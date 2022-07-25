AMD's Ryzen 9 5950X Flagship CPU Hits New Low of $499: Real Deals

AMD's beastly Ryzen 9 5950X is seeing a price reduction today, bringing it down to its lowest ever price of $499 (opens in new tab) on Amazon. This CPU is a productivity powerhouse and the current flagship AMD processor--at least until Ryzen 7000 arrives. We've reviewed the 5950X (opens in new tab) and looked at how it fits in the CPU hierarchy (opens in new tab) compared to the other CPUs that are currently available.

Of course, it's not long until the new AM5 platform launches and a new slew of CPUs from AMD hit the market. But if you're looking for an upgrade path for an AM4-based system, then this could be an excellent option to keep your rig relevant for a few more years.

The Pixio PX277 Prime monitor is reduced to just $229 (opens in new tab). For this price, you can walk away with a 27-inch 2K IPS panel with a 165Hz refresh rate on DisplayPort and a 1ms response time. This is a quality monitor for the money and the P277 Prime reviewed (opens in new tab) well in our testing, with some of the only negatives being its "out of the box calibration" and "no extra contrast in HDR mode".

If you're looking save some money on a high-speed Gen4 NVMe SSD, then consider the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 1TB SSD for $127 (opens in new tab). With great read and write speeds, this storage drive is great value while it's on sale and can help speed up your load times in games.

Keep scrolling for more of today's best deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 9 5950XCPU: was $799, now $499 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A great low price for this Ryzen 9 5950X. AMD's flagship CPU comes with 16 cores and 32 threads, with core clock speeds up to 4.9GHz. This AM4 socket chip also has 64MB of L3 cache and a low-power TDP of 105W.

(opens in new tab) Pixio PX277 Prime 27-inch IPS Gaming Monitor: was $259, now $229 with a $30 coupon at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This monitor from Pixio spans 27-inches across and uses an IPS panel. It has a WQHD resolution of 2560 x 1440p and a maximum refresh rate of 165Hz.

(opens in new tab) Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus PCIe 4 1TB SSD: was $159, now $127 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This PCIe 4, NVMe SSD blew us away when we reviewed it, returning scores that were similar to the more-expensive WD Black SN850 and Samsung 980 PRO. It promises sequential reads and writes of up to 7,000 and 5,300 MBps.

(opens in new tab) AMD Ryzen 5 5600G CPU: was $259, now $149 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Ryzen 5 5600G is a six-core 12-thread APU with a 16MB L3 cache and a base clock of 3.9GHz able to boost to 4.4GHz. This chip contains integrated Radeon graphics with a TDP of 65W. The Wraith Stealth cooler is also included in this retail box.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (RTX 3080) Gaming Laptop: was $2,199, now $1,799 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The ROG Zephyrus G15 comes equipped with a Ryzen 9 5900HS, GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Looking for more deals?