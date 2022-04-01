Sabrent's Huge and Speedy 8TB Gen 4 SSD Is Now Available for $1,499

This is not an April Fools joke! Sabrent has released their Rocket 4 Plus 8TB Gen 4 SSD on Amazon for $1,499. Yes, that's a chunk of cash, but you are getting superfast Gen 4 speeds on a gargantuan 8TB of storage space. That's enough room to install most of your Steam library or do some serious video rendering.

Here's another great deal — the RTX 3070 Gigabyte Aorus 15P XD gaming laptop, now only $1,199 at Newegg after a large discount. And if you are on the lookout for a new monitor, why not check out the Gigabyte M32U now down to $599? That's a fantastic price for a 144Hz 4K monster-sized monitor.

More details and more deals are below!

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Sabrent 8TB Rocket 4 Plus Gen 4 SSD: now $1,499 on Amazon

Massive M.2 SSD storage with this 8TB NVMe 4.0 model from Sabrent. The Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 8TB SSD has sequential read/write speeds of 7100/6600MB/s for a superfast high-capacity storage solution.

Gigabyte Aorus 15P XD 15-Inch (RTX 3070): was $1,899, now $1,199 at Newegg

This machine comes with a 15-inch 240Hz IPS FHD display powered by an Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU and an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU. This model comes with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB Gen 4 SSD.

Gigabyte M32U: was $800, now $599 at Newegg

This 32-inch, 4K 144Hz display boasts a 1 ms response time and HDMI 2.1 support, to make the most of the latest GPUs or next-gen consoles — alongside HDR 600, a KVM switch and built-in speakers.

Elegoo Saturn 3D Printer: was $549, now $439 at Amazon with discount coupon applied

When we reviewed this printer we gave it the Editor's Choice award for good reason. It has a huge print volume, simple bed leveling, and a rigid dual-Z linear rail system. This printer is often hard to come by, so $110 off the price will see this printer fly out of the warehouses!

Freenove Big Hexapod Robot K: was $164, now $154 at Amazon with coupon

This nightmare-inducing robot features the ability to walk, self-balance, stream live video, facial recognition, ultrasonic ranging, and wireless remote control. This kit does not include Pi or batteries.

Looking for more deals?