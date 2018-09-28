Best Gaming Laptops of 2018

Sure, gaming desktops tend to offer more performance for the money, but just try fitting your mini tower, monitor and keyboard on the airplane tray table. When you need a powerful rig you can take with you, there's no substitute for a gaming laptop.

Gaming laptops come in all shapes and sizes, for different needs and budgets. Some come with full-size Nvidia GeForce GTX graphics cards, while others go for the more efficient Max-Q designs that enable thinner chassis and quieter fans. While many gaming laptops come with 1080p display, some opt for 4K models.

To help you find a system today, we've compiled a list of the best gaming laptops right now. For a primer on how to pick one, check out our gaming laptop buyer’s guide.

News and Updates



We reviewed the Origin PC Eon17-X , a monstrously powerful boutique gaming notebook with a high price tag. It's dimmer than average display kept it from this list.

There's still no word on mobile versions of Nvidia's new RTX 2070, 2080 and 2080 Ti cards, so expect more laptops with Nvidia's 10-series GPUs until that changes.

Why Trust Us

Tom’s Hardware has been on the PC beat for more than two decades.We run a comprehensive suite of benchmarks that run though storage, displays, CPUs, GPUs and more. We'll also rely on real-world usage to put together a complete picture of what it’s like to play on every gaming notebook we test.

Quick Shopping Tips

Focus on the GPU: Most games are dependent on the GPU, and those aren’t upgradeable. If you splurge on a powerful GPU now, you’ll be gaming comfortably for a few years.

Choose higher resolution or faster speeds: 4K displays are pretty, but the fastest 144Hz displays are only on 1920 x 1080 screens right now.

You can upgrade some parts later: While CPUs and GPUs are almost always soldered down, most gaming laptops let you replace the RAM and storage, so you can buy cheaper now and add more memory and a bigger hard drive or SSD down the road.

Best Overall

Best Budget

Best Thin and Light

Best Splurge

Best for eSports

