 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A lot of keyboard for the money, this EVGA Z15 RGB comes with quality Kaihl Speed Bronze (clicky) Switches on a hot-swappable board, with full per-key RGB lighting when using the software to configure. Extra's include multimedia keys, a scroll wheel, and a handy detachable magnetic palm rest.

(opens in new tab) EVGA SuperNOVA 80 Plus Gold 1300W G2: was $309, now $159 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This high-end 1300W PSU from EVGA comes with an 80-Plus Gold certification and a 140mm heavy-duty fan. For extra peace of mind, this power supply has a 10-year guarantee.

(opens in new tab) Netgear Nighthawk AX3000 WiFi 6: was $109, now $49 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Nighthawk AX3000 uses beamforming to improve the wireless signal in your property and help provide WiFi 6 speeds of up to 3 Gbps for streaming video, gaming, and online meetings/schooling.

Looking for more deals?