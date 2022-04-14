AMD Ryzen 9 5900X Price Slashed Again to $379: Real Deals

By published

Fantastic Ryzen prices

Real Deals
(Image credit: Future)

The lowest just keeps getting lower with AMD's Ryzen 9 5900Xdipping down to a new lowest ever price point. You can now get the 5900X for just $379 at Newegg. This is mainly due to fantastic competition from Intel's 12th Gen Alder Lake CPUs and new AMD processors arriving.

Dell has the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 (RTX 3080) desktop reduced to $2,199, check our review for thoughts on the Aurora Ryzen Edition R10

Need a new monitor? Go big with this 32-inch Quantum Dot monitor from Corsair. The Corsair Xeneon 32QHD165 has been reduced to $599 for a short time.

We have an even bigger monitor and PC case below, so scroll down for more info.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X: was $569, now $379 with code SSBRA422 at Newegg

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X: was $569, now $379 with code SSBRA422 at Newegg
The 5900X is a 12-core, 24-thread unlocked desktop processor from AMD. This CPU can go up to 4.8 GHz on max boost. AMD's Ryzen 9 5900X also features 70 MB of cache and a TDP of only 105W. There is, however, no cooler included in this retail box version, and a socket AM4 platform is needed for this processor.

View Deal
Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 (RTX 3080): was $2,899, now $2,199 at Dell

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 (RTX 3080): was $2,899, now $2,199 at Dell
This powerful configuration of Alienware’s Aurora R10 features an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 10GB of video memory, 16GB of DDR4 XMP RAM, and a 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD.

View Deal
Corsair Xeneon 32QHD165 32-Inch Gaming Monitor: was $649, now $599 at Amazon

Corsair Xeneon 32QHD165 32-Inch Gaming Monitor: was $649, now $599 at Amazon
This 32-inch QHD (2560 x1440) IPS panel from Corsair uses Quantum Dot LEDs and has a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR400 brightness certification, and is FreeSync / G-Sync compatible. 

View Deal
Monoprice Dark Matter 49-inch Curved Ultrawide Gaming Monitor: was $999, now $749 at Monoprice

Monoprice Dark Matter 49-inch Curved Ultrawide Gaming Monitor: was $999, now $749 at Monoprice
The Dark Matter by Monoprice is a 49-inch Curved (1800R) VA-panel Ultrawide Gaming Monitor with a 32:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 5120x1440p, running at 120Hz. 

View Deal
Corsair 5000D Airflow: was $174, now $134 with code TYBXCA at Newegg

Corsair 5000D Airflow: was $174, now $134 with code TYBXCA at Newegg
The highlight of the 5000D is its "High-Airflow" mesh front panel which helps to keep your PCs components cool by allowing unobstructed cool air into the computer's enclosure. There is also a tempered glass side panel for viewing your components.   

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Processors
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 14 deals
Filters
Arrow
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
Our Review
1
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12-core,...
Amazon
$569.99
View Deal
Alienware Aurora R10
(8GB)
Our Review
2
Alienware Aurora Ryzen...
Dell
$1,289.99
View Deal
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
(AMD Ryzen)
Our Review
3
AMD Ryzen™ 9 5900X...
Walmart
$799.99
View Deal
Corsair Xeneon 32QHD165
Our Review
4
CORSAIR - XENEON 32QHD165 32”...
Best Buy
$649.99
View Deal
Corsair Xeneon 32QHD165
(32-inch LED)
Our Review
5
CORSAIR XENEON 32QHD165 32'...
Newegg
View Deal
Corsair Xeneon 32QHD165
Our Review
6
CORSAIR XENEON 32QHD165...
CORSAIR
View Deal
Corsair Xeneon 32QHD165
(32-inch)
Our Review
7
CORSAIR XENEON 32QHD165...
Amazon
$649.99
View Deal
Alienware Aurora R10
(16GB)
Our Review
8
Alienware Aurora Ryzen...
Dell
View Deal
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
(AMD Ryzen)
Our Review
9
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X 12-core,...
Amazon
$569.99
View Deal
Alienware Aurora R10
(1TB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
10
Alienware Aurora R10 Gaming...
Amazon
View Deal
Load more deals
Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle

Stewart Bendle is a deals writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.
Topics
Deal