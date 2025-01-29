Dell's 32-inch curved S3222DGM gaming monitor is only $195 — the lowest-ever price I've seen it on sale
A lot of monitor for the money
The Dell S3222DGM has topped our list of the best gaming monitors before, thanks to a unique combination of eye-popping colors, high refresh rate, smooth gaming, and superior build quality. This monitor uses a VA panel, and although you could opt for a screen with higher resolutions or an OLED/QD-OLED panel, you can expect to pay hundreds of dollars more for the privilege.
You can pick up the Dell S3222DGM for just $195 when you combine the current low price with the discount code MONITORS15 at the checkout. This is the lowest-ever price I can recall seeing this monitor advertised, and it is tremendous value for money for a large 32-inch curved gaming monitor.
This 32-inch curved display has an impressive 3,700:1 contrast ratio to make colors pop and blacks to be very dark. Throw in a 165 Hz refresh rate with its sharp 2560 x 1440 resolution, and you have a gaming monitor for under $200 that will enhance your gaming setup without breaking the bank. This is a great option for a budget gaming setup.
Dell S3222DGM, 32-inch 2K 165 Hz Monitor: now $195 at Dell (was $329)
When we reviewed the Dell S3222DGM in 2022, we were impressed with its combination of vibrant colors and sharp image quality. The S3222DGM uses adaptive sync for tear-free gaming, and the VA panel gives the monitor superb contrast. It strikes a rare balance between gaming performance and image quality at a great price point.
