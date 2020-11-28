Asus Prime Z490-A LG Motherboard Drops to New Low Price of $149

With Cyber Monday right around the corner, you can already find notable deals on some of our favorite hardware—like this offer on the Asus Prime Z490-A LGA 1200 motherboard. It’s usually priced around $229 but is available today for just $149.

Asus Prime Z490-A LGA 1200: was $229, now $149 at Newegg

To lock in this offer, be sure to use promo code 23BKFCYM235 at checkout. This board has an LGA 1200 socket and has an ATX form factor.View Deal

If you want to use this motherboard, you’ll need a processor compatible with an LGA-1200 socket, which means you'll need an Intel Comet Lake processor. Intel's forthcoming Rocket Lake chips will also work with this Z490 board when they arrive early next year.

The Z490-A can support up to 128GB of DDR4-4800 using four 288-pin slots. You have a little room for expansion via multiple PCIe 3.0 x16 expansion slots and an M.2 drive slot for additional storage.

Visit the Asus Prime Z490-A product page on Newegg for more details and checkout options.

