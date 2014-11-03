2014 Mazda5 Sport: Tom's Hardware's Project Car Update

Aftermarket Blind Spot Monitoring
I'm particularly fond of factory-installed blind spot monitoring systems in larger vehicles. The feature isn’t as necessary on smaller cars, but it's still nice to have as an option. In theory, the technology is fairly simple. OEMs employ the same hardware that enables other driver assists, such as rear cross-traffic altering and parking assistance. Two or four ultra-sonic sensors are typically installed in the rear bumper, depending on the technology package's complexity.
But what if you're happy with an older vehicle that lacks those capabilities? Goshers has you covered. The company offers aftermarket blind spot monitoring packages for cars, trucks, trailers and RVs. There are two versions available for passenger vehicles: a standard two-sensor system ($250) and a four-sensor premium configuration ($350).
I received the Goshers Premium Blind Spot Detection System for today's story. It comes with four ultra-sonic sensors, two LED indicators, a control module, wiring harnesses, a speaker and a hole-saw. Company representatives claim the system has a range of up to 10 feet and can respond within 120ms.
Goshers' solution relies on two rear- and two front-mounted sensors to detect vehicles in the blind spot. Most of the work is shouldered by those back sensors, while the hardware up front is added to reduce false alerts. When a vehicle is detected by a rear sensor, the control module recognizes that there’s something to watch out for. If the front sensor does not detect the same vehicle, it flashes that side's LED indicator to notify you of the obstacle. During a lane change maneuver, assuming you use your turn signal, the blind spot monitor lets out an audible alert if another car is sensed.
Also, what about adding some type of HUD system that can sync up with your head unit and/or smartphone?
Finally, what about adding some remote controlled actuators that can remotely and automatically open your sliding doors?
I never experienced that with any factory implementation, but my time in a 2ndGen MS3 was quite limited. I also don't usually go down narrower roads in the press cars either, so that may be why.
I only found one company that makes it aftermarket. Mazda offers a system in Japan, but I haven't quite found a way to look up the part numbers and get them to the US quite yet. The around view monitor systems don't have sensors, its just four cameras.. My wife has it on her Leaf and I love it.
So far the aftermarket HUD units I've found only connect to your smartphone. Navdy is releasing one soon and we're looking into that. I love HUDs though.
As for the automatic sliding doors, its a factory option on Japanese models. I've yet to speak to anyone at Mazda USA that's too familiar with the JDM implementations to figure it out. That and my wife's previous car, a 2011 VW Routan had power sliding doors and I found them more annoying after a while since the car had to be in park for them to work, so you couldn't just have your foot on the break, let someone out and keep going. They were also slower than the manual ones too.
The dynojet is calibrated properly. If her car is a automatic, that could be why. The 5-speed auto sucks quite a bit of power and fun from the car and is tuned mostly for economy. There's also more powerloss through the torque converter as well. It could be they chose a middle number that was representative for the manual and the auto. The 2.5 MZR makes varying levels of power in every car, the Mazda5's 157hp is the lowest of all I believe. I'm also barely above sea level too.
Which Prius? The current Toyota HUD is awful in the Prius and the RX350. Its very pixelated and single color. If you want your mind blown, go check out the HUD in the Hyundai Genesis, any GM vehicle, BMW, Mercedes, etc... They're full color and offer navigation, radio information, driver assists, etc... I love them in every car.