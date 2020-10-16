16-Inch HP Pavilion is $749 At Newegg

As the holiday season approaches, hardware vendors are lowering prices and promoting sales on items like the best laptops. This is one of the best times of the year for deals on tech , like this offer on a 16-inch HP Pavilion laptop with a 10th gen processor and a free game for $749 (down from $899) at Newegg.

HP Pavilion IPS, Intel Core i5: was $899, now $749 @Newegg

This laptop features an Intel Core i5-10300H processor and a GTX 1650 Ti GPU. It's usually priced around $899, but you can pick one up today for just $749 at Newegg.View Deal

It comes with an Intel Core i5-10300H CPU and GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics. The screen uses a 16.1-inch IPS panel with a maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080.

It also includes a 256GB internal SSD for storage. And with 12GB of RAM, you'll have plenty of power to run multiple programs and handle today's top titles. Which is good, because the laptop comes with a free copy of Marvel's Avengers. The keyboard is full-sized, complete with a numeric pad. This model comes with Windows 10 pre-installed.