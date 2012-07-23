Seven Sub-$160 Z77 Express Motherboards, Reviewed

Overclocking With ECS eOC
ECS’ eOC utility opens to a page with two temperature readings, Platform Environment Control Interface and chipset. PECI is measured directly from the CPU’s thermal diode, in degrees below the processor’s thermal throttle point.
ECS mimics an older Gigabyte utility by putting only the CPU base clock on its Easy Tuning tab, but does one better by also showing the status of key voltage points.
The eOC Advanced tab provides all the features that the program can control through Windows. There are no multiplier settings, but base clock and voltage levels can be changed on the fly. Though we certainly would have liked to see multiplier controls on a separate page, Gigabyte could learn something from eOC’s simplified menu assortment.
The eOC Options page lets users decide if and how they’d like their overclock to be automatically applied: when booting, loading the program, or waking from sleep mode.
The things that actually get screwed-up are typically related to the clock generator, multiplier control, memory timings and power options.
You're kidding - Biostar. I guess this article is not about the 'Best Sub-$160 Z77' MOBO's but about the best manufacturers sent you. The cheapest MOBO I recommend for the SB/IB (K) is the ASUS P8Z77-V which pops your 'unique' budget cap depending where you shop; found it here for $159.99 - http://www.gadgetneeds.net/asus-p8z77-v-atx-intel-motherboard/
Interesting you didn't get an ASUS P8Z77-V LK ~$120 which offers SLI. The ASRock Z77 Extreme4 and Gigabyte Z77X-D3H for the price aren't bad.
There's NO WAY I'm recommending Biostar in the forum, folks and myself would thing I've lost my mind.
Would really like to see how the UD3X Atheros Ethernet controller fares against the Intel and broadcom ones.
