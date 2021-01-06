Get This 32-inch, Acer Curved Gaming Monitor for Under $300

Good big screen gaming displays for this cheap are hard to come by. A lot of our picks for best gaming monitors can run you many hundreds of dollars. That is why we are a big fan of Newegg’s price drop on the Acer Nitro XZ322Q — a 32-inch monitor with a high refresh rate and HDR for just $284.93.

To get this offer, make sure you have entered the code 5UNLKNA436 at checkout!

Acer Nitro XZ322Q: was $349.99, now $284.98 @ Newegg

This 31.5inch curved VA panel sports a 1080p resolution, HDR400, a 3000:1 contrast ratio, FreeSync and 165hz refresh rate. It may not be the best of the best, but at this price, this virtually bezel-free monitor is a great option.

The XZ322Q comes armed with a 31.5-inch VA screen with full HD resolution, a 165 Hz refresh rate with FreeSync for buttery smooth gameplay. FreeSync is AMD’s anti-tearing adaptive sync — see what happened when we put it to the test against Nvidia’s G-Sync .

VA panels are the best for contrast, but the trade off for this are slower response times. The contrast ratio is more pronounced with the inclusion of DisplayHDR400 — giving your games a greater luminosity than on standard monitor panels.

Plus, it will fit nicely into any setup with both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, a thin profile and VESA compatible mounting.