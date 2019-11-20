AsRock X570 Motherboard for AMD Ryzen 3000 Gets 20% Discount

(Image credit: ASRock)

Buying a new motherboard is always a balance of figuring out which features you want and need versus which price you are willing to pay. Sometimes, that challenge can be made a little easier to solve, like, for example, when a well-kitted motherboard happens to have a very good price tag. And thus, here’s a deal we found as we prepare for the best Black Friday tech deals: ASRock’s X570 Steel Legend motherboard can now be had for $159.99, making it one of the cheapest X570 boards money can buy.

ASRock X570 Steel Legend - $159.99 (20% off) @ Newegg This is the lowest price we've seen yet for this AMD motherboard, which normally goes for $199.99. It's ready for an AMD Ryzen 3000-series CPU and DDR4 RAM running at up to 4,666 MHz. View Deal

This motherboard comes with AMD’s X570 chipset and the AM4 CPU socket, which makes it an ideal candidate for running an AMD Ryzen 3000-series processor.

It can support DDR4 memory up to 4,666 MHz when paired with a 3000-series processor and has two PCIe 4.0 x16 slots. If you install two graphics cards, it’ll run each slot at just eight lanes, but because they’re PCIe 4.0 slots if you’re using a GPU that also has PCIe 4.0 support, chances are you won’t notice the difference. The main PCIe slot is re-enforced with a steel surround.

The CPU is fed by a 10-phase power delivery circuit with 60A power chokes, which although not the most lavish, will provide ample power delivery.

(Image credit: ASRock)

The board also comes with heaps of connectivity options, including a pair of USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports (one Type-A and one Type-C) and a total of 10 USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, four of which are accessible through the front I/O headers. There is high-quality onboard audio with a Realtek ALC1220 audio codec and Nichicon capacitors, and for storage there are eight SATA3 ports and two M.2 NVMe slots.

To top it off, despite the price point, you still get support for addressable RGB through AsRock's Polychrome RGB and Polychrome Sync software.

If this isn't the motherboard for you, feel free to check out our favorite picks, detailed on our Best Motherboards page.