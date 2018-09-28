Best Gaming Laptops of 2018

Sure, gaming desktops tend to offer more performance for the money, but just try fitting your mini tower, monitor and keyboard on the airplane tray table. When you need a powerful rig you can take with you, there's no substitute for a gaming laptop.

Gaming laptops come in all shapes and sizes, for different needs and budgets. Some come with full-size Nvidia GeForce GTX graphics cards, while others go for the more efficient Max-Q designs that enable thinner chassis and quieter fans. While many gaming laptops come with 1080p display, some opt for 4K models.

To help you find a system today, we've compiled a list of the best gaming laptops right now. For a primer on how to pick one, check out our gaming laptop buyer’s guide.

News and Updates

  • We reviewed the Origin PC Eon17-X, a monstrously powerful boutique gaming notebook with a high price tag. It's dimmer than average display kept it from this list.
  • There's still no word on mobile versions of Nvidia's new RTX 2070, 2080 and 2080 Ti cards, so expect more laptops with Nvidia's 10-series GPUs until that changes.

Why Trust Us

Tom’s Hardware has been on the PC beat for more than two decades.We run a comprehensive suite of benchmarks that run though storage, displays, CPUs, GPUs and more. We'll also rely on real-world usage to put together a complete picture of what it’s like to play on every gaming notebook we test.

Quick Shopping Tips

  • Focus on the GPU: Most games are dependent on the GPU, and those aren’t upgradeable. If you splurge on a powerful GPU now, you’ll be gaming comfortably for a few years.
  • Choose higher resolution or faster speeds: 4K displays are pretty, but the fastest 144Hz displays are only on 1920 x 1080 screens right now.
  • You can upgrade some parts later: While CPUs and GPUs are almost always soldered down, most gaming laptops let you replace the RAM and storage, so you can buy cheaper now and add more memory and a bigger hard drive or SSD down the road.

Best Overall

Alienware 17 R5

Editor's choice tom's Hardware
Pros
  • Black color is sleek
  • Strong gaming and graphics performance
  • Great control panel
  • Strong audio
  • Vibrant display
  • Keyboard offers deep travel
Cons
  • CPU performance is slightly less than competitors
Verdict

The Alienware 17 R5 is an attractive laptop with a vibrant display, loud sound and great gaming performance.

4/5
$1549.99Dell

Best Budget

Dell G7 15

Pros
  • Nice design
  • Easy to upgrade RAM and storage
  • Strong performance
Cons
  • Display is dim
  • Keyboard is shallow
Verdict

The Dell G7 15 is a nice looking laptop that packs plenty of power for the money, but its keyboard is shallow and its display is dimmer than we’d like.

3.5/5
$1049.99Dell

Best Thin and Light

MSI GS65 Steath Thin

Editor's choice tom's Hardware
Pros
  • Great performance
  • Thin bezels
  • Incredible design
  • Long battery life
Cons
  • Runs hot
Verdict

The MSI GS65 Stealth Thin is a powerful gaming laptop with thin bezels in a beautifully understated chassis.

4.5/5
$1,799.99Amazon

Best Splurge

Razer Blade Pro

Editor's choice tom's Hardware
Pros
  • Great looks
  • Powerful audio
  • Strong performance
  • Multiple display and keyboard options
Cons
  • Pricey
  • SSD isn’t that fast
  • Runs hot
Verdict

The Razer Blade Pro’s powerful components and good looks make it an attractive, thin powerhouse for gaming.

4.5/5
$3,499.99Amazon

Best for eSports

Asus ROG Strix Hero II

Editor's choice tom's Hardware
Pros
  • Strong gaming performance
  • Bright display
  • Sleek design
Cons
  • Runs hot while gaming
Verdict

The Asus ROG Strix Hero II is an esports-focused laptop that looks and performs great.

4.5/5
$1,699.99Newegg

