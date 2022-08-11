Go Big With Dells 34-Inch S3422DWG For $389: Real Deals

Sometimes bigger is better, and when you can get bigger for less - well, that's a no-brainer. If you want to play games or watch Netflix on a massive 34-inch screen, Dell's S3422DWG monitor for $389 (opens in new tab) is a fantastic option. Back down to its Prime Day sales price, this is the cheapest we've seen this widescreen beast.

Get money off a HyperX Alloy Origins Core TKL keyboard at only $69 (opens in new tab). At this price, you get a fantastic performing keyboard for the money, with quality mechanical switches and keycaps and powerfully customizable configurations through its software.

Enjoy a considerable discount off of a WD Red Plus NAS 12TB Hard Drive for $179 (opens in new tab) when you use code W4BBV9436 at the checkout at Newegg. This 7200rpm has up to 180 TB/yr workload rate and NASware firmware for greater compatibility with NAS setups.

Scroll on for more of today's great deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

(opens in new tab) Dell S3422DWG: was $509, now $389 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This practical bezel-free 32-inch WQHD monitor from Dell rocks a 1800R curve, a buttery smooth 144Hz refresh rate and adaptive sync (opens in new tab) — producing a picture that is bright, fluid and immersive, without a single screen tear.

(opens in new tab) HyperX Alloy Origins Core TKL: was $89, now $69 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

With an aluminum top-plate to help with rigidity and HyperX mechanical keys, the Alloy Origins Core is a great gaming keyboard for a reasonable price. This keeb also comes with software-controlled light & macro customization and a detachable USB Type-C cable

(opens in new tab) WD Red Plus NAS 12TB Hard Drive: was $289, now $179 with code W4BBV9436 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

This 3.5" SATA drive spins at 7,200 RPM, boasts a 256MB cache and can deliver up to 195 MB/s of throughput. It comes with a three-year warranty and 180TB/year workload rating, making it suitable for the most demanding use.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte M32U: was $799, now $669 with code W4BBV9352 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

This 32-inch, 4K 144Hz display boasts a 1 ms response time and HDMI 2.1 support, to make the most of the latest GPUs or next-gen consoles — alongside HDR 600, a KVM switch and built-in speakers.

(opens in new tab) Corsair iCUE 220T RGB Airflow: was $124, now $89 at Newegg (opens in new tab)

This mid-tower ATX case features solid steel construction with a unique-looking cutout mesh grill at the front, three Corsair SP (Static Pressure) 120mm RGB Pro fans and a lighting node, as well as a full PSU shroud to hide the power supply and most of you cables to give a clean-looking build.

Looking for more deals?