This 360 Hz Alienware Gaming Monitor is Nearly $300 Off

Nowadays, it's not difficult to find high-refresh rate monitors at reasonable prices, but if you want to go all the way up to 360 Hz, you'll often pay more than $600. That's why Dell's current deal on the Alienware AW2521H is so impressive. This 360 Hz, HDR display normally goes for $649 to $865, depending on where and when you buy it, but right now, Dell.com has the AW2521H on sale for just $379.

When we published our Alienware AW2521H review, we were blown away not only by the 24.5-inch monitor's buttery-smooth, blur-free picture, but also its amazingly-low input lag and response time. The HDR10 IPS display reproduced 112 percent of the SRGB color gamut and 76 percent of the DCI-P3 gamut while notching a full 460 nits of brightness.

This 24.5-inch gaming panel from Alienware offers a FHD resolution with a buttery smooth 360 Hz refresh rate, a USB 3.0 hub, adaptive sync and an ergonomic, stylish design for a great eSports option.

The Alienware AW2521H adds a dose of style with customizable RGB lights on the back surface. The high-quality stand is height-adjustable, offers 5/21 degrees of tilt and the ability to swivel into portrait mode. For connectivity, the Alienware AW2521H provides a single DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.0 connectors, along with four USB 3.2 ports.

However, the most impressive thing about the Alienware AW2521H is the high-speed gaming experience it provides. "Gameplay this responsive and smooth is truly addictive," our monitor expert Christian Eberle wrote. He also noted that the difference between the AW2521H's 360 Hz panel and a 240 Hz panel is more than noticeable, even when moving dialog boxes around the screen.

