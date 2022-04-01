Sabrent's Huge and Speedy 8TB Gen 4 SSD Is Now Available for $1,499

By published

Serious size and blazing speeds

Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 8TB NVMe SSD
(Image credit: Sabrent)

This is not an April Fools joke! Sabrent has released their Rocket 4 Plus 8TB Gen 4 SSD on Amazon for $1,499. Yes, that's a chunk of cash, but you are getting superfast Gen 4 speeds on a gargantuan 8TB of storage space. That's enough room to install most of your Steam library or do some serious video rendering.

Here's another great deal — the RTX 3070 Gigabyte Aorus 15P XD gaming laptop, now only $1,199 at Newegg after a large discount. And if you are on the lookout for a new monitor, why not check out the Gigabyte M32U now down to $599? That's a fantastic price for a 144Hz 4K monster-sized monitor.

More details and more deals are below! 

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Sabrent 8TB Rocket 4 Plus Gen 4 SSD: now $1,499 on Amazon

Sabrent 8TB Rocket 4 Plus Gen 4 SSD: now $1,499 on Amazon
Massive M.2 SSD storage with this 8TB NVMe 4.0 model from Sabrent. The Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 8TB SSD has sequential read/write speeds of 7100/6600MB/s for a superfast high-capacity storage solution.

View Deal
Gigabyte Aorus 15P XD 15-Inch (RTX 3070): was $1,899, now $1,199 at Newegg

Gigabyte Aorus 15P XD 15-Inch (RTX 3070): was $1,899, now $1,199 at Newegg
This machine comes with a 15-inch 240Hz IPS FHD display powered by an Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU and an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU. This model comes with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB Gen 4 SSD.

View Deal
Gigabyte M32U:  was $800, now $599 at Newegg

Gigabyte M32U: was $800, now $599 at Newegg
This 32-inch, 4K 144Hz display boasts a 1 ms response time and HDMI 2.1 support, to make the most of the latest GPUs or next-gen consoles — alongside HDR 600, a KVM switch and built-in speakers.

View Deal
Elegoo Saturn 3D Printer: was $549, now $439 at Amazon with discount coupon applied

Elegoo Saturn 3D Printer: was $549, now $439 at Amazon with discount coupon applied
When we reviewed this printer we gave it the Editor's Choice award for good reason. It has a huge print volume, simple bed leveling, and a rigid dual-Z linear rail system. This printer is often hard to come by, so $110 off the price will see this printer fly out of the warehouses!

View Deal
Freenove Big Hexapod Robot K: was $164, now $154 at Amazon with coupon

Freenove Big Hexapod Robot K: was $164, now $154 at Amazon with coupon
This nightmare-inducing robot features the ability to walk, self-balance, stream live video, facial recognition, ultrasonic ranging, and wireless remote control. This kit does not include Pi or batteries. 

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.
