Cyber Monday Monitor Deals Live 2024: Best Sales on Displays, Updated All Day

The Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED gaming monitor—our best ultrawide gaming monitor—is now only $649 (Image credit: Dell, Alienware) If you're waiting for the motherload of monitor deals, you've got to check out this offer from Amazon on the Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED gaming monitor . We absolutely adore this monitor and regard it as our best ultrawide gaming monitor , even going so far as to give it a rating of 5/5 stars when reviewing it. Today we're thrilled to see it drop to a new, all-time low price of just $649 down from its usual $899.

Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED Gaming Monitor: now $649 at Amazon (was $899)

This big curved gaming display features a QD-OLED panel and a dense resolution of 3440 x 1440px. It's AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certified with an impressively high refresh rate of 165Hz. You get a couple of video input options to use including both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. The Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED gaming display features a 34-inch QD-OLED panel with a curvature of 1800R. It has a resolution of 3440 x 1440px paired with a 165Hz refresh rate and super low response time of just .5ms. It covers 99.3% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and is illuminated with a maximum brightness of 250 Nits. It comes with a USB hub for external peripherals as well as a 3.5mm jack for audio devices. There is one HDMI 2.0 port for video input alongside two DisplayPort 1.4 inputs. The purchase is supported by a 3-year warranty from Dell as well as Amazon's 30-day return policy. (Image credit: Future) We're not sure how long this offer will be available, so be sure to check it out over at the Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED gaming monitor product page at Amazon for more details while it's still in stock.

The Samsung Odyssey G5 WQHD curved gaming monitor is only $299 at Newegg (Image credit: Samsung) Samsung's big WQHD curved monitor, the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey G5 is currently marked down to its lowest price to date. It debuted with a price tag of $549 but right now it's marked down to just $299 at Newegg as part of an early Cyber Monday promotion. This definitely isn't your grandma's gaming monitor—it's plenty beefy with high-quality specs and an AMD FreeSync Premium certification to back it up. Samsung Odyssey G5 WQHD Curved Monitor: now $299 at Newegg (was $549)

This gaming monitor has a dense WQHD resolution and high refresh rate of 165Hz. The screen spans 34 inches across with a curvature of 1000R. You also get both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs to take advantage of. The Samsung Odyssey G5 features a 34-inch VA panel with a dense, WQHD resolution that measures in at 3440 x 1440px and a curvature of 1000R. It has a short response time of just 1ms and a refresh rate that caps out at 165Hz. It's AMD FreeSync Premium certified and gets plenty bright with a brightness that reaches 250 Nits. For video input, it has an HDMI 2 port and a DisplayPort 1.4 input. A 3.5mm jack is included for audio support, as well. Swipe to scroll horizontally Samsung Odyssey G5 Spec Samsung Odyssey G5 Size 34 Panel VA Resolution 4K UHD, 3440 x 1440px Refresh Rate 165Hz Response Time 1ms Video Input 1x HDMI 2, DP 1.4 Curvature 1000R It's not clear for how long the offer will be made available but you can check it out right now over at the Samsung Odyssey G5 WQHD gaming monitor product page over at Newegg.

This 16:10 productivity boosting 16-inch IPS portable monitor with a kickstand is just $71! (Image credit: Veout / Amazon) While I love the large OLED TV that I use as a monitor at home, when I'm on the go with my 14-inch laptop, I never feel like I have enough screen real estate. And while I have an older portable monitor that I picked up several years ago, it doesn't get very bright, and I hate its folding, floppy stand. So when I saw this large 16-inch IPS screen with a 300-nit brightness rating and a built-in kickstand selling for just $71.99 on Amazon, I ordered one for myself. You might want to consider it, too as portable monitors, especially those with a kickstand, are incredibly versatile and handy devices. Veout VE-1 16-inch portable monitor: now $71 at Amazon (was $111)

THis 16-inch IPS portable monitor sports a 1920 x 1200 resolution, a built-in kickstand, is just 0.3 inches thick and weighs 1.58 pounds. You'll want to get a case for it, but this is a great screen for productivity on the go. As is often the case with these budget portable monitors, I have never heard of the Veout brand, but it's hard to argue with specs like 1920 x 1200 resolution, 1200:1 contrast ratio, and 300 nits of brightness at this price. It's also available in four colors, but the pink and silver models do cost $1-$3 more.



Ports on the left edge are about what you'd expect: Two USB-C, Mini HDMI, audio jack (there are also built-in speakers) and controls for the OSD. The refresh rate is a fixed 60 Hz, so esports gamers may want to look elsewhere, and there's no mention of response time, so it may not be great for console gamers on the go either. But considering this screen's 16:10 aspect ratio, it's better suited to productivity anyway. That's primarily what I expect to use mine for when it arrives. And I can't wait for it to arrive.

Samsung's Odyssey G50D IPS 27-inch QHD monitor hits an all-time low of $189 (Image credit: Samsung / Amazon) Samsung's Odyssey gaming monitors can be wildly expensive and massive in size, but this mid-range, G50D packs a nice collection of specs (IPS, HDR400, 180 Hz, FreeSync, 1440p resolution), while its 27-inch size will fit on most desks. And at its all-time low price of just $189 at Amazon, it will also fit in most gaming monitor budgets. Samsung Odyssey G50A: now $189 at Amazon (was $349)

The Samsung Odyssey G50D Is currently available at Amazon for its lowest-ever price. It spans 27 inches across and has an IPS panel with a QHD resolution. It can reach 180 Hz and features both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. Its DisplayHDR rating of 400 means there is enough brightness here for HDR (if barely), and FreeSync support means your gaming will be smooth and tear-free. The 180 Hz rating seems to be native, as there is no mention of overdrive or overclocking, and the 1ms response time should be responsive enough for all but the most serious of esports gamers.



If you're after a new gaming monitor on a budget and you want a screen from one of the biggest names in the business, the Samsung Odyssey G50D is well worth considering -- especially today, when it's dropped $20 below its previous all-time low price and is available for $189.