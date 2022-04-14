AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Price Slashed Again to $379: Real Deals

The lowest just keeps getting lower with AMD's Ryzen 9 5900Xdipping down to a new lowest ever price point. You can now get the 5900X for just $379 at Newegg. This is mainly due to fantastic competition from Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs and new AMD processors arriving.

Dell has the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 (RTX 3080) desktop reduced to $2,199, check our review for thoughts on the Aurora Ryzen Edition R10.

Need a new monitor? Go big with this 32-inch Quantum Dot monitor from Corsair. The Corsair Xeneon 32QHD165 has been reduced to $599 for a short time.

We have an even bigger monitor and PC case below, so scroll down for more info.

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X: was $569, now $379 with code SSBRA422 at Newegg

The 5900X is a 12-core, 24-thread unlocked desktop processor from AMD. This CPU can go up to 4.8 GHz on max boost. AMD's Ryzen 9 5900X also features 70 MB of cache and a TDP of only 105W. There is, however, no cooler included in this retail box version, and a socket AM4 platform is needed for this processor.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 (RTX 3080): was $2,899, now $2,199 at Dell

This powerful configuration of Alienware’s Aurora R10 features an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 10GB of video memory, 16GB of DDR4 XMP RAM, and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD.

Corsair Xeneon 32QHD165 32-Inch Gaming Monitor: was $649, now $599 at Amazon

This 32-inch QHD (2560 x1440) IPS panel from Corsair uses Quantum Dot LEDs and has a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR400 brightness certification, and is FreeSync / G-Sync compatible.

Monoprice Dark Matter 49-inch Curved Ultrawide Gaming Monitor: was $999, now $749 at Monoprice

The Dark Matter by Monoprice is a 49-inch Curved (1800R) VA-panel Ultrawide Gaming Monitor with a 32:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 5120x1440p, running at 120Hz.

Corsair 5000D Airflow: was $174, now $134 with code TYBXCA at Newegg

The highlight of the 5000D is its "High-Airflow" mesh front panel which helps to keep your PCs components cool by allowing unobstructed cool air into the computer's enclosure. There is also a tempered glass side panel for viewing your components.

