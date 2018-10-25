Best PC Builds

For over two decades Tom's Hardware has brought you news and reviews of the latest in PC hardware, while the famous forum has grown to more than 2 million members. Because of their expertise and the constant requests for help with PC builds, our members have developed a talent for finding the best prices and putting together the best system builds. We received numerous submissions and enjoyed examining all of your PC builds, but we could ultimately only select one system per price range - thanks to the readers and forum members who participated! As always, feel free to quibble in the comments, and submit your own ideas next time around.
Best Custom PC Builds For Gaming
-
The G4560 is sold out ITX$500 BuildNo Review
-
- Case
- Silverstone Sugo SG13B
-
- Cooling
- ✗
-
- CPU
- Intel Pentium G4600
-
- Graphics
- PowerColor RED DRAGON Radeon RX 460
-
- Memory
- Patriot Viper Elite 8GB (2 x 4GB) DDR4-2400
-
- Motherboard
- MSI B250I Gaming Pro a/c
-
- PSU
- Corsair CX-M 550W
-
- Primary Storage
- Seagate Barracuda 1TB
-
- Secondary Storage
- ✗
-
- Other
- ✗
-
- Built By
- why_wolf
-
-
AM$750 BuildNo Review
-
- Case
- NZXT Phantom 240
-
- Cooling
- ✗
-
- CPU
- AMD Ryzen 5 1600
-
- Graphics
- MSI GeForce GTX 1060 6GB
-
- Memory
- G.Skill Ripjaws V Series 8GB (2x 4GB)
-
- Motherboard
- ASRock AB350M
-
- PSU
- SeaSonic S12II 520W 80+ Bronze
-
- Primary Storage
- Western Digital Caviar Blue 1TB
-
- Secondary Storage
- ✗
-
- Other
- ✗
-
- Built By
- g-unit1111
-
-
Summanus$1000 BuildNo Review
-
- Case
- DIYPC Solo-T1-R
-
- Cooling
- ✗
-
- CPU
- AMD Ryzen 5 1600
-
- Graphics
- Asus GeForce GTX 1070 8GB Dual Series
-
- Memory
- Team Vulcan 16GB (2 x 8GB)
-
- Motherboard
- ASRock A320M-DGS
-
- PSU
- SeaSonic 520W 80+ Bronze
-
- Primary Storage
- Kingston A400 (120GB)
-
- Secondary Storage
- Toshiba P300 (1TB)
-
- Other
- ✗
-
- Built By
- SR-71 Blackbird
-
-
Cougar i7-7700K-1080$1250 BuildNo Review
-
- Case
- Cougar Solution (Black)
-
- Cooling
- Deepcool GAMMAXX 400
-
- CPU
- Intel Core i7-7700K
-
- Graphics
- Gigabyte GeForce GTX 1080 8GB Turbo OC
-
- Memory
- Patriot Viper Elite 8GB (2 x 4GB)
-
- Motherboard
- MSI Z270M Mortar
-
- PSU
- SeaSonic S12II 620W 80+ Bronze
-
- Primary Storage
- MyDigitalSSD - BPX 128GB M.2-2280
-
- Secondary Storage
- Seagate - BarraCuda 1TB
-
- Other
- ✗
-
- Built By
- Need4speeds
-
-
Whew$1500 BuildNo Review
-
- Case
- DIYPC P48-W
-
- Cooling
- CRYORIG H5 Ultimate
-
- CPU
- AMD Ryzen 7 1700
-
- Graphics
- Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB AMP Edition
-
- Memory
- Team T-Force / Night Hawk 16GB (2 x 8GB)
-
- Motherboard
- MSI B350 Tomahawk
-
- PSU
- Corsair CXM 650W 80+ Bronze
-
- Primary Storage
- ADATA Ultimate SU800 (128GB)
-
- Secondary Storage
- Seagate BarraCuda 1TB
-
- Other
- ✗
-
- Built By
- Blankcr8
-
-
Aces High$2000 BuildNo Review
-
- Case
- NZXT - H440 (Matte Black)
-
- Cooling
- Fractal Design Celsius S36
-
- CPU
- AMD Ryzen 7 1700X
-
- Graphics
- Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB AMP Extreme
-
- Memory
- G.Skill Flare X Series 16GB (2 x 8GB)
-
- Motherboard
- Asus PRIME X370-PRO ATX AM4
-
- PSU
- Corsair TXM 850W 80+ Gold
-
- Primary Storage
- Samsung SM951 (256GB) M.2-2280
-
- Secondary Storage
- Toshiba X300 (4TB)
-
- Other
- ✗
-
- Built By
- shrapnel_indie
-
-
Disclosure. I'm not responsible for leaks$2500 BuildNo Review
-
- Case
- NZXT H440 (Matte Black/Red)
-
- Cooling
- XSPC RayStorm Pro X4 Photon AX360 WaterCooling Kit
-
- CPU
- AMD Ryzen 7 1700X
-
- Graphics
- Asus GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB Turbo
-
- Memory
- G.Skill Trident Z 16GB (2 x 8GB)
-
- Motherboard
- ASRock X370 Gaming X
-
- PSU
- EVGA SuperNOVA G3 850W 80+ Gold
-
- Primary Storage
- Mushkin Reactor 1TB
-
- Secondary Storage
- Seagate Barracuda 3TB
-
- Other
- (3) XSPC G1/4" to 3/8" ID, 1/2" OD Compression Fitting;PrimoFlex Advanced LRT 3/8in.ID x 5/8in.OD Tubing Bundle; Mayhems Dye 15ml Deep Red; XSPC EX120 Single Fan Radiator; XSPC Razor GTX 1080 / 1080Ti GPU Backplate & Waterblock
-
- Built By
- XxD34THxX
-
News and New Updates
While we gear up for the results of our 2018 Best PC Builds Competition, we’ve also completely redone our basic How to Build a PC story for those who need help with the basics.
The PC market has been shifting more sporadically than it has in many years. AMD introduced its Ryzen CPUs at highly competitive prices. Intel responded by cutting prices on its Kaby Lake CPUs, and a battle the likes of which we haven't seen for nearly a decade has kicked off. At the same time, the GPU market was tossed into disarray due to a shortage caused by the resurgence of cryptocurrency mining.
In this update, all categories are only limited by budget. It should be noted, that these builds were assembled prior to the release of Intel's Coffee Lake CPUs, so they will not be present in this article. Further, Coffee Lake availability has been pretty tight. We'll create some new builds once that situation is more settled and we've reviewed more Coffee Lake SKUs.
The text accompanying each build below is provided by the forum member who designed it, giving you more insight into their system building process.
