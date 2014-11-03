2014 Mazda5 Sport: Tom's Hardware's Project Car Update

Aftermarket Blind Spot Monitoring

I'm particularly fond of factory-installed blind spot monitoring systems in larger vehicles. The feature isn’t as necessary on smaller cars, but it's still nice to have as an option. In theory, the technology is fairly simple. OEMs employ the same hardware that enables other driver assists, such as rear cross-traffic altering and parking assistance. Two or four ultra-sonic sensors are typically installed in the rear bumper, depending on the technology package's complexity.

But what if you're happy with an older vehicle that lacks those capabilities? Goshers has you covered. The company offers aftermarket blind spot monitoring packages for cars, trucks, trailers and RVs. There are two versions available for passenger vehicles: a standard two-sensor system ($250) and a four-sensor premium configuration ($350).

I received the Goshers Premium Blind Spot Detection System for today's story. It comes with four ultra-sonic sensors, two LED indicators, a control module, wiring harnesses, a speaker and a hole-saw. Company representatives claim the system has a range of up to 10 feet and can respond within 120ms.

Goshers' solution relies on two rear- and two front-mounted sensors to detect vehicles in the blind spot. Most of the work is shouldered by those back sensors, while the hardware up front is added to reduce false alerts. When a vehicle is detected by a rear sensor, the control module recognizes that there’s something to watch out for. If the front sensor does not detect the same vehicle, it flashes that side's LED indicator to notify you of the obstacle. During a lane change maneuver, assuming you use your turn signal, the blind spot monitor lets out an audible alert if another car is sensed.