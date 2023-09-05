The newest 14-inch MEGABOOK T1 from Tecno is perfect for your back to school needs

Fall is in the air, the leaves are crisp, and soon we will be embraced by pumpkin-flavored-everything. Before that can kick into gear officially, however, we need to prepare for the Back to School season. Whether you’re a parent or a college student heading off to campus, it’s likely there’s a laptop on your back to school shopping list. It may even be that you’re a teacher heading back into the classroom who needs a portable office. Regardless of which role you’re in this back-to-school season, it's likely you’re looking for a checklist of features to get you through the educational work day.

A portable office

If you’re going to be lugging a laptop around in your backpack or briefcase all day, it's very likely that you’re going to want a device that is lightweight and easy to carry. It should also be ultra-thin to save space in your bag. Tecno has recently introduced a 14-inch MEGABOOK T1 2023 that is ultraslim at just 14.88 mm and just 1.39 kg, making it one of the lightest laptops on the market today.

Alongside its sleek and modern sizing, the MEGABOOK T1 still manages to be a mighty powerhouse. The MEGABOOK T1 is loaded with an Intel Core i7-12650H with a 45W performance released by 10-core, 16 thread configuration. The 13th gen Intel processor can then be paired with either 8 or 16 GB of RAM and either 512 GB or 1 TB of storage.

(Image credit: Tecno)

To cap off the powerful internals, the MEGABOOK T1 2023 boasts a screen-to-body ratio of 90% and a wide 16:10 display. The display has 350 nits brightness with TUV eye protection and 100%sRGB color. You’re not sacrificing functionality and display for a slimmer, lightweight device. This immersive and vibrant display is great for working on projects and relaxing with a movie after class. The MEGABOOK T1 2023’s impressive 75Wh battery makes sure that the laptop can carry you throughout your entire workday and into your evening as you wind down and relax. The extended battery life is capable of holding a charge for up to 18.5 hours of use, so you can go about your day without worrying about finding the nearest power outlet.

The MEGABOOK T1 2023 will be available Q4 2023.

Dazzling functionality

The MEGABOOK series of devices from Tecno are excellent little workhorses for portable offices and educational needs, but we want our tech to look as good as it works. Tecno has introduced a dazzling limited edition of their flagship MEGABOOK S1, the first laptop of its kind to feature a high-end industrial technology using “poly chromatic photoisomer” which results in color changes on the device’s surface. When exposed to UV lighting such as the sun or a black light, the monochromatic surface of the MEGABOOK S1 will change colors to produce a dazzling effect, so you can get your work done in style.

A brand you can trust

Tecno launched its CAMON series of sleek, stylish camera phones in 2014 and has since been pushing the boundaries of aesthetics and technology to create devices that perform as good as they look. The brand has expanded beyond smartphones to create wearables, tablets, and smart home products as well as the HiOS operating system. In 2022, TECNO AIoT committed to expanding within Turkey and the European market with product development and price points that align with consumers' wants and needs. The TECNO AIoT ecosystem currently offers 30 SKU across 5 fields, including consumer friendly smart technology that adds convenience for people, homes, and businesses.

To learn more about TECNO, visit their official website: www.tecno-mobile.com.