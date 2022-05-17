WD Black SN850 NVMe M.2 2TB SSD Is Now Only $239: Real Deals

Superfast storage for a lower price.

Western Digital's SN850 2TB M.2 SSD has been reduced to its lowest price of $239 on Amazon right now. This is a superb storage drive with superfast read/write speeds and is on our best SSDs list due to its specs and performance.

If you're looking for a large ultrawide monitor then the Acer Predator Z35P 35-inch 21:9 Curved Monitor reduced to $574 from B&H could be one to consider. With a 100Hz refresh rate and G-Sync technology, this 3440x1440 resolution monitor is quite attractive at this lower price point.

Corsair's 5000D mid-tower ATX case is currently $89 at Newegg with the use of a promotional code. This alternate case variant to the 5000D Airflow replaces the mesh front panel with a more solid panel aesthetic. 

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

WD Black SN850 NVMe M.2 2TB: was $270, now $239 at Amazon

WD Black SN850 NVMe M.2 2TB: was $270, now $239 at Amazon
Jump on the PCIe Gen 4 superhighway with speeds up to 7000 MB/s read and 5300 MB/s write. This 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD is a great compact storage solution with all the durability you know and love from Western Digital storage products.

Acer Predator Z35P 35-inch Curved Monitor: was $799, now $574 at B&amp;H

Acer Predator Z35P 35-inch Curved Monitor: was $799, now $574 at B&H
The Acer Predator Z35P is a 35-inch curved gaming monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio, 100Hz refresh rate, and a 3440x1440 resolution. This monitor also uses Nvidia G-Sync technology.

Corsair 5000D Mid-Tower ATX Case: was $174, now $89 with code SSBSA724

Corsair 5000D Mid-Tower ATX Case: was $174, now $89 with code SSBSA724 at Newegg
This 5000D variant has a solid front panel with vents on the edges which helps to keep your PC components cool by allowing airflow into the computer's enclosure. There is also a tempered glass side panel for viewing the insides of you're beloved PC. 

Corsair K60 RGB Pro SE Gaming Keyboard: was $99, now $75 at Amazon

Corsair K60 RGB Pro SE Gaming Keyboard: was $99, now $75 at Amazon
The K60 mechanical gaming keyboard from Corsair features a brushed aluminum frame with Cherry Viola linear switches. The wrist rest is detachable and the keycaps are PBT double-shot for a hard-wearing finish that still allows the RGB to shine through. 

DeepCool Assassin III CPU Cooler: was $99, now $79 at Newegg

DeepCool Assassin III CPU Cooler: was $99, now $79 at Newegg
This CPU air-cooler from DeepCool features a dual-fan design blowing air over the fins of seven direct-contact heatpipes. This is a large cooler so make sure to check RAM clearance and whether it will fit in your case. 

