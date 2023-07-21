Get This $129 Monitor From Dell, Ideal For 1080p Gaming: Real Deals

The latest RTX 4060 / 4060 Ti GPUs focus on 1080p gaming on very high or ultra settings. Of course, the cards can easily run on resolutions higher than that, but if you want to play games at an FHD resolution, then you can save a few bucks by using a 1080p monitor rather than paying more for a QHD or higher res monitor. Lower resolutions also make it much easier for your graphics card to hold higher frame rates in your games, making for a smoother experience, especially in FPS titles such as Valorant or CS:GO.

A perfect pick for a budget 1080p gaming setup, the Dell G2723HN is only $129 for a 27-inch IPS monitor with a speedy 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. If you think a monitor with a higher resolution would be best for a main screen you could always look at getting this as a second or third screen.

One of our favorite monitors we've reviewed, the Dell S3222DGM is back down to $299, which makes this 32-inch beast a more attractive purchase. With great color reproduction, a curved screen, and a QHD resolution, the Dell S3222DGM is a good choice for your main display.

The Corsair Xeneon Flex at $1,499 may seem like a large investment to make for a monitor, but at this price, you get $500 off and a truly unique experience with a bendable screen that can switch between flat or curved at your whim and a 45-inch OLED panel with a superfast 240Hz refresh rate.

A fast 165Hz refresh rate on an IPS panel with a speedy 1ms response rate and FHD resolution for only $129. A great price for a gaming monitor aimed at pure 1080p gaming.

Our favorite gaming monitor overall, the Dell S3222DGM has a 32-inch curved screen that runs at 2560 x 1440 and 165 Hz. It offers impressive color, performance, and build quality for the price.

Corsair's bendable Xeneon Flex gaming monitor (model-45WQHD240) has the unique ability to switch between a flat panel or curved panel form factor, giving you options on how you would like to view your content. With a 45-inch OLED screen, 240Hz refresh rate, and ultra-wide 3440 x 1440 resolution, this monitor is built for high-quality visuals whilst gaming.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless: now $151 on Amazon (was $199)

HyperX's premium wireless headset features a strong-but-lightweight aluminum frame and a detachable boom mic. It only has 2.4GHz wireless connectivity — not Bluetooth — but offers a ridiculous 300 hours of battery life over said connection.

Acer Nitro 50 Gaming Desktop: now $689 at Newegg (was $1,199)

A good budget pre-built PC option, the Acer Nitro 50 (model - N50-640-UR13) comes with an Intel Core i5 12th Gen 12400F CPU, 16GB of DDR4, a 1TB HDD & 512GB of PCIe SSD storage, with the graphics provided by an Nvidia RTX 3050.

