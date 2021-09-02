Get $100 off Asus' Blazing Fast 360Hz Esports Gaming Monitor

For some people, 144 Hz is enough. But the best gaming monitors for the best players out there need a higher refresh rate. That usually comes with a huge price tag and no discount, until now.

At Newegg right now, get $100 off the 360Hz Asus ROG Swift PG259QN eSports gaming monitor, taking its price down to a more reasonable $599.

Asus ROG Swift PG259QN eSports gaming monitor: was $699.99, now $599.99 at Newegg with code 93XRW37

This top-tier gaming monitor from Asus offers a buttery smooth 360Hz refresh rate and 1 ms (GTG) response time, alongside excellent IPS contrast and decent HDR10 visuals for a vivid and lightning fast FHD picture that will give you the competitive edge.View Deal

Alongside its high refresh rate, there’s a lot to love about this pro gaming monitor. Our own Asus ROG Swift PG259QN review gave this screen a 4.5-star rating and our Editor’s Choice award, with its IPS contrast and HDR standing out as additional selling points.

Don’t let the price-to-resolution ratio scare you either, because a 360 fps max leads to some of smoothest gameplay you'll ever experience. Plus, the monitor's G-Sync works across the full 1 - 360Hz range.

The strengths continue with an accurate sRGB color gamut, small tweaks for better gaming performance like an anti-glare bezel and repositioned indicator light, and an intelligent cooling system featuring a heatsink for long gameplay sessions.

And you get all this capability from a fast IPS screen — all in a sleek, stylish chassis with a great, ergonomic stand or VESA compatible mounting. If you’re looking to up your competitive game, this is the best monitor deal you can get today.

