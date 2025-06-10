Giant 42-inch OLED gaming monitor from Asus hits an all-time low price at Amazon

If you've got the money and, more importantly, the GPU to run it, then this large OLED gaming monitor deal from Amazon might be the perfect upgrade to your gaming. With an almost 42-inch screen size, sharp 4K display, and accurate color calibration, this monitor is bound to make whatever media you host on it look good. You might need a large desk to house this massive screen, though, as you will need a little distance between you and the panel to appreciate the fidelity.

With 29% knocked off the full price of this monitor at Amazon, now is a great time to pick up the Asus ROG Swift PG42UQ for just £998. This large monitor is still an expensive outlay, even at its lowest-ever price at Amazon, but for that money, you're getting outstanding features and exceptional performance with near-perfect video processing when we tested it. You can also pick up this great deal at PC parts specialist Overclockers, where the Asus ROG Swift PG42UQ is matched in price.

Having reviewed the Asus ROG Swift PG42UQ, we awarded this monitor an Editor's Choice for its outstanding performance and feature set. Out of the box, the color accuracy and calibration are superb, covering nearly 94% of the DCI-P3 color space. With its matte anti-glare micro-texture coating, the screen resists reflections, providing a great picture in well-lit conditions.

Asus ROG Swift PG42UQ Gaming Monitor: now £998 at Amazon (was £1,399)

This large gaming monitor features an OLED panel with a 138Hz refresh rate and plenty of connectivity that includes 2 x HDMI 2.1 ports, 2 x HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 port, and a USB 3.2 hub. Also available at Overclockers for £998.

The build quality of the Asus ROG Swift PG42UQ is equally impressive, featuring a thin, frameless front and a chassis thickness concentrated in the rear. This is also where some decent-sounding speakers are housed, giving you alternative options for how you listen to your media. To top it off, the Asus ROG Swift PG42UQ also comes with a remote control, allowing you to sit back and enjoy movies or other streamed content.