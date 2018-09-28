Best Gaming Laptops of 2018

Sure, gaming desktops tend to offer more performance for the money, but just try fitting your mini tower, monitor and keyboard on the airplane tray table. When you need a powerful rig you can take with you, there's no substitute for a gaming laptop.
Gaming laptops come in all shapes and sizes, for different needs and budgets. Some come with full-size Nvidia GeForce GTX graphics cards, while others go for the more efficient Max-Q designs that enable thinner chassis and quieter fans. While many gaming laptops come with 1080p display, some opt for 4K models.
To help you find a system today, we've compiled a list of the best gaming laptops right now. For a primer on how to pick one, check out our gaming laptop buyer’s guide.
-
Alienware 17 R5Best Overall
-
- Display
- 17.3-inch, QHD (2560 x 1440) TN+WVA (120Hz, G-Sync)
-
- CPU
- Intel Core i9-8950HK
-
- Graphics
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB GDDR5X)
-
- Memory
- 32GB DDR4 2666MHz
-
- SSD
- 256GB PCIe m.2
-
- HDD
- 1TB 7,200 RPM
-
- Optical
- ✗
-
- Networking
- Killer 1435 802.11ac 2x2 Wi-Fi, Ethernet jack
-
- Video Ports
- HDMI
-
- USB Ports
- (2) USB 3.0, USB Type-C, Thunderbolt 3
-
- Audio
- 2.1 Speaker configuration with subwoofer, headphone jack, microphone jack
-
- Camera
- FHD webcam, Tobii Eye Tracking
-
- Battery
- 68Whr (optional 99Whr)
-
- Power Adapter
- 330W
-
- Operating System
- Windows 10 Home
-
- Dimensions (WxDxH)
- 16.7 x 13.1 x 1.2 inches
-
- Weight
- 9.7 pounds
-
- Other
- Alienware Command Center
-
- Price (as configured)
- $3,974.99
-
-
Dell G7 15Best Budget
-
- Display
- 15.6-inch, FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS
-
- CPU
- Intel Core i7-8750H
-
- Graphics
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 with Max-Q Design (6GB GDDR5)
-
- Memory
- 16GB DDR4 2666MHz
-
- SSD
- 128GB SATA
-
- HDD
- 1TB 5,400 RPM
-
- Optical
- ✗
-
- Networking
- 802.11ac 2x2 Wi-Fi, Ethernet jack
-
- Video Ports
- HDMI
-
- USB Ports
- (3) USB 3.1, Thunderbolt 3
-
- Audio
- (2) Speakers, headphone jack, microphone jack
-
- Camera
- 720p webcam
-
- Battery
- 56 Whr
-
- Power Adapter
- 180W
-
- Operating System
- Windows 10 Home
-
- Dimensions (WxDxH)
- 15.3 x 10.8 x 0.9 inches
-
- Weight
- 6.3 pounds
-
- Other
- ✗
-
- Price (as configured)
- $1,049.99
-
-
MSI GS65 Stealth ThinBest Thin
-
- Display
- 15.6-inch, FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz
-
- CPU
- Intel Core i7-8750H
-
- Graphics
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Max-Q (8GB GDDR5)
-
- Memory
- 16GB DDR4 2400MHz
-
- SSD
- 512GB M.2 NVMe
-
- HDD
- ✗
-
- Optical
- ✗
-
- Networking
- Killer N1550 Combo (2x2 ac), Ethernet port
-
- Video Ports
- HDMI, mini DisplayPort
-
- USB Ports
- (3) USB 3.1 Gen 2, Thunderbolt 3
-
- Audio
- (2) 2W Dynaudio speakers
-
- Camera
- 720p HD webcam
-
- Battery
- 82WHr
-
- Power Adapter
- 180W
-
- Operating System
- Windows 10 Home
-
- Dimensions (WxDxH)
- 14.1 x 9.8 x 0.7 inches
-
- Weight
- 4.1 pounds
-
- Other
- MSI Dragon Center
-
- Price (as configured)
- $1,999 (starting at $1,799)
-
-
Razer Blade ProBest Splurge
-
- Display
- 17.3-inch, 4K (3840 x 2160)
-
- CPU
- Intel Core i7-7820HK
-
- Graphics
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080
-
- Memory
- 32GB DDR4 2667MHz
-
- SSD
- 256GB M.2 PCIe
-
- HDD
- 1TB, 7,200 RPM
-
- Optical
- ✗
-
- Networking
- Killer Wireless-AC 1535, Ethernet port
-
- Video Ports
- HDMI
-
- USB Ports
- (3) USB 3.0, Thunderbolt 3, SD Card Reader
-
- Audio
- Built-in Stereo Speakers
-
- Camera
- 2MP webcam
-
- Battery
- 99Whr
-
- Power Adapter
- 250W
-
- Operating System
- Windows 10 Home
-
- Dimensions (WxDxH)
- 16.7 x 11 x 0.9 inches
-
- Weight
- 7.7 pounds
-
- Other
- Razer Synapse, Chroma lighting
-
- Price (as configured)
- $3,499 (starting at $1,799)
-
-
Asus ROG Strix Hero IIBest for eSports
-
- Display
- 15.6-inch, IPS (1920x1080)
-
- CPU
- Intel Core i7-8750H
-
- Graphics
- Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB GDDR5)
-
- Memory
- 32GB DDR4 2666MHz
-
- SSD
- 256GB NVMe
-
- HDD
- 1TB 5400 RPM
-
- Optical
- ✗
-
- Networking
- Gigabit Ethernet, Dual Band Wi-Fi-AC
-
- Video Ports
- HDMI 2.0, (2) mini DisplayPort 1.3
-
- USB Ports
- USB 3.1 Type C, (2) USB 3.1 Gen 1, USB 3.1 Gen 2
-
- Audio
- (2) 3.5W Speakers, Headset/Optical-out
-
- Camera
- ✗
-
- Battery
- ✗
-
- Power Adapter
- 180W
-
- Operating System
- Windows 10 Home
-
- Dimensions (WxDxH)
- 14.2 x 10.3 x 1 inches
-
- Weight
- 5.1 pounds
-
- Other
- Backlit Keyboard, Numpad, SD Card Reader
-
- Price (as configured)
- $1,915 (starting at $1,699)
-
News and Updates
- We reviewed the Origin PC Eon17-X, a monstrously powerful boutique gaming notebook with a high price tag. It's dimmer than average display kept it from this list.
- There's still no word on mobile versions of Nvidia's new RTX 2070, 2080 and 2080 Ti cards, so expect more laptops with Nvidia's 10-series GPUs until that changes.
Why Trust Us
Tom’s Hardware has been on the PC beat for more than two decades.We run a comprehensive suite of benchmarks that run though storage, displays, CPUs, GPUs and more. We'll also rely on real-world usage to put together a complete picture of what it’s like to play on every gaming notebook we test.
Quick Shopping Tips
- Focus on the GPU: Most games are dependent on the GPU, and those aren’t upgradeable. If you splurge on a powerful GPU now, you’ll be gaming comfortably for a few years.
- Choose higher resolution or faster speeds: 4K displays are pretty, but the fastest 144Hz displays are only on 1920 x 1080 screens right now.
- You can upgrade some parts later: While CPUs and GPUs are almost always soldered down, most gaming laptops let you replace the RAM and storage, so you can buy cheaper now and add more memory and a bigger hard drive or SSD down the road.
