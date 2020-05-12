The Best External Hard Drives and Portable SSDs of 2020

Getting the best external ssd or best portable hard drive for your needs is important. An external drive is a do-it-all device of storage. It’s a pocketable device that lets you carry huge files (or lots of small ones) between computers, back up essential data, offload footage from your DSLR or drone while on the go and more.

But with dozens of models available, how do you know which is the best external drive to buy? And should you opt for a faster, more rugged (and more-expensive) external SSD instead instead of a hard drive made up of fragile moving parts? To help you pick the best portable external drive for your needs, we thoroughly test and review key drives and publish our list of specific recommendations on this page.

If you're curious about the kinds of speed and features that will be available with future external drives, check out our stories on USB 3.2 and Everything We Know So Far about USB 4.0.

When shopping for an external drive or SSD, consider the following:

Portable Hard Drive or SSD? Drives that have spinning storage platters inside are very affordable, with 1TB models often selling for under $50 (£40). But they’re also much slower and more fragile than solid-state drives. If you don’t need terabytes of storage and you often travel with your drive, a portable SSD is worth paying extra for. A portable SSD will also be much faster at reading and writing lots of data. But if you need cavernous amounts of external storage, a hard is a better option for most, as multi-terabyte external SSDs sell for several hundred dollars, but 4TB portable hard drives often sell for under $100 (£90).

Don’t Use a Portable Hard Drive as Your Only Backup. Portable hard drives are made up of spinning glass or metal platters, making them a poor choice as a primary backup of your data--especially if you carry them around. Portable SSDs are better here, but you should still keep your irreplacable data backed up on a desktop drive and / or on a cloud service. Because hardware failure is always possible, and portable drives are often small enough to lose or leave behind by accident.

Best External Hard Drives and Portable SSDs

SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD

1. SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD (1TB)

The Best Portable SSD

Capacities: 500GB, 1TB, 2TB | Drive Type: SSD | Transfer Protocol: USB 3.1 Gen 2 | Sequential Reads: 1050 MBps | Warranty: 5 Years

10GBps performance

Consistent write performance

Attractive aesthetics

Weather-resistant

5 year warranty

Expensive

No power indicator light

Most external SSDs, like most internal SSDs, feature a fast write cache. Once you transfer 10s to 100s of gigabytes, depending on the specific device, that write cache will fill. Once it does, write performance degrades severely in most cases. That’s a big problem for a creative pro or just someone like me performing lots of large file transfers on a daily basis. The result can set back a workflow schedule significantly. That is why SanDisk’s Extreme Pro is our top pick; it doesn’t slow down.

SanDisk’s new Extreme Pro is the evolutionary advancement of the Extreme, and it’s not just because of its performance either. Freezing in Iceland for those photos and videos of cute little Puffins? Trekking in the woods for days on end looking for that perfect landscape shot? Or even enduring a hostile desert as part of your adventure? With a tough, protective design that is IP55 rated, this drive is built to keep up with you no matter what the condition. And, it can connect to almost any computer with its USB interface, unlike most Thunderbolt 3 devices. So you can backup and edit on almost any platform.

Read: SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD Review

WD My Passport

2. WD My Passport (5TB)

The Best External Hard Drive

Capacities: 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 5TB | Drive Type: HDD | Transfer Protocol: USB 3.2 Gen1 (USB 3.0) | Sequential Reads: 120MBps | Warranty: 3 Years

Competitively priced

AES 256-bit hardware encryption

Solid software suite

3-year warranty

Dated Micro USB connection

Slides around on your desk

If you’re on the hunt for a new external hard drive, WD’s My Passport is an excellent choice. With a solid track record, password protection, and capacities of up to 5TB, it’s prepared to store a lot -- if not all -- of your data and keep it safe.



As street prices have started to fall, it;s become a better value than ever. It looks good and comes backed by a plentiful 3-year warranty. To top things off, it boasts top-notch AES 256-bit hardware encryption password protection to keep your content secure from prying eyes.

Read: WD My Passport 5TB Review

For those looking to spend a little less on an portable hard drive, who also don't need 5TB of storage, should also consider Seagate's Backup Plus Ultra, which features a good software suite AES 256-bit encryption, and USB-A and USB-C support via an adapter.

LaCie Rugged RAID Pro

3. LaCie Rugged RAID Pro (4TB)

The Best Rugged Portable Hard Drive

Capacities: RAID0 | Drive Type: HDD | Transfer Protocols: Thunderbolt 3 , USB 3.1 Gen 1 | Sequential Reads: Depends on configuration | Warranty: 3 Years

Solid sequential performance

Rugged Build

Data recovery service free within the warranty period

Easy-to-use and effective software suite

Expensive

Uses wall power for systems without Thunderbolt 3 / USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type C

While it is on the pricey side, LaCie’s Rugged RAID Pro isn’t too overpriced considering its market placement and the peace of mind of data redundancy. LaCie includes one month of all Adobe apps for free, a $79.49 (£61) value. More importantly, the drive comes with three years of free data recovery protection. That service can (at times) cost thousands of dollars.

If you are a creative professional in the market for an external HDD, be sure to check this drive out. There aren't many competitors: Most other HDD solutions are much larger, and flash-based SSDs don’t yet offer similarly-priced capacity, nor the same value-adds. The LaCie Rugged RAID Pro 4TB has a unique blend of features and accessories that make it easy to use and quite the versatile travel companion.

Read: Lacie Rugged RAID Pro Review

Plugable Thunderbolt 3 external SSD

4. Plugable 2TB Thunderbolt 3 External SSD NVMe Drive

The Best External Thunderbolt 3 SSD

Capacities: 480GB, 1TB, 2TB | Drive Type: SSD | Transfer Protocol: Thunderbolt 3 | Sequential Reads: 2,800MBps | Warranty: 3 Years

High-performance

Good looks and cooling

Competitive pricing

Up to 2TB capacities

Short integrated cable

Plugable’s TB3 NVMe external SSD is one of the best-priced Thunderbolt 3 externals on the market. It's priced comparable to noticeably slower USB-C type products, but offers much higher performance. If you're looking for a drive of the Thunderbolt 3 flavor for your next upgrade, but have been put off by the pricing of drives from more familiar brands like Samsung and G-Technology, this drive should be on your very short list.

Read: Plugable Thunderbolt 3 NVMe External SSD Review

Interface Shorthand

Also note that, if you have a spare drive, you can easily make your own portable drive. Dozens of 2.5-inch drive enclosures can be found online for between $10-$25 (£15-25) that will let you drop in an old drive easily, and turn it into an external hard drive or SSD.

And if you have an M.2 drive that you've swapped out of a laptop or upgraded away from in your desktop, we've recently looked at NVMe enclosures from MyDigitalSSD and Pluggable. If you have a SATA-based M.2 drive that you'd like to turn into a portable drive, Silverstone's MS09 enclosure lets you do just that. And if you're keen on building your own speedy external SSD but don't have a drive handy to use, the recent WD Blue SN550 is a good candidate for that task. It's only available in capacities up to 1TB, but it's plenty speedy for external storage, and the more spacious model is already selling for as little as $115 at various online outlets.

Just make sure you get an enclosure that matches your drive, be that SATA or NVMe. And also keep in mind that DIY external drives usually aren't sealed, so they're not as likely to stand up to dust and dampness as well as external SSDs and portable hard drives that are designed to do so.

